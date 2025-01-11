Top Live Chat Software - Pakistan

App store for web apps
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a comprehensive software solution that manages the entire post-sale customer experience, resulting in revenue growth, reduced churn and higher customer satisfaction. TeamSupport’s suite of proactive customer service software allows you to prioritize your customers by truly knowing who they are, effectively supporting them, and growing with them. TeamSupport's system helps make happier customers - which leads to more revenue for your business. TeamSupport's customer service software includes: - Support: Award-winning ticket management system - Messaging & Live Chat: Real-time digital conversations - Success: Improve customer relationships for success - Insights: Customer data & analytics
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a one-of-a-kind customer service platform specifically designed for ecommerce businesses to deliver effortless customer service at every stage of growth. Using cutting-edge automation and AI capabilities, Gorgias revolutionizes how online stores streamline the customer journey with omnichannel support, chat, Macros, Rules, support performance, and revenue statistics. Gorgias currently serves 13,000+ merchants in the ecommerce space, including Steve Madden, Glossier, BrüMate, and TUSHY. Gorgias is proud to be a certified B Corporation and is a leader in sustainable and equitable workplace practices.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk can help businesses manage customer communication over the phone, email, live chat, SMS text, social media, and more. It also helps you assign calls to your agents based on their department or team, automatically route calls to agents that the customer is familiar with, and enables you to maintain consistency of service to build meaningful customer relationships. Hook up your customer service number with Zoho Desk, and make/receive calls in-app.
Chative
chative.io
Chative.IO is an omni-channel messaging platform, empowered by AI. We enable businesses to sell directly through social channels with the assistance of AI and automation. Why you should use Chative.IO? - Chative has a turn-key AI customer service solution that adapts to any business, running within clicks! - Unlimited channels & messages for free, plus the pricing is completely transparent and startup-friendly. It comes with a free mobile app too! - Free plan for small businesses with available in-app support. - Chative offers award-winning UI & UX that combines the art of condensing information with effortless navigation! - We have been a pioneering force in AI, chatbot, and messaging automation for the past 6 years. What does Chative.IO do for you? - Unify all conversations, customers, orders, and product catalogues to accelerate growth through happier customers. - Access complete customer context, order history, and activity details, empowering tailored support for loyalty and repeat purchases. - Enable direct sales via everyday messaging apps, converting visitors into potential customers. - Ensure timely, personalized customer service and increase productivity thanks to AI and automation.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels. Additionally, strong automation and AI capabilities like automating ticket assignment, prioritizing tickets, agent assist, and even sending out canned responses, help streamline the support process. Freshdesk also enhances team collaboration, integrates with a range of third-party tools, offers predictive support capabilities, and field service management. The reporting and analytics features provide insights needed to grow the business.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns passive website traffic into active leads and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive and not ready to buy. On average, 98% of site visitors leave without converting. These low conversion rates can plague performance. So they’re on a mission to align and empower marketing and sales teams to convert better and create new commercial efficiencies together. They do this through: * Engaging onsite bots to drive conversion journeys * Powerful personalization to improve user experience * Company identification to identify prospects * User journey mapping to map sales cycles * Analytics to understand users * AI to answer user questions automatically based on site content * Sales alerts to support commercial teams * CRM integration to bring it all together * Leadoo also comes with a dedicated team of conversion experts who set up and constantly optimize conversion journeys through the site. For 800 Leadoo clients over their first 12 months with them, they found the average increase in base conversion rates was 74%. In simple terms, Leadoo provides all the tools and insights needed to: * Identify website visitors * Activate them onsite * Nurture them during their buying journeys * Ultimately convert more of them into customers
