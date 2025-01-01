App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) Software

Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) software enables businesses to create a personalized, wellness-oriented marketplace where employees can use a designated budget to purchase professional health services from selected providers. Employers allocate a monthly budget that employees can spend exclusively within this curated marketplace. Employees have access to a variety of activities and services that promote mental and physical well-being, such as dance classes, tennis lessons, or spa days. Businesses can tailor the platform to define which services qualify as health-related, enhancing inclusivity. This approach benefits businesses by boosting employee morale, reducing stress, cutting healthcare costs, fostering team cohesion, and maintaining productivity. While LSA software is similar to corporate wellness software, it offers a unique approach by allowing employees to personalize their benefits to suit their individual needs. These platforms often integrate with employee engagement software to monitor company culture and employee satisfaction, as well as with benefits administration software to track fund usage and the types of services or products purchased for employee wellness.

Submit New App


Forma

Forma

joinforma.com

Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Awardco is an employee recognition and rewards platform that enhances workplace culture and engagement through customizable reward options and integrations.

Compt

Compt

compt.io

Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.

ThrivePass

ThrivePass

thrivepass.com

ThrivePass is a cloud-based platform for managing employee benefits, including tuition reimbursement, pre-tax accounts, and customized spending accounts.

Espresa

Espresa

espresa.com

Espresa is a platform that manages employee benefits and engagement programs, offering flexible lifestyle spending accounts and tools for recognition and wellness.

Benepass

Benepass

getbenepass.com

Benepass is a flexible benefits platform that allows organizations to customize and manage employee benefits tailored to diverse employee needs.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) Software - WebCatalog