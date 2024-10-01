App store for web apps
Top Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) Software - Northern Mariana Islands
Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) software enables businesses to create a personalized, wellness-oriented marketplace where employees can use a designated budget to purchase professional health services from selected providers. Employers allocate a monthly budget that employees can spend exclusively within this curated marketplace. Employees have access to a variety of activities and services that promote mental and physical well-being, such as dance classes, tennis lessons, or spa days. Businesses can tailor the platform to define which services qualify as health-related, enhancing inclusivity. This approach benefits businesses by boosting employee morale, reducing stress, cutting healthcare costs, fostering team cohesion, and maintaining productivity. While LSA software is similar to corporate wellness software, it offers a unique approach by allowing employees to personalize their benefits to suit their individual needs. These platforms often integrate with employee engagement software to monitor company culture and employee satisfaction, as well as with benefits administration software to track fund usage and the types of services or products purchased for employee wellness.
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to mana...
Forma
joinforma.com
Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits package...
ThrivePass
thrivepass.com
ThrivePass is a rapidly growing technology company dedicated to innovating the world of employee benefits. Their holistic benefits suite creates experiences that support employee wellbeing throughout the employment lifecycle. To that end, the company empowers employees to thrive through exceptional ...
Espresa
espresa.com
Espresa is a software platform and vendor network for providing onsite workplace services that help companies attract and retain the best people while measurably increasing their productivity.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.