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for business, your website, and your mobile app. Supports intelligent paths, train, copy, analytics, and private labeling. Using Engati you can leverage the power of machine learning, NLP/NLU to design your very own chatbot and engage your customers in 50+ languages.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a comprehensive communication solution designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline sales processes through the use of WhatsApp Business APIs. This platform enables businesses to convert customer interactions into actionable insights, utilizing advanced WhatsApp Chatbots to facilitate seamless communication. By leveraging these tools, organizations can efficiently manage customer inquiries, generate leads, and ultimately drive sales growth. Targeted primarily at businesses seeking to optimize their customer communication strategies, Gallabox caters to a diverse range of industries. Its user-friendly interface and multi-agent shared inbox allow teams to collaborate effectively, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered. The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on customer interaction, such as e-commerce, service providers, and customer support teams. With Gallabox, companies can implement WhatsApp drip campaigns and broadcast messages tailored to specific audience segments, enhancing their marketing efforts and improving customer retention. One of the standout features of Gallabox is its integration capabilities. The platform offers straightforward plug-and-play options that allow businesses to connect with existing systems and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. This includes popular platforms such as Zoho, Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, WebEngage, Razorpay, and Shiprocket. By integrating WhatsApp into their current workflows, businesses can streamline operations and ensure a cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Additionally, Gallabox's WhatsApp Chatbots play a crucial role in automating customer interactions. These intelligent bots can handle a variety of tasks, from answering frequently asked questions to guiding customers through the purchasing process. This not only reduces the workload on human agents but also ensures that customers receive timely responses, enhancing overall satisfaction. The ability to convert conversations into smart actions further empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and tailor their offerings to meet customer needs. Overall, Gallabox provides a robust solution for businesses looking to harness the power of WhatsApp for customer engagement. With its focus on ease of use, integration flexibility, and automation capabilities, Gallabox stands out as a valuable tool for organizations aiming to improve their communication strategies and drive sales growth.
Callbell
callbell.eu
Callbell helps B2C businesses to better serve their customers through their favorite channels, including Whatsapp Business, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct and Telegram.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a complete customer service platform with online chat and web analytics capabilities. It’s designed specifically to provide amazing customer service and fuel sales. This all-in-one customer service platform is used by over 38,000 customers in 150 countries. It stands out with its simple and intuitive design, making it easy for both support agents and customers to use it right off the bat. LiveChat allows you to customize communication with customers to meet and exceed their expectations. It focuses on providing seamless service with powerful features that support customer service teams. It can be used on mobile devices, so you can be sure you never lose any leads, even when you’re on the go. Mobile chat can also work in the background, so no matter what you do on your phone, the application will keep inviting prospective visitors and notify you about incoming chats. LiveChat’s chat widget is completely customizable, which makes it look and feel like a natural part of your website. One of the most powerful features in terms of gaining leads is automated greetings, which allow you to offer visitors help before they even reach out to the support team. Automated chat invitations can also be customized based on a customer’s behavior, improving customers' overall experience with the brand. With LiveChat, customer support teams can run multiple chat sessions at the same time. Agents can use a sneak peek to see what customers are typing before they hit the “send” button and use canned responses, which help them to reduce the average handle time and delight customers. To make their service friendly and personalized, agents can use customer details displayed in the sidebar during the conversation. It gives much-needed insights into the most important data about a customer. Agents can tag every chat session, which allows them to later spot popular inquiries and improve their product or service. With LiveChat’s advanced reporting capabilities, support and sales teams can track their performance, spot improvements, boost productivity, and as a result, gain happy customers and enjoy more sales. LiveChat helps to manage customer messages, automate the workflow, and collaborate within teams. It supports chatbots, letting