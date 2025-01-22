Top Live Chat Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Live chat software enables companies to communicate with website visitors in real time through chat windows. Customer service representatives can use this software to assist users with questions about products or site navigation. Support agents can initiate interactions with pop-up chat boxes or wait for visitors to reach out with their queries. Key features include reporting and analytics, interactive chat notifications, and conversation archiving. This tool helps customer service teams respond quickly to inquiries, allows business development employees to engage leads who are hard to reach by phone or email, and enables administrative staff in the education sector to connect with prospective students. Additionally, live chat functionality can be integrated into other software types, such as e-commerce platforms and help desk solutions.
Intercom
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
JivoChat
JivoChat is a free live chat for online businesses to talk to their customers in real time. It offers you to build a 360° customer support system and to connect message funnels, offer calls, configure and customize freely.
Podium
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Zendesk
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Sobot
We offer contact center solutions, including both customer service and marketing. Our product range includes AI Chatbot, Live Chat, Voice, Ticketing. We commit to delivering an omnichannel and intelligent solution, ensuring seamless customer interactions across various channels. We have notable clients such as Samsung, OPPO, DFS, Philips, J&T, and Air Liquide. Additionally, we have established partnerships with industry giants like AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Meta. We want to empower businesses to achieve better customer experiences and higher satisfaction levels. Through providing cutting-edge solutions, we hope to drive success for our clients globally.
Brevo
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Appy Pie
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
Chatwoot
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your customers from a single place. Easily add new agents to your system and resolve conversations with an ease. Chatwoot also gives you real-time reports to measure your team's performance, canned responses to easily respond to frequently asked questions and private notes for agents to collaborate among themselves.
Tidio
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Smartsupp
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
SendPulse
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Gist
Gist is a suite of tools businesses use to market, sell, and communicate with their customers. They are on a mission to help marketing, sales, and support teams create great customer experiences in every interaction across the customer lifecycle, at scale. Today, over 10,000 businesses are using Gist, and they are just getting started. Customers use them to talk to their leads and customers and be that central source of truth. They believe that they’re in the middle of a huge shift in the SaaS space towards all-in-one platforms and they need their help.
JustCall
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Agile CRM
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
CallRail
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
eDesk
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
Landbot
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
Rocket.Chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or integrations. Tens of millions of users in over 150 countries and organizations such as Deutsche Bahn, The US Navy, and Credit Suisse trust Rocket.Chat every day to keep their communications completely private and secure.
RingCentral
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Signals
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, Randstad, Tiket.com, Lulu Group International, Arabic Radio Network, Papa Johns, Hyundai, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, OYO, Skoda Auto, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.
Chaport
Chaport is an all-in-one messaging platform that provides a multi-channel live chat, chatbots, a knowledge base, and more. It helps businesses grow and thrive by providing them an easy way to engage with website visitors, get more qualified leads, boost sales, and improve customer service. Today Chaport is used by more than 30,000 teams all over the world. Why Chaport? Chaport offers you a set of powerful features to help you convert website visitors into loyal customers. Yet, it remains user-friendly and makes communication with customers as easy and enjoyable as chatting with friends. The installation process is simple and takes no more than 5 minutes. Just add a chat widget to your website and start answering your customers' questions. If you also need a chatbot, you can create it in minutes, thanks to Chaport's WYSIWYG chatbot builder. Key features: – Live chat: Talk to your customers in real time. – Chatbots: Let chatbots answer common questions and qualify leads. Offer instant help 24/7, even when your team is offline. – Knowledge base + FAQ bot: Provide your customers with a knowledge base and activate an FAQ bot to automatically suggest articles in the chat widget. – Integrations with Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc.: Answer questions from all channels in one place. – Auto-invitations: Initiate more chats with your website visitors. – Saved replies: Prepare answer templates to frequently asked questions, answer in a few clicks, and save your time. – Typing insights: Read messages even before they are sent and answer faster. – Web-, desktop, and mobile apps: Chat with customers wherever you are. – Zapier & API: Integrate Chaport with your website more closely or connect it to third-party apps. – And much more... Sign up today and increase your sales! Free trial available.
