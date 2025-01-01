App store for web apps

Learning Experience Platforms (LXP)
Top Learning Experience Platforms (LXP)

Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs), also known as LXP or LEP, are utilized by HR and Learning and Development (L&D) departments in corporations. These platforms offer customizable solutions aimed at providing employees with personalized and user-friendly learning experiences. Often referred to as "Netflix-style" learning, LXPs facilitate easy access to relevant content via computers and mobile devices. LEPs furnish companies with extensive learning libraries comprising internal and external course catalogs, videos, podcasts, blogs, articles, and more. LXPs enable employees to follow adaptive learning paths tailored to their individual skill development needs. It's important to differentiate LXPs from Learning Management Systems (LMS). While LMS typically focus on catalog management for compliance and corporate training purposes, LXPs provide companies with versatile content libraries that can be used as-is, customized, or created anew. Certain LEPs even assist companies in identifying internal expertise and curating proprietary knowledge repositories. Companies can integrate LXPs and LMS tools to effectively create, manage, and monitor all learning opportunities across their organization.

edX

edX

edx.org

edX offers over 3000 free online courses from leading institutions worldwide, allowing users to learn at their own pace and earn certificates.

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

linkedin.com

LinkedIn Learning is an online platform offering over 21,000 courses in business, technology, and creative fields to help professionals acquire new skills.

Udemy Business

Udemy Business

business.udemy.com

Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.

Skillsoft

Skillsoft

skillsoft.com

Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.

360Learning

360Learning

360learning.com

360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.

Degreed

Degreed

degreed.com

Degreed is a learning platform that helps users develop skills, track progress, and enhance career mobility through personalized learning and skill assessments.

Docebo

Docebo

docebo.com

Docebo is a cloud-based Learning Management System that delivers, tracks, and manages online training programs for various audiences.

OpenSesame

OpenSesame

opensesame.com

OpenSesame is an eLearning platform offering a wide range of courses for employee training, featuring integration with LMS systems and support for various learning styles.

Thriving Springs

Thriving Springs

thrivingsprings.ai

Thriving Springs is an AI-driven platform for employee onboarding, skills training, and engagement, offering personalized learning paths and interactive courses.

5Mins AI

5Mins AI

5mins.ai

5Mins is an AI-powered eLearning platform that offers personalized micro-courses for skill development, engaging users with bite-sized lessons tailored to their roles.

BrainStorm

BrainStorm

brainstorminc.com

BrainStorm is a learning platform designed for software adoption that helps teams onboard users, reduce support needs, and increase engagement through targeted training.

CLASSUM

CLASSUM

classum.com

CLASSUM is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and collaboration in educational settings through posts, live sessions, and chats.

Auzmor Learn

Auzmor Learn

auzmor.com

Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.

Eduflow

Eduflow

eduflow.com

Eduflow is a collaborative learning platform for corporate training and higher education, enabling course creation, peer review, and integration with existing LMS.

Go1

Go1

go1.com

Go1 is an online learning platform that aggregates over 50,000 courses for professional development, integrating with various learning management systems.

BizLibrary

BizLibrary

bizlibrary.com

BizLibrary is a learning management system that enables businesses to deliver tailored training and development programs for employees.

GlassFrog

GlassFrog

glassfrog.com

GlassFrog is a web-based software tool that supports organizations in managing roles, responsibilities, and decision-making processes within the Holacracy framework.

NovoEd

NovoEd

novoed.com

NovoEd is a collaborative learning platform that enables organizations to create and manage interactive online courses and training programs, enhancing learner engagement and outcomes.

Learnerbly

Learnerbly

learnerbly.com

Learnerbly is a learning marketplace that offers employees access to curated educational content tailored to their needs, allowing for flexible and personalized learning journeys.

GoSkills

GoSkills

goskills.com

GoSkills is an online learning platform that offers customizable courses and training management tools for organizations, enhancing team learning with a mobile-friendly interface.

Howspace

Howspace

howspace.com

Howspace is a collaborative platform for learning and development, enabling organizations to automate training, improve engagement, and facilitate communication during change initiatives.

OneRange

OneRange

onerange.co

OneRange is a professional development platform that enables users to access and manage upskilling resources through analytics and a curated content marketplace.

BigSpring

BigSpring

bigspring.ai

BigSpring is an AI-powered platform that enhances productivity by integrating tools for data management, workflow optimization, and collaboration.

Juno Journey

Juno Journey

junojourney.com

Juno Journey is an employee development platform that helps businesses onboard, enable, develop, and retain staff through personalized learning programs.

Mentessa

Mentessa

mentessa.com

Mentessa is a collaborative learning platform that integrates new hires, fosters connections, and promotes knowledge sharing to enhance employee productivity and well-being.

CircleHD

CircleHD

circlehd.com

CircleHD is a video learning platform for businesses that facilitates employee engagement and supports lead generation.

