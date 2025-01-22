Top Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) software enables businesses to create a personalized, wellness-oriented marketplace where employees can use a designated budget to purchase professional health services from selected providers. Employers allocate a monthly budget that employees can spend exclusively within this curated marketplace. Employees have access to a variety of activities and services that promote mental and physical well-being, such as dance classes, tennis lessons, or spa days. Businesses can tailor the platform to define which services qualify as health-related, enhancing inclusivity. This approach benefits businesses by boosting employee morale, reducing stress, cutting healthcare costs, fostering team cohesion, and maintaining productivity. While LSA software is similar to corporate wellness software, it offers a unique approach by allowing employees to personalize their benefits to suit their individual needs. These platforms often integrate with employee engagement software to monitor company culture and employee satisfaction, as well as with benefits administration software to track fund usage and the types of services or products purchased for employee wellness.
Submit New App
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-for-dollar recognition programs of any kind in one simple, easy-to-use platform.
Forma
joinforma.com
Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits packages while reducing costs and inefficiencies, by giving employees more choice and flexibility in how they spend their benefit allowances. The platform also saves HR professionals countless hours managing and supporting various point solutions. Using Forma, companies can select from a suite of products that include Lifestyle Spending Accounts, Health Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Flexible Spending Accounts, and more to design and deliver customized benefits programs–all through a single platform. Employees then have three choices to spend account funds: The Forma Store with discounted products and services, The Forma Visa Card, or claim reimbursement backed by Forma’s world-class member support team. Forma has helped hundreds of the world’s most admired companies, including Stripe, Zoom, Lululemon, and Affirm, design and support flexible, inclusive benefits programs for nearly a million employees. And, we are seeing great success with 98% customer retention, 75 NPS, and 98 CSAT ratings from members. Forma is backed by Emergence Capital and Ribbit Capital and has received numerous awards for its exponential growth, its software innovation, and as a “Great Place to Work.”
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to manage an employee perk or stipend program. Pick from 25 major categories of spending (e.g. health & wellness, learning & development, meal, cell phone) and invite your people to use their funds, while our software manages the rest. Compt keeps your employees regularly updated on their balance and usage information, maintains full tax compliance, and ensures your HR team has a central and easy-to-use platform to manage perks that’s inclusive and flexible to your business’ unique needs. In addition to perk stipends and spot bonus capabilities, Compt offers an expense management tool. Employees can submit expenses and attach any necessary documentation in the same platform, making it a truly comprehensive employee reimbursement solution. Compt was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.compt.io.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.
Espresa
espresa.com
Espresa is a software platform and vendor network for providing onsite workplace services that help companies attract and retain the best people while measurably increasing their productivity.
ThrivePass
thrivepass.com
ThrivePass is a rapidly growing technology company dedicated to innovating the world of employee benefits. Their holistic benefits suite creates experiences that support employee wellbeing throughout the employment lifecycle. To that end, the company empowers employees to thrive through exceptional service and innovative benefits technology. Their range of benefits can be personalized to meet all employee needs. Lifestyle Spending Accounts: The Thrive Account is an online employee reimbursement platform. Employees can browse more than 100 categories for reimbursement or apply funds directly in an integrated e-commerce marketplace. Tuition Reimbursement: ThrivePass Tuition Reimbursement is an online tuition assistance and repayment platform with options for employees to enroll and get reimbursed for accelerating academically or professionally. Pre-Tax Accounts: ThrivePass administers everything from HSA, HRA, FSA, and Commuter benefits.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.