brands build and launch conversational chatbots without coding and stand out with customer service. It also offers a self-knowledge base for fast and effortless self-service. LiveChat provides 200+ powerful integrations that allow businesses to extend the value of their existing tools. It integrates seamlessly with popular CRM solutions, such as Hubspot and Pipedrive, ecommerce services like Shopify and BigCommerce, and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook - allowing to synchronize customer data and keep communication in one place easily. It supports payment services, such as PayPal or Stripe, allowing customers to make orders and payments directly from the chat. It works with email services such as Mailchimp, helping to gather and nurture leads after a chat. There are many more integrations available supporting businesses in providing excellent customer service and boosting their sales. The LiveChat team is always ready to assist with anything 24/7/365. LiveChat’s Support Heroes provide the best customer service experience by quickly responding to questions, resolving issues, and providing solutions.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and they get the analytics and insights their business needs to optimize their customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay, rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of consumer records to build email outreach campaigns for any audience. Customers.ai sales outreach automations are used by over a million businesses world wide, across every business vertical and country in the world.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is the ultimate all-in-one multichannel customer support platform that helps businesses connect instantly with their customers or leads waiting for support. With its quickly evolving set of tools, Crisp is leading companies through the customer-driven revolution by using conversations to unlock hypergrowth. Customers use Crisp to provide a modern customer lifecycle experience for potential customers, generate more qualified leads, enhance customer help, and improve customer satisfaction, leading to a global increase in revenue. Get started for free today and join 400 000 businesses using Crisp at crisp.chat With an easy UX, companies can build a shared inbox for everyone within the company. Crisp is your one-stop for managing your multichannel customer support strategy. While using Crisp, you'll access the following: - Website chat widget - AI Chatbot software and scripted chatbot builder - Knowledge base software - Drip campaign software - CRM software - Live Translate (Talk like a native in your customers' language) - MagicType (See what your customers are typing in real-time) - Screen Sharing (With no additional plugin needed) - Multiple integrations (Slack, WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce, Zapier, Hubspot, Salesforce, Jira, Trello, ...) - many other features
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many more - all available in one place. Interested in Marketing Automation? Grab our free 14-day trial with no upfront payment: http://bit.ly/2wrc3Ax We offer various integrations - Easily connect to Google Tag Manager, Zapier, Segment, Google Analytics, Wordpress, Magento, PrestaShop, JavaScript, CSV, Gmail, Freshmail, Email Labs, plus a range of many more! For a full list see our integrations page here: http://bit.ly/38Dsxn2 As a real-time customer and engagement tool for small and large businesses alike, User.com has been designed to maximize conversion rates and grow user satisfaction. With intuitive drag & drop tools, you can build marketing automation processes, marketing campaigns and create automated action paths that will continuously engage your customers. Use Triggers, Conditions, and Actions to deliver personalized messages to your users at the right time. We understand how important it is to have ongoing engagement with your users in real-time - With the integration of our live chat tool, you can connect in real-time and worldwide. All conversations are stored and connected. Lookup at anytime the latest messages - and send the updates to users via email with simple connections between them.
Chatgen.ai
chatgen.ai
Chatgen is a hybrid bot chat platform with custom bots. With Chatgen, you can automatically convert anonymous site visitors to qualifying leads and also book more meets 24/7" ChatGen has built a Machine Learning (ML)- backed engine that enables businesses to have chatbots that can converse with users. These chatbots aid businesses across functions: Marketing: From basic chatbots, conversational landing pages to generate leads and conversational Ads to optimize CTR to embedded bots that optimize Click to Action. Chatgen primarily is used to maximize your lead capture not only on the Website but also at places where your visitors visit your brand Support: Chatbots that use AI to build automated responses to common customer queries, freeing up the support staff to deal with more pressing customer support challenges. #customersupportautomation Product discovery: Chatbots that make product discovery easy for online shoppers — increasing sales and building loyalty for eCommerce companies.
