Top Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) - Djibouti
Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs), also known as LXP or LEP, are utilized by HR and Learning and Development (L&D) departments in corporations. These platforms offer customizable solutions aimed at providing employees with personalized and user-friendly learning experiences. Often referred to as "Netflix-style" learning, LXPs facilitate easy access to relevant content via computers and mobile devices. LEPs furnish companies with extensive learning libraries comprising internal and external course catalogs, videos, podcasts, blogs, articles, and more. LXPs enable employees to follow adaptive learning paths tailored to their individual skill development needs. It's important to differentiate LXPs from Learning Management Systems (LMS). While LMS typically focus on catalog management for compliance and corporate training purposes, LXPs provide companies with versatile content libraries that can be used as-is, customized, or created anew. Certain LEPs even assist companies in identifying internal expertise and curating proprietary knowledge repositories. Companies can integrate LXPs and LMS tools to effectively create, manage, and monitor all learning opportunities across their organization.
edX
edx.org
Access 2000 free online courses from 140 leading institutions worldwide. Gain new skills and earn a certificate of completion. Join today.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
Degreed
degreed.com
Do you have the skills to take on tomorrow? Degreed connects learning and career growth to business opportunities through one single, fluid skill-development experience, so your organization and your people are always ready to clear the next big obstacle.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L...
Eduflow
eduflow.com
Eduflow is a versatile Collaborative Learning Platform perfect in corporate training and higher education. With its modern, intuitive interface you will be able to run social, collaborative learning experiences that engages learners and increases knowledge retention. Eduflow can work as your LMS, or...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
We help develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to inc...
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-cl...
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ i...
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is a gamified, TikTok styled eLearning platform loved by thousands of teams in 80+ countries. We help employees build in-demand hard, soft and life skills in minutes with AI-powered micro-learning that's personalised to each user's role, function and aspirations. The extensive 15,000+ micro-co...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is the all-in-one platform for transformation design and implementation. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Our platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, an...
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to cr...
GlassFrog
glassfrog.com
GlassFrog, a cutting-edge web-based software suite, revolutionizes agility and organizational clarity. It's not just another tool, but a glimpse into the future of work. Experience the power of agile software, meticulously crafted for the contemporary era of people, project, and meeting management. ...
Mentessa
mentessa.com
Are you looking for a solution to integrate new hires to bring them together, while also improving well-being and productivity – giving everyone the opportunity for a successful career! Mentessa is the platform for collaborative learning that helps employees to learn and work together - based on ski...
CircleHD
circlehd.com
CircleHD is a video learning platform for enterprises, designed to enable greater employee engagement, better lead generation and higher call to action.
NovoEd
novoed.com
Founded at Stanford’s Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock human potential at scale and with measurable impact. Large-scale enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestle partner with NovoEd to accelerate their busi...
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange pioneers a new era of professional development software, dedicated to removing barriers to continuous learning. Our innovative platform empowers users to effortlessly explore, access, and oversee upskilling endeavors through an extensive marketplace of curated resources. We accomplish the m...
Learnerbly
learnerbly.com
Learnerbly is an award-winning L&D marketplace that gives employees access to expertly curated content from over 200 of the best learning content providers (including courses, books, coaches, e-learning subscriptions, and much more). It empowers employees to own their learning journey in a way that ...
BigSpring
bigspring.ai
BigSpring is an AI-powered work enablement platform. Our people centric approach everboards sales, partners, teams and everyone else, at the pace of innovation. We help showcase relevant content to the right people quickly, support coaching as well as provide insights so you can scale up best practi...
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact.