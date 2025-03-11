Top Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) Software

Find the right software and services.
Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) software enables businesses to create a personalized, wellness-oriented marketplace where employees can use a designated budget to purchase professional health services from selected providers. Employers allocate a monthly budget that employees can spend exclusively within this curated marketplace. Employees have access to a variety of activities and services that promote mental and physical well-being, such as dance classes, tennis lessons, or spa days. Businesses can tailor the platform to define which services qualify as health-related, enhancing inclusivity. This approach benefits businesses by boosting employee morale, reducing stress, cutting healthcare costs, fostering team cohesion, and maintaining productivity. While LSA software is similar to corporate wellness software, it offers a unique approach by allowing employees to personalize their benefits to suit their individual needs. These platforms often integrate with employee engagement software to monitor company culture and employee satisfaction, as well as with benefits administration software to track fund usage and the types of services or products purchased for employee wellness.
Forma
joinforma.com
Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.
Awardco
award.co
Awardco is an employee recognition and rewards platform that enhances workplace culture and engagement through customizable reward options and integrations.
Compt
compt.io
Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.
ThrivePass
thrivepass.com
ThrivePass is a cloud-based platform for managing employee benefits, including tuition reimbursement, pre-tax accounts, and customized spending accounts.
Espresa
espresa.com
Drive employee experience and engagement programs in new and meaningful ways with Espresa’s leading product, global Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSA). And, with LSA Plus, you have even more ways to power inclusive flexibility with integrated total wellbeing, recognition, and community. Give your employees freedom of choice while using the HR tech engine that supports People Teams with attraction and retention, minimal administration, and with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) built in. Espresa is a software platform and vendor network for providing onsite workplace services that help companies attract and retain the best people while measurably increasing their productivity.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.