DevRev
DevRev is a platform purpose-built for SaaS and technology companies, helping back-office development match the rapid pace of front-office customer relationships. Our mission is to bring end users, support engineers, product managers, and developers together, making it effortless to do what matters most — and creating a company-wide culture of product and customer-centricity. Unlike generic tools, DevRev took a blank canvas approach to collaboration, search, GenAI, and analytics, enabling SaaS companies to ship faster for the largest business impact — with continuous development, roadmapping, prioritization, customer engineering, and more. DevRev is used across departments in thousands of companies and can coexist with or replace your tools, bringing information symmetry, streamlining collaboration, and converging teams. DevRev was founded in October 2020 and raised over $85 million in seed money from investors such as Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, making it the largest in the history of Silicon Valley. It is led by its co-founder and CEO, Dheeraj Pandey, who was previously the co-founder and CEO of Nutanix, and by Manoj Agarwal, DevRev's co-founder and former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. DevRev is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and has offices in seven global locations.
Chative
Chative.IO is an omni-channel messaging platform, empowered by AI. We enable businesses to sell directly through social channels with the assistance of AI and automation. Why you should use Chative.IO? - Chative has a turn-key AI customer service solution that adapts to any business, running within clicks! - Unlimited channels & messages for free, plus the pricing is completely transparent and startup-friendly. It comes with a free mobile app too! - Free plan for small businesses with available in-app support. - Chative offers award-winning UI & UX that combines the art of condensing information with effortless navigation! - We have been a pioneering force in AI, chatbot, and messaging automation for the past 6 years. What does Chative.IO do for you? - Unify all conversations, customers, orders, and product catalogues to accelerate growth through happier customers. - Access complete customer context, order history, and activity details, empowering tailored support for loyalty and repeat purchases. - Enable direct sales via everyday messaging apps, converting visitors into potential customers. - Ensure timely, personalized customer service and increase productivity thanks to AI and automation.
Zoho SalesIQ
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Zoho Desk
Zoho Desk can help businesses manage customer communication over the phone, email, live chat, SMS text, social media, and more. It also helps you assign calls to your agents based on their department or team, automatically route calls to agents that the customer is familiar with, and enables you to maintain consistency of service to build meaningful customer relationships. Hook up your customer service number with Zoho Desk, and make/receive calls in-app.
WotNot
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future customers which is available 24/7, responds instantly, totally reliable, and speaks the customer language. Add a chatbot to any vertical like Real Estate, Insurance, Finance, Healthcare, Automotive, SaaS, Banking, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Education to cater to multiple use-cases. With WotNot's No-code Bot Builder, you can build bots fairly easily with an intuitive visual builder. Manage multiple bots for different activities based on the triggers and conditions defined by you. Also, WotNot offers a done-for-you service wherein our team of experienced conversation design experts understand your needs and carefully create a conversation flow that matches the needs of your business and keep optimizing the flow by reviewing the results. Join 3000+ businesses across the world trusting WotNot with their customer interactions.
Kartra
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies digital marketing and sales processes, allowing you to focus on what you do best – creating and delivering value to your audience. * Create with Ease: Engage your audience with captivating websites, videos, and webinars. Offer transformative memberships or online courses and manage your schedule and billing through integrated tools. * Market with Precision: Expand your reach using advanced lead capture techniques, and nurture your leads with targeted campaigns and funnels. Communicate your offers effectively through email or SMS, and process payments through customizable checkouts. * Scale Your Vision: Utilize advanced tagging and behavioral-based messaging to refine your marketing strategies. Automate your growth and make informed decisions with in-depth analytics.
typedesk
Canned Responses, Supercharged! typedesk is the leading app to reclaim time wasted typing the same things over and over again! Create text templates of your every day sentences and messages, and typedesk makes reusing them quick and easy. ➤ How it works Use the / character followed by your custom shortcuts to quickly insert your response. For instance, typedesk can transform
Social Intents
Meet the #1 Live Chat for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and ChatGPT. Talking to your customers should be easy. Chat with them from the collaboration tools you already use: Teams and Slack. Build ChatGPT powered chatbots trained on your website data. Easily handoff chats between ChatGPT and human agents.
Swell
Swell automatically gathers private and public feedback from patients and employees. With better feedback, practices can boost their online reputations, enhance the patient experience, and improve employee satisfaction.
SleekFlow
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping the future of communication by empowering companies to center all their workflows around meaningful conversations. From marketing and sales to support teams, SleekFlow streamlines business operations by leveraging its cutting-edge conversational AI capabilities. By automating routine tasks, optimizing customer interactions, and delivering unparalleled support, the customer-first solution empowers businesses to achieve unprecedented scalability and growth. SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In 2022, the startup secured an $8M USD Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners.
ProProfs
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
MinChat
Chat API/sdk that enables you to create chat functionality into your app or website within minutes saving you months of development time time. MinChat also comes with prebuilt UI's making it even easier to have chat functionality setup into your app or website.