MyAlice
myalice.ai
The all-in-one customer communication tool for socially active Shopify and WooCommerce brands. Social is the new e-commerce. Customers now treat your brand like a human and want to chat with you on multiple channels. So, we created the modern way to sell and support on support media with conversations. Unlock social commerce for your e-commerce brand in five easy steps to grow your business, build genuine customer relationships, and spend less time on closing orders. 1. Support and sell from one inbox Like you, we also hate switching between countless social apps, websites, and stores. So, manage all your social channels, live chat, and e-commerce orders from one shared inbox. 2. Manage your e-commerce orders View and search your inventory, create or update orders, share product images, view customer details — all without leaving your inbox. 3. Save time and resources on support Deploy no-code chatbots in minutes to save hours on support, auto-respond to common queries, and automate conversations in multiple languages. 4. Collaborate with your teammates Get a full-fledged ticketing tool to assign automatically, reassign members, create canned responses, add tags, and leave notes to support customers the shared way. 5. Take better decisions without even trying = Generate automatic reports on users, sales, agent efficiency, and customer ratings to take better decisions for your team. TLDR: MyAlice brings everything an e-commerce business needs — social media channels, live chat, chatbot, store inventory, payment gateway, a mobile app — all under one platform so that you can sell and support on the go. Anytime. Anywhere. Integrates with your WooCommerce or Shopify store, website, mobile app, and popular social channels like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Line. Sign up for a free account today or get migration assistance to switch from Gorgias, Delightchat, Richpanel, eDesk, Freshdesk.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies digital marketing and sales processes, allowing you to focus on what you do best – creating and delivering value to your audience. * Create with Ease: Engage your audience with captivating websites, videos, and webinars. Offer transformative memberships or online courses and manage your schedule and billing through integrated tools. * Market with Precision: Expand your reach using advanced lead capture techniques, and nurture your leads with targeted campaigns and funnels. Communicate your offers effectively through email or SMS, and process payments through customizable checkouts. * Scale Your Vision: Utilize advanced tagging and behavioral-based messaging to refine your marketing strategies. Automate your growth and make informed decisions with in-depth analytics.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your customers from a single place. Easily add new agents to your system and resolve conversations with an ease. Chatwoot also gives you real-time reports to measure your team's performance, canned responses to easily respond to frequently asked questions and private notes for agents to collaborate among themselves.
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
UJET
ujet.cx
UJET leads the way in AI-powered contact center innovation, delivering a future-proof, cloud platform that redefines the customer experience with cutting-edge AI, true multimodality, and a mobile-first approach. We infuse AI across every aspect of your customer journey and contact center operations, to drive automation and efficiency. UJET's AI solutions empower agents, optimize customer journeys, and transform contact center operations for elevated experiences and actionable insights. Built on a cloud-native architecture with a unique CRM-first approach, UJET ensures unmatched security, scalability, and prioritized data insights (without storing PII). Designed for effortless use, UJET partners with businesses to deliver exceptional interactions, smarter decision-making, and accelerated growth in the AI-driven world.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, with easy to use solutions that help improve customer experience. Chatbots or virtual assistants built with MindBehind can be added to websites, mobile apps, social media interfaces, like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and very soon smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Atlas
atlas.so
Atlas is an all-in-one customer support tool that helps you transform your customer support team from a cost center into an engine of product innovation. We bring together key information from across your customers’ journey into a single location so you can give faster, more effective responses and can analyze and learn from your customers’ holistic needs. Here's a glimpse of how you can 10X your customer support using Atlas: * Customer Timeline: View a customer's entire journey in a single, easy to follow, chronological timeline. * Session Recording: A video is worth a thousand words. Let your customers show you rather than tell you with session recording. * Chatbot: Guide your customers through their journey by creating helpful and engaging chatbot workflows for any experience. * Help Center: Cut your workload in half by giving your customers answers to their most common questions through a self-serve help center. * Omnichannel: Chat, Email, SMS, Whatsapp, Slack: Talk to your customers where they already are from one simple, unified interface. * Reports: Track the quality of your customer support through easy to read charts sent directly to your inbox. * Keyboard First: Take any action and navigate throughout the app with just a few keystrokes.
