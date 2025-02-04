Top Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) - St. Helena

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs), also known as LXP or LEP, are utilized by HR and Learning and Development (L&D) departments in corporations. These platforms offer customizable solutions aimed at providing employees with personalized and user-friendly learning experiences. Often referred to as "Netflix-style" learning, LXPs facilitate easy access to relevant content via computers and mobile devices. LEPs furnish companies with extensive learning libraries comprising internal and external course catalogs, videos, podcasts, blogs, articles, and more. LXPs enable employees to follow adaptive learning paths tailored to their individual skill development needs. It's important to differentiate LXPs from Learning Management Systems (LMS). While LMS typically focus on catalog management for compliance and corporate training purposes, LXPs provide companies with versatile content libraries that can be used as-is, customized, or created anew. Certain LEPs even assist companies in identifying internal expertise and curating proprietary knowledge repositories. Companies can integrate LXPs and LMS tools to effectively create, manage, and monitor all learning opportunities across their organization.
Submit New App
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is the all-in-one platform for transformation design and implementation. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Our platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, and ensures that everyone has a role in creating impact. Howspace is ideal for: - Remote, hybrid and asynchronous collaboration - Ideation and brainstorming - Strategic planning and consulting - Workshops and events - Training programs - Employee onboarding and development - Organizational transformation and change management - Network- and community-building - And much more! Template Gallery: You can now start your collaborative project with any of our community templates!
CircleHD
circlehd.com
CircleHD is a video learning platform for enterprises, designed to enable greater employee engagement, better lead generation and higher call to action.
NovoEd
novoed.com
Founded at Stanford’s Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock human potential at scale and with measurable impact. Large-scale enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestle partner with NovoEd to accelerate their business-critical initiatives with cohesive and engaging learning experiences that place each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Ideal for context-driven and cross-functional domains that require a fusion of human and technical skill, NovoEd powers learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact.
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange pioneers a new era of professional development software, dedicated to removing barriers to continuous learning. Our innovative platform empowers users to effortlessly explore, access, and oversee upskilling endeavors through an extensive marketplace of curated resources. We accomplish the mission by: ● Building a frictionless user experience leveraging data and advanced technology ● Delivering tailored, premium content to every user, agnostic of providers ● Empowering businesses to strategize, oversee, and enhance skill development through comprehensive analytics We lead the upskilling revolution by aligning corporate objectives, individual aspirations, and learning providers' offerings. Focusing on utilization and workflow automation, we optimize learning investments, saving our clients time and money.
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is a gamified, TikTok styled eLearning platform loved by thousands of teams in 80+ countries. We help employees build in-demand hard, soft and life skills in minutes with AI-powered micro-learning that's personalised to each user's role, function and aspirations. The extensive 15,000+ micro-course library covers key industry topics and 200+ hard, soft and life skills, to build a well-rounded workforce with all the talent and expertise you need. Our bite-sized lessons are carefully curated and taught by 150+ industry experts, professors, universities and leading companies. Learn key skills from the likes of London Business School, Ahrefs, Gong, Terminus and hundreds more. Available in a multitude of languages and learning styles. We deliver 6x more engagement than traditional eLearning platforms. For more information visit: www.5mins.ai
Learnerbly
learnerbly.com
Learnerbly is an award-winning L&D marketplace that gives employees access to expertly curated content from over 200 of the best learning content providers (including courses, books, coaches, e-learning subscriptions, and much more). It empowers employees to own their learning journey in a way that fits their learning preferences and role requirements. Employers only pay for content consumed rather than subscribing employees to enterprise-wide content that doesn't get used. With Learnerbly, learning leaders usually see a higher ROI at 3X+ industry levels of engagement (at 40-60% per month), as proven by hundreds of clients, including the likes of Flutter, Ocado, King.com, and HelloFresh.
BigSpring
bigspring.ai
BigSpring is an AI-powered work enablement platform. Our people centric approach everboards sales, partners, teams and everyone else, at the pace of innovation. We help showcase relevant content to the right people quickly, support coaching as well as provide insights so you can scale up best practices to make every person like your best performing one. BigSpring’s reach extends globally with customers such as Google, Cisco, Pfizer, HSBC and others.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to create and manage engaging learning experiences that elevate their training programs. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), GoSkills facilitates the discovery and creation of personalized learning content. The platform’s built-in Course Builder and AI assistant, Genie, simplify course creation, making it easy for anyone to create polished courses quickly and effectively. GoSkills boasts an award-winning library of over 100 business courses, all led by renowned industry experts. Courses are bespoke, curated, created in-house, and regularly updated to ensure high-quality standards are met at every level. Each course employs a gamified microlearning approach, ensuring that learning is both enjoyable and impactful, thereby boosting engagement and learning retention.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact.
