Top Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) - Serbia

Are you looking for a solution to integrate new hires to bring them together, while also improving well-being and productivity – giving everyone the opportunity for a successful career! Mentessa is the platform for collaborative learning that helps employees to learn and work together - based on skills. It transforms a workplace into a community, creating stronger connections within your team, welcoming newcomers and helping everyone feel part of the family. Invest in employee learning & development to drive engagement, innovation, and well-being, powered by AI. Unlock the power of Mentessa, and experience a whole new level of employee learning with AI-driven technology. Transform your workplace into a thriving community that celebrates collaboration, welcomes newcomers & supports everyone to reach their fullest potential through meaningful knowledge sharing - all designed for maximum engagement & innovation! Mentessa invites coworkers to come together and share their knowledge for the benefit of everyone at any stage in an employee's career! It makes team-building, collaboration, and performance improvement simple and enjoyable - what could be better? Support a connected learning culture through: - happy hour networking (mystery lunches, virtual coffee chat, watercooler matches) - peer mentoring - mentor matching - skill sharing - DEI exchange programs - habit building routines - buddy fitness matching - CEO dates At Mentessa, we make working together easier than ever with our AI-powered technologies. Connecting coworkers from different teams and locations has never been simpler - whether you're looking for an individual chat or a larger group meeting, it's all organized in your calendar without requiring any extra effort on your part! Let's grab a cup of virtual coffee and catch up! Our peer mentorship program is the perfect way to get together and exchange ideas. And let's not forget our innovative cross team employee matching initiative, helping Engineering meet Sales or HR meet Marketing like never before. New hires will love their buddy program too - get ready for some great introductions when they arrive on board! We also have refreshing