LiveChat
LiveChat is a complete customer service platform with online chat and web analytics capabilities. It’s designed specifically to provide amazing customer service and fuel sales. This all-in-one customer service platform is used by over 38,000 customers in 150 countries. It stands out with its simple and intuitive design, making it easy for both support agents and customers to use it right off the bat. LiveChat allows you to customize communication with customers to meet and exceed their expectations. It focuses on providing seamless service with powerful features that support customer service teams. It can be used on mobile devices, so you can be sure you never lose any leads, even when you’re on the go. Mobile chat can also work in the background, so no matter what you do on your phone, the application will keep inviting prospective visitors and notify you about incoming chats. LiveChat’s chat widget is completely customizable, which makes it look and feel like a natural part of your website. One of the most powerful features in terms of gaining leads is automated greetings, which allow you to offer visitors help before they even reach out to the support team. Automated chat invitations can also be customized based on a customer’s behavior, improving customers' overall experience with the brand. With LiveChat, customer support teams can run multiple chat sessions at the same time. Agents can use a sneak peek to see what customers are typing before they hit the “send” button and use canned responses, which help them to reduce the average handle time and delight customers. To make their service friendly and personalized, agents can use customer details displayed in the sidebar during the conversation. It gives much-needed insights into the most important data about a customer. Agents can tag every chat session, which allows them to later spot popular inquiries and improve their product or service. With LiveChat’s advanced reporting capabilities, support and sales teams can track their performance, spot improvements, boost productivity, and as a result, gain happy customers and enjoy more sales. LiveChat helps to manage customer messages, automate the workflow, and collaborate within teams. It supports chatbots, letting brands build and launch conversational chatbots without coding and stand out with customer service. It also offers a self-knowledge base for fast and effortless self-service. LiveChat provides 200+ powerful integrations that allow businesses to extend the value of their existing tools. It integrates seamlessly with popular CRM solutions, such as Hubspot and Pipedrive, ecommerce services like Shopify and BigCommerce, and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook - allowing to synchronize customer data and keep communication in one place easily. It supports payment services, such as PayPal or Stripe, allowing customers to make orders and payments directly from the chat. It works with email services such as Mailchimp, helping to gather and nurture leads after a chat. There are many more integrations available supporting businesses in providing excellent customer service and boosting their sales. The LiveChat team is always ready to assist with anything 24/7/365. LiveChat’s Support Heroes provide the best customer service experience by quickly responding to questions, resolving issues, and providing solutions.
Chatra
Multichannel support platform built for businesses, big and small. Help your customers better with Chatra!
Sprinklr
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Drift
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
Five9
The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.
Webex
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Freshdesk
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels. Additionally, strong automation and AI capabilities like automating ticket assignment, prioritizing tickets, agent assist, and even sending out canned responses, help streamline the support process. Freshdesk also enhances team collaboration, integrates with a range of third-party tools, offers predictive support capabilities, and field service management. The reporting and analytics features provide insights needed to grow the business.
Arena
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you manage. Over 20,000 customers trust Arena to bring their audiences together on the web, in apps, or at live events (or all three) to engage with content, community and commerce.
Continually
Free chatbots and live chat for your website. Drag and drop chatbot builder, no coding skills required. We make sure you never miss another lead from your website. Today, when people visit your site - say to request a product demo - they expect you to reply straight away. Even when its out of hours, or if they're in another time zone. Most websites ask customers to fill in long forms, and provide lots of information. It's an impersonal and unfriendly experience. And as a customer, you don't know when you'll hear back. Research by insidesales.com shows that waiting even 5 minutes to respond to a customer dramatically reduces your chances of closing the business. We give you a single line of code you can add to your site to automatically reply to potential customers and generate more qualified leads without the expense of additional sales people. Continually lets you replace forms with simple messaging, making it easy for customers to get the information they need as quickly as possible. Some examples of what we can do to help you convert website visitors to customers: * welcome new visitors and ask if there's anything they need help with * use discovery questions to qualify leads * quickly book appoinments for hot leads * build your newsletter list by asking for signups at the right time * signpost useful content like blog articles, videos or ebooks
GetResponse
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
ThriveDesk
Customer service software for people who care, from people who care. With ThriveDesk, effortlessly manage all your customer support requests in a single place so you can focus on driving business growth.
Deskpro
Deskpro creates helpdesk software that provides exceptional support experiences for businesses across the globe, with the freedom to host your helpdesk in the Cloud or On-Premise. Founded in 2001, Deskpro has enabled thousands of companies to streamline their customer service operations and improve response times, resulting in a better customer experience. Deskpro's helpdesk software includes email, live chat, phone, and social media ticketing alongside a self-service knowledge base. You can also use analytics and reporting tools that allow businesses to monitor performance and make data-driven decisions. Deskpro is designed to improve communication between businesses and end-users to deliver a superior customer service experience. Join thousands of companies who choose to transform their support, including Sony, Apple, Microsoft, Vodafone, Aon, Intel, P&G, Airbus, and more.