GlassFrog
glassfrog.com
GlassFrog, a cutting-edge web-based software suite, revolutionizes agility and organizational clarity. It's not just another tool, but a glimpse into the future of work. Experience the power of agile software, meticulously crafted for the contemporary era of people, project, and meeting management. With the GlassFrog platform, every employee can harness the skills of a world-class executive. Our AI advisors, tailored to your company’s context, policies, and goals, provide invaluable guidance. We empower organizations by: Clarifying Roles and Accountabilities: GlassFrog allows organizations to define and document roles, accountabilities, and domains, clarifying who is responsible for what and who makes which decisions. Visualizing Organizational Structure: GlassFrog provides a visual representation of the organization’s circles and roles, making it easy to understand the hierarchy and relationships between different parts of the organization. Facilitating Collaboration and Communication: GlassFrog enables seamless collaboration by providing an easy-to-use platform for running efficient meetings and sharing information, actions, and discussions across teams and roles. Supporting Governance Processes: GlassFrog helps organizations implement an agile governance process that empowers anyone to propose changes to roles, accountabilities, and policies so teams can find the minimally-sufficient policies and controls necessary to ensure alignment without undue bureaucracy. Tracking Progress and Performance: GlassFrog allows organizations to set goals, define metrics, and track progress towards objectives. It provides transparency on the performance of teams, roles, and individuals. Promoting Accountability and Autonomy: GlassFrog encourages accountability by helping leaders and teams define clear roles, expectations, and decision rights and then making them visible to everyone in the organization. It empowers individuals to take ownership of their work and make autonomous decisions whenever possible, with less reliance on managers and meetings. For more information, please visit https://www.glassfrog.com/
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female students at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), to address the challenges they faced as learners. After only 3 years, CLASSUM is now used by over 3,700 institutions in 23 countries worldwide, and continues to break communication barriers and build learning environments that foster growth and collaboration. Users include institutions such as KAIST, Yonsei University, and Ewha Womans University, as well as global corporations including LG, Samsung Electronics, Shiseido, Hyundai, World Vision, and Prudential. Our goal is to bring learners and educators together in a space where they can communicate freely and comfortably. We want to create and expand spaces where healthy interactions and collaboration can take place naturally inside and outside the classroom. Learners can freely interact on CLASSUM, engaging in Q&A and discussions through text and other media that fit their communication needs in this digital age. Educators using CLASSUM to communicate with their students have experienced increased student engagement and reduced admin work. In April 2021, CLASSUM raised a $6M Series A led by Pearl Abyss Capital and Storm Ventures along with existing investors Big Basin Capital and Smilegate Investment. Our founder and CEO, Chaerin Lee, was recently recognized as a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2021 for CLASSUM’s innovative approach to communication challenges in education. CLASSUM was also selected as one of GSV Cup back in 2020, which highlights inspiring EdTech and talent technology startups across six continents.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve course completion rates by helping businesses build personalized learning journeys at scale using generative AI.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-class content, and unrivaled strategic support. With L&D powered by BizLibrary, employees are equipped with the skills they need for the job today and ready to take on new challenges tomorrow.
Eduflow
eduflow.com
Eduflow is a versatile Collaborative Learning Platform perfect in corporate training and higher education. With its modern, intuitive interface you will be able to run social, collaborative learning experiences that engages learners and increases knowledge retention. Eduflow can work as your LMS, or it can be integrated with your existing LMS.
