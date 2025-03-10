Find the right software and services.
Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs), also known as LXP or LEP, are utilized by HR and Learning and Development (L&D) departments in corporations. These platforms offer customizable solutions aimed at providing employees with personalized and user-friendly learning experiences. Often referred to as "Netflix-style" learning, LXPs facilitate easy access to relevant content via computers and mobile devices. LEPs furnish companies with extensive learning libraries comprising internal and external course catalogs, videos, podcasts, blogs, articles, and more. LXPs enable employees to follow adaptive learning paths tailored to their individual skill development needs. It's important to differentiate LXPs from Learning Management Systems (LMS). While LMS typically focus on catalog management for compliance and corporate training purposes, LXPs provide companies with versatile content libraries that can be used as-is, customized, or created anew. Certain LEPs even assist companies in identifying internal expertise and curating proprietary knowledge repositories. Companies can integrate LXPs and LMS tools to effectively create, manage, and monitor all learning opportunities across their organization.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is a collaborative learning & development software for knowledge workers in enterprise companies, learning services, and associations. With Howspace, you can improve the impact of your learning and development initiatives – at scale, without sacrificing engagement. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Its platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, and ensures that everyone has a role in creating impact. Howspace is ideal for: - Remote, hybrid and asynchronous collaboration - Ideation and brainstorming - Strategic planning and consulting - Workshops and events - Training programs - Employee onboarding and development - Organizational transformation and change management - Network- and community-building - And much more!
CircleHD
circlehd.com
CircleHD is a video learning platform for enterprises, designed to enable greater employee engagement, better lead generation and higher call to action.
NovoEd
novoed.com
Founded at Stanford’s Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock human potential at scale and with measurable impact. Large-scale enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestle partner with NovoEd to accelerate their business-critical initiatives with cohesive and engaging learning experiences that place each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Ideal for context-driven and cross-functional domains that require a fusion of human and technical skill, NovoEd powers learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact.
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange pioneers a new era of professional development software, dedicated to removing barriers to continuous learning. Our innovative platform empowers users to effortlessly explore, access, and oversee upskilling endeavors through an extensive marketplace of curated resources. We accomplish the mission by: ● Building a frictionless user experience leveraging data and advanced technology ● Delivering tailored, premium content to every user, agnostic of providers ● Empowering businesses to strategize, oversee, and enhance skill development through comprehensive analytics We lead the upskilling revolution by aligning corporate objectives, individual aspirations, and learning providers' offerings. Focusing on utilization and workflow automation, we optimize learning investments, saving our clients time and money.
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is an AI-powered eLearning platform that offers personalized micro-courses for skill development, engaging users with bite-sized lessons tailored to their roles.
Learnerbly
learnerbly.com
Learnerbly is an award-winning L&D marketplace that gives employees access to expertly curated content from over 200 of the best learning content providers (including courses, books, coaches, e-learning subscriptions, and much more). It empowers employees to own their learning journey in a way that fits their learning preferences and role requirements. Employers only pay for content consumed rather than subscribing employees to enterprise-wide content that doesn't get used. With Learnerbly, learning leaders usually see a higher ROI at 3X+ industry levels of engagement (at 40-60% per month), as proven by hundreds of clients, including the likes of Flutter, Ocado, King.com, and HelloFresh.