HelpCrunch
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Helpmonks
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on your team's emails. Furthermore, Helpmonks has a Live-Chat option included in each plan and a mighty Email Marketing Platform for email campaigns and automated email triggers. Moreover, Helpmonks is the only shared inbox tool that offers multiple deployments models - SaaS (hosted), dedicated Cloud servers, and On-Premise (self-hosted) options and is priced per mailbox and NOT per user. Helpmonks is a shared mailbox software that empowers your team to collaborate on email conversations. Helpmonks makes all your shared mailboxes available in a central location, so your organization gains transparency and insight into all your team emails. For every team member. In the office, at home, or for remote teams. Besides, Helpmonks works with every email provider so you can continue using the tools that you already know and use.
BirdEye
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Locobuzz
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' with users on personalised basis using inbuilt CRM features. Powerful bucketing of data generates insights and provides actionable data. We contrive a one stop digital intelligence hub for your brand. This eases the efforts taken to drive your digital strategy and brand identity with structured and powerful analytics & visualizations, free from the excess of complex social data. We help you with Real Time Experience, Thought Leadership & Crisis Management. Locobuzz also, enables businesses to leverage from the power of machine learning and NLP for creating an interactive experience using multilingual chatbots. We believe that the potential of conversational commerce can refine productivity by incorporating human intelligence into machine by means of AI.
Acquire
Acquire equips enterprise teams with the digital tools they need to create the best customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calling, Acquire empowers teams to proactively resolve complex sales, service, and support issues in real-time across all channels. With Acquire, businesses can continuously engage customers while minimizing resolution time and redundancy. Acquire’s flexible and scalable software suite meets the customer service, sales, and support needs of any business — on any device. Acquire is headquartered in San Francisco. The company’s customers span the globe and include several Fortune 500 brands. Acquire is backed by groups like Base10, S28 Capital and Fathom Capital.
ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Zowie
Zowie enables companies that sell online to deflect tickets using powerful automation technology, care for customers with omnichannel inbox and sell more using enhanced customer context. Zowie can act as your standalone customer service system or enhance your current tools like Zendesk, Intercom, Gorgias, and many others with automation technology. * Free analysis of your automation potential | Know what you’re buying! * Free omnichannel inbox | Get savings on tech. * Tons of integration | Connect with Shopify, Magento, Klaviyo, Zapier and take your automation to the next level. Use Zowie and… 1. Deflect up to 60% of repetitive questions in 4 weeks and cut resolution times by 67%. 2. Care – enables agents to resolve complex cases and increase CSAT by 12%. 3. Sell – detect buying intent and convert up to 40% more clients.
MindBehind
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, with easy to use solutions that help improve customer experience. Chatbots or virtual assistants built with MindBehind can be added to websites, mobile apps, social media interfaces, like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and very soon smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
AiTrillion
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
Table Duck
Table Duck is a cloud-based platform to manage and automate customer conversations, all from one inbox. It allows businesses to provide customer support 24/7 and increase CSAT scores. Messaging channels like live chat, email and social messaging channels like Facebook Messenger come together in one place. A non-scripted, AI- driven chatbot provides natural, human-like interactions with customers. Pre-trained models allow easy implementation, within minutes. Supported languages are English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch and Swedish.
iAdvize
iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging throughout the customer journey. Providing a comprehensive solution for pre-sales and customer support, iAdvize has one mission—to connect brands and their customers through meaningful conversations. Major brands like Samsung, Nespresso, OtterBox, Hyundai, and Decathlon have deployed the platform to increase their online revenue, reduce their operational costs, and build customer loyalty and engagement. Established in 2010, iAdvize has 230 employees located across Boston, Paris, Düsseldorf, and Nantes (HQ).
DialShree
DialShree is a popular call centre solution that supports unified communication channels. It has a wide array of features. It is renowned for its 99.99% of SLA uptime. It is a highly scalable, robust, secure, and feature-rich solution, which is perfect to use for all scaled businesses and call centers. DialShree's VoIP and telephony experts have implemented 900+ Omnichannel Communication Solutions across 10+ industries. BPO, KPO, Corporate Companies, Collection Agencies, Businesses, Telemarketing Companies, Call Centers, Banking, Healthcare, eCommerce, Automotive, Government
