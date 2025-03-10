Find the right software and services.
Companies specializing in leadership training offer outsourced solutions for executive development. These organizations execute structured training programs, conducting sessions either on-site or virtually. Their services encompass both broad leadership skill enhancement and specialized industry expertise. Apart from formal training, these providers often organize informal activities focusing on areas like team cohesion. Businesses engage with these providers to enhance the efficiency of their managerial cadre.
Hone
Hone offers live, virtual training programs for employees, focusing on leadership and DEIB skills to enhance performance and development in organizations.
Wildsparq
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.
LEADx
Turn millennial managers into legacy leaders with LEADx! LEADx is the leadership training your managers which actually use. The platform combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and expert content to measurably improve leadership behaviors, employee engagement, and productivity.
Lingo Live
Lingo Live's customized communication coaching program, you can empower your entire team to confidently contribute and achieve your company's most ambitious goals.
Coachello
Coachello is data-driven personalised people support. Coachello provides world-class performance enhancing coaching on demand via MS Teams & Slack 24x7. Professional coaching is transformative fully personalised but expensive, not scalable and without metrics. Coachello solves this issue in the most efficient and measurable way possible.
JourneyLab
JourneyLab is the new business outcome platform that helps organisations sharpen their focus on what matters. The platform facilitates transparency and clarity on the outcomes you want to achieve, while having in-built tools to foster the discipline needed across your organisation to hit those outcomes. It is for: - Companies that are going through transformation, growth and transactions - Executives who put people at the centre of change for better outcomes - Teams who want to be heard, trusted and supported to deliver outcomes The platform: 1. Enables executives and managers to make better and more holistic decisions by seamlessly facilitating information flows throughout the organisation 2. Equips teams to deliver value at speed by providing them with modular tools, workflows and templates that they can use on demand The platform is built to be nimble and adaptable - in an environment where an organisation’s operating environment is constantly changing, JourneyLab’s platform can be implemented at speed and will work with your people and your processes to uplift your planning and delivery capabilities. Our purpose is to help organisations work more effectively and become future-fit. We want to make adaptive planning accessible for more companies while helping more people unlock their potential through meaningful work, and we believe that they can go hand-in-hand. We envision a world where people come together to solve big problems without friction. Where both individual initiative teams, managers and executives feel that they are enabled to succeed. Where the sum of the parts is bigger than the whole.
Launch 360
Launch 360 is a 360-degree feedback leadership assessment tool that helps evaluate the leadership skills and competencies of individuals within an organization. The tool is designed to measure 6 key areas: Executive Presence Leadership Staff Management Relationship Management Self-Management Social Awareness Communication Eliminates the need to install any system platform, avoiding complexity and offering a simple self-administered approach. The process is confidential, ensuring anonymity and promoting honest and open feedback. The Launch 360 Leadership Assessment tool has been developed to enable rapid deployment today. However, we also offer the ability to customize a section with specific questions to suit your 0rganizational needs.
Qtrainers
Qtrainers is a platform to help companies connect with corporate trainers and vice versa. Search and discover, nearby upcoming training events happening in your city.