BigSpring
bigspring.ai
BigSpring is an AI-powered work enablement platform. Our people centric approach everboards sales, partners, teams and everyone else, at the pace of innovation. We help showcase relevant content to the right people quickly, support coaching as well as provide insights so you can scale up best practices to make every person like your best performing one. BigSpring’s reach extends globally with customers such as Google, Cisco, Pfizer, HSBC and others.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to create and manage engaging learning experiences that elevate their training programs. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), GoSkills facilitates the discovery and creation of personalized learning content. The platform’s built-in Course Builder and AI assistant, Genie, simplify course creation, making it easy for anyone to create polished courses quickly and effectively. GoSkills boasts an award-winning library of over 100 business courses, all led by renowned industry experts. Courses are bespoke, curated, created in-house, and regularly updated to ensure high-quality standards are met at every level. Each course employs a gamified microlearning approach, ensuring that learning is both enjoyable and impactful, thereby boosting engagement and learning retention.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is a personalized employee development platform providing businesses with the tools to engage their people and empower them to grow professionally by how they - onboard, enable, develop, and retain them throughout the employee life cycle. Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact. Only Juno Journey enables L+D teams to seamlessly integrate relevant external content from 100+ platforms into development paths for each individual employee, and to easily track and manage learning journeys company-wide. The result is L+D teams that spend less time managing software, employees who are more engaged, and companies that win in the global tech economy. High-growth companies partner with Juno Journey to grow, engage, upskill, and retain their workforce at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional learning solutions.
GlassFrog
glassfrog.com
GlassFrog is a web-based software tool that supports organizations in managing roles, responsibilities, and decision-making processes within the Holacracy framework.
CLASSUM
classum.com
CLASSUM is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and collaboration in educational settings through posts, live sessions, and chats.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is an AI-driven platform for employee onboarding, skills training, and engagement, offering personalized learning paths and interactive courses.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
BizLibrary is a learning management system that enables businesses to deliver tailored training and development programs for employees.
Eduflow
eduflow.com
Eduflow is a collaborative learning platform for corporate training and higher education, enabling course creation, peer review, and integration with existing LMS.
Mentessa
mentessa.com
Are you looking for a solution to integrate new hires to bring them together, while also improving well-being and productivity – giving everyone the opportunity for a successful career! Mentessa is the platform for collaborative learning that helps employees to learn and work together - based on skills. It transforms a workplace into a community, creating stronger connections within your team, welcoming newcomers and helping everyone feel part of the family. Invest in employee learning & development to drive engagement, innovation, and well-being, powered by AI. Unlock the power of Mentessa, and experience a whole new level of employee learning with AI-driven technology. Transform your workplace into a thriving community that celebrates collaboration, welcomes newcomers & supports everyone to reach their fullest potential through meaningful knowledge sharing - all designed for maximum engagement & innovation! Mentessa invites coworkers to come together and share their knowledge for the benefit of everyone at any stage in an employee's career! It makes team-building, collaboration, and performance improvement simple and enjoyable - what could be better? Support a connected learning culture through: - happy hour networking (mystery lunches, virtual coffee chat, watercooler matches) - peer mentoring - mentor matching - skill sharing - DEI exchange programs - habit building routines - buddy fitness matching - CEO dates At Mentessa, we make working together easier than ever with our AI-powered technologies. Connecting coworkers from different teams and locations has never been simpler - whether you're looking for an individual chat or a larger group meeting, it's all organized in your calendar without requiring any extra effort on your part! Let's grab a cup of virtual coffee and catch up! Our peer mentorship program is the perfect way to get together and exchange ideas. And let's not forget our innovative cross team employee matching initiative, helping Engineering meet Sales or HR meet Marketing like never before. New hires will love their buddy program too - get ready for some great introductions when they arrive on board! We also have refreshing
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
OpenSesame is an eLearning platform offering a wide range of courses for employee training, featuring integration with LMS systems and support for various learning styles.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning is an online platform offering over 21,000 courses in business, technology, and creative fields to help professionals acquire new skills.
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is an online learning platform that aggregates over 50,000 courses for professional development, integrating with various learning management systems.
edX
edx.org
edX offers over 3000 free online courses from leading institutions worldwide, allowing users to learn at their own pace and earn certificates.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is a cloud-based Learning Management System that delivers, tracks, and manages online training programs for various audiences.
Degreed
degreed.com
Degreed is a learning platform that helps users develop skills, track progress, and enhance career mobility through personalized learning and skill assessments.
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
BrainStorm is a learning platform designed for software adoption that helps teams onboard users, reduce support needs, and increase engagement through targeted training.