Mentessa
mentessa.com
Are you looking for a solution to integrate new hires to bring them together, while also improving well-being and productivity – giving everyone the opportunity for a successful career! Mentessa is the platform for collaborative learning that helps employees to learn and work together - based on skills. It transforms a workplace into a community, creating stronger connections within your team, welcoming newcomers and helping everyone feel part of the family. Invest in employee learning & development to drive engagement, innovation, and well-being, powered by AI. Unlock the power of Mentessa, and experience a whole new level of employee learning with AI-driven technology. Transform your workplace into a thriving community that celebrates collaboration, welcomes newcomers & supports everyone to reach their fullest potential through meaningful knowledge sharing - all designed for maximum engagement & innovation! Mentessa invites coworkers to come together and share their knowledge for the benefit of everyone at any stage in an employee's career! It makes team-building, collaboration, and performance improvement simple and enjoyable - what could be better? Support a connected learning culture through: - happy hour networking (mystery lunches, virtual coffee chat, watercooler matches) - peer mentoring - mentor matching - skill sharing - DEI exchange programs - habit building routines - buddy fitness matching - CEO dates At Mentessa, we make working together easier than ever with our AI-powered technologies. Connecting coworkers from different teams and locations has never been simpler - whether you're looking for an individual chat or a larger group meeting, it's all organized in your calendar without requiring any extra effort on your part! Let's grab a cup of virtual coffee and catch up! Our peer mentorship program is the perfect way to get together and exchange ideas. And let's not forget our innovative cross team employee matching initiative, helping Engineering meet Sales or HR meet Marketing like never before. New hires will love their buddy program too - get ready for some great introductions when they arrive on board! We also have refreshing
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to master. We do this by curating a collection of 15,000+ of Udemy’s top-rated courses (still just a fraction of a percent of the full Udemy course collection). Our content covers a variety of key business and technical topics ranging from development and IT to leadership, marketing, PM, design and stress management. Udemy Business strives to provide an authentic learning experience for all employees–globally–and hosts in-demand topics across 10 languages taught by subject matter experts in their native language (beyond the traditional approach of content dubbing and video captions). In addition to a curated content collection, organizations can also host and distribute their own proprietary content on Udemy.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
We help develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. Our expertly curated catalog includes thousands of courses covering business skills, compliance, safety, technology, certifications, and industry-specific topics. Some key topic areas include: Business skills - Communication - Management - Leadership - Project Management - Customer Service Compliance - Human Resources Compliance - Workplace and Sexual Harassment - Privacy - HIPAA - GDPR Leadership & Management - Coaching - Inspirational Leadership - Mission, Vision, and Value Setting - Delegation - Change Management Compliance - Human Resources Compliance - Workplace and Sexual Harassment - Privacy - HIPAA - GDPR Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion - Building Diverse Teams - Intercultural Competence - Inclusive Leadership - Unconscious Bias - Respect Safety - Workplace Safety - OSHA - Environmental Safety - Hazardous Materials - Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Technology - Software - Programming - Information Security - Machine Learning - Data Analysis Wellness - Stress Management - Personal Development - Corporate Wellness - Mental Wellness - Mindfulness & Meditation Certifications - CompTIA® - Microsoft® - PMI® - Agile - Six Sigma
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to-date with the most in-demand business, technical, and creative content. Drawing on insights from 600+ million LinkedIn members, LinkedIn Learning also delivers personalized recommendations that connect learners with the most relevant online learning resources. For more information, visit http://learning.linkedin.com.
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ industry-leading content providers. Our integrations with 70+ leading learning platforms and workplace apps allow your teams to take advantage of Go1 through your existing solutions.
edX
edx.org
Access 2000 free online courses from 140 leading institutions worldwide. Gain new skills and earn a certificate of completion. Join today.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers, and partners. All of these experiences can be uniquely branded and centrally managed from a single platform. - The industry’s most advanced AI capabilities. Customers can automate manual tasks like enrollments, translations, and content categorization. With generative AI built for learning, customers can create effective course materials in just a few clicks. - The power to scale with your organization as you expand into new and larger learning audiences, geographies, languages, and more. - A mobile app and integrations with all major software, including Salesforce and Microsoft Teams.
Degreed
degreed.com
Do you have the skills to take on tomorrow? Degreed connects learning and career growth to business opportunities through one single, fluid skill-development experience, so your organization and your people are always ready to clear the next big obstacle.
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L&D team focused on onboarding employees to the company tech stack, BrainStorm will make your job easier, and your results better. Activate dark users – BrainStorm is the only learning platform that proactively targets licensed users who haven’t logged in yet. When you convert dark users, your usage impact moves from incremental to exponential. Accelerate adoption – Don’t just teach users how, teach them when and why to use features and applications. BrainStorm is built to automate training that gets people to change the way they work. Expand feature use – Drive deeper and broader feature adoption. Help more users move beyond the basics and integrate their tools into their daily work processes. BrainStorm Features: * Targeted communications: Attract and activate unengaged learners through timely communications that inspires user action. * Role-based learning: Custom-content flows organized by groups ensure the right content is teed up for the right audience. * Course authoring: Upload and assemble your learning assets into BrainStorm Flows™, adaptive workflows that deliver relevant, timely learning to every learner. * Branching: Add branching to any flow to create personalized learning experiences that aligns to what the user wants to learn next. * Content packs: BrainStorm has hundreds of pre-built learning experiences for you to use, or modify, so you can hit the ground running. Reporting: See what’s driving behavior change with dynamic reporting.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.