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice interactions. With a global trust from over 5000 brands, including prominent names like Decathlon, Cleartrip, and Nykaa, Verloop.io caters to enterprises and SMBs alike. Verloop.io's end-to-end solution sets us apart, offering a three-fold approach: 1. Initial Query Resolution: In the first phase of contact center interactions, Verloop.io employs AI support through both chat and voice. Verloop.io's conversational AI solutions efficiently handle most customer queries. 2. Human-Agent Support: As queries escalate to human agents, Verloop.io introduces Co-pilot for support—a powerful AI tool aiding human agents with accurate responses. The tool suggests responses to enhance agent efficiency. Leveraging speech-to-text and AnswerFlow powered by document cognition, agents can also leverage our generative AI powered tools like AI-summary, AI-Rephrase, AI-Expand, and AI-Tone Adjustment to ensure best responses and increased customer satisfaction. 3. AI-Powered Quality Analysis (QA): Verloop.io's Sparks offers the ultimate solution for Quality Analysts, automating call analysis using Generative AI. This ensures a streamlined process for continuous improvement. In addition to the above tools, businesses can use Verloop.io's bot builder- Recipes along with Smart block to easily begin their journey towards offering the best customer experience. In a gist, Verloop.io aims to simplify and elevate the customer support journey through innovative automation and AI-powered solutions
Sociocs
sociocs.com
Sociocs is a customer communication tool for your business. It helps you acquire and retain customers, build online reputation, deliver awesome customer service experience, and grow your business. Business texting, Google Maps & WhatsApp chat, online reviews management, web chat, online forms, and SMS notifications using a single tool shared by your team. Supported channels on Sociocs: Facebook Messenger, Facebook Post Comments, Mobile App Reviews, Google Business Reviews, Google Business Messaging, Texting/SMS, Telegram Messaging, Web Chat, WhatsApp Messaging, Website Forms.
Swell
swellcx.com
Swell automatically gathers private and public feedback from patients and employees. With better feedback, practices can boost their online reputations, enhance the patient experience, and improve employee satisfaction.
Redtie
getredtie.com
The Redtie allows small business owners to share marketing materials such as documents, images, audios and videos over a simple text message. Redtie is an advanced, text messaging solution that lets you send attachments just like you would in an email. Text messages are sent with a link to access attachments that are stored in a secure cloud. Redtie also scales to send messages and attachments to one or hundreds of users at a time.
Pulsedesk
pulsedesk.com
Universal helpdesk system — collect, manage and analyze customer requests from all channels in a single ‘window’ Pulsedesk is a flexible, reliable helpdesk that provides multichannel customer support. Users receive a wide range of tools for automating routine processes and complying with SLA requirements, as well as highly responsive technical support. It’s also easy to integrate third-party software, create a knowledge base, launch a client portal, and set up your own web widget in the Pulsedesk system.
11Sight
11sight.com
Very few organizations pay attention to optimizing the customer journey from the first engagement. Even though, your first meeting with a prospect represents 80% of your deal's success. Introducing 11Sight's #1 Inbound Video Call and Customer Engagement Platform for Revenue Teams. Convert more qualified leads and nail that first meeting with 11Sight. Call us now at https://11sight.com/sales All it takes is one click from any online channel.
Dialogview
dialogview.com
Conversational AI Platform | Omnichannel Integration | AI-Powered Virtual Agent Dialogview is a conversational AI platform that helps enterprises achieve a powerful omnichannel customer experience with communication and collaboration tools. Dialogview will provide a one view interface for various channel interactions, including webchat, SMS, and other popular messaging applications. With the help of real-time collaboration tools, dialogview can humanize the customer experience. Dialogview helps your business to accomplish improved Customer Experience, Customer Journey, and Customer Feedback, thereby enabling 360-degree connectivity with the agent.
Orlo
orlo.tech
With a whole load of channels to toggle between and the public always watching, delivering customer service and comms that knocks your citizens’ socks off is no easy feat! Orlo empowers you to manage your digital conversations from one platform, so you can focus on what really matters – driving engagement, improving experience and managing reputation. Trusted by over 100 of the nations councils, three quarters of UK policing and many more of public sector organisations around the country, we’re proud to be born and bred in blighty, with all of our servers held on British soil too! Easy to implement, secure and scalable solutions powered by AI-led technology? Say hello to Orlo and start building communities through brilliant conversations!
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you manage. Over 20,000 customers trust Arena to bring their audiences together on the web, in apps, or at live events (or all three) to engage with content, community and commerce.
Table Duck
tableduck.com
Table Duck is a cloud-based platform to manage and automate customer conversations, all from one inbox. It allows businesses to provide customer support 24/7 and increase CSAT scores. Messaging channels like live chat, email and social messaging channels like Facebook Messenger come together in one place. A non-scripted, AI- driven chatbot provides natural, human-like interactions with customers. Pre-trained models allow easy implementation, within minutes. Supported languages are English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch and Swedish.
Futr
futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.