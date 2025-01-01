Top Learning Experience Platforms (LXP)

Find the right software and services.
Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs), also known as LXP or LEP, are utilized by HR and Learning and Development (L&D) departments in corporations. These platforms offer customizable solutions aimed at providing employees with personalized and user-friendly learning experiences. Often referred to as "Netflix-style" learning, LXPs facilitate easy access to relevant content via computers and mobile devices. LEPs furnish companies with extensive learning libraries comprising internal and external course catalogs, videos, podcasts, blogs, articles, and more. LXPs enable employees to follow adaptive learning paths tailored to their individual skill development needs. It's important to differentiate LXPs from Learning Management Systems (LMS). While LMS typically focus on catalog management for compliance and corporate training purposes, LXPs provide companies with versatile content libraries that can be used as-is, customized, or created anew. Certain LEPs even assist companies in identifying internal expertise and curating proprietary knowledge repositories. Companies can integrate LXPs and LMS tools to effectively create, manage, and monitor all learning opportunities across their organization.
edX
edx.org
edX offers over 3000 free online courses from leading institutions worldwide, allowing users to learn at their own pace and earn certificates.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning is an online platform offering over 21,000 courses in business, technology, and creative fields to help professionals acquire new skills.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.
Degreed
degreed.com
Degreed is a learning platform that helps users develop skills, track progress, and enhance career mobility through personalized learning and skill assessments.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is a cloud-based Learning Management System that delivers, tracks, and manages online training programs for various audiences.
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
OpenSesame is an eLearning platform offering a wide range of courses for employee training, featuring integration with LMS systems and support for various learning styles.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is an AI-driven platform for employee onboarding, skills training, and engagement, offering personalized learning paths and interactive courses.
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is an AI-powered eLearning platform that offers personalized micro-courses for skill development, engaging users with bite-sized lessons tailored to their roles.
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
BrainStorm is a learning platform designed for software adoption that helps teams onboard users, reduce support needs, and increase engagement through targeted training.
CLASSUM
classum.com
CLASSUM is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and collaboration in educational settings through posts, live sessions, and chats.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.
Eduflow
eduflow.com
Eduflow is a collaborative learning platform for corporate training and higher education, enabling course creation, peer review, and integration with existing LMS.
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is an online learning platform that aggregates over 50,000 courses for professional development, integrating with various learning management systems.
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
BizLibrary is a learning management system that enables businesses to deliver tailored training and development programs for employees.
GlassFrog
glassfrog.com
GlassFrog is a web-based software tool that supports organizations in managing roles, responsibilities, and decision-making processes within the Holacracy framework.
NovoEd
novoed.com
NovoEd is a collaborative learning platform that enables organizations to create and manage interactive online courses and training programs, enhancing learner engagement and outcomes.
Learnerbly
learnerbly.com
Learnerbly is a learning marketplace that offers employees access to curated educational content tailored to their needs, allowing for flexible and personalized learning journeys.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is an online learning platform that offers customizable courses and training management tools for organizations, enhancing team learning with a mobile-friendly interface.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is a collaborative platform for learning and development, enabling organizations to automate training, improve engagement, and facilitate communication during change initiatives.
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange is a professional development platform that enables users to access and manage upskilling resources through analytics and a curated content marketplace.
BigSpring
bigspring.ai
BigSpring is an AI-powered platform that enhances productivity by integrating tools for data management, workflow optimization, and collaboration.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is an employee development platform that helps businesses onboard, enable, develop, and retain staff through personalized learning programs.
Mentessa
mentessa.com
Mentessa is a collaborative learning platform that integrates new hires, fosters connections, and promotes knowledge sharing to enhance employee productivity and well-being.
CircleHD
circlehd.com
CircleHD is a video learning platform for businesses that facilitates employee engagement and supports lead generation.
