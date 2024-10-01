App store for web apps
Top Leadership Training Companies - Macao SAR China
Companies specializing in leadership training offer outsourced solutions for executive development. These organizations execute structured training programs, conducting sessions either on-site or virtually. Their services encompass both broad leadership skill enhancement and specialized industry expertise. Apart from formal training, these providers often organize informal activities focusing on areas like team cohesion. Businesses engage with these providers to enhance the efficiency of their managerial cadre.
Hone
honehq.com
Hone delivers live, virtual employee training that is scalable, measurable, and up-skills employees for the moments that matter most. We provide best-in-class, live leadership and DEIB classes for Managers, ICs & Senior Leaders, led by world-class coaches and powered by a next-gen platform. By drivi...
Lingo Live
lingolive.com
Lingo Live's customized communication coaching program, you can empower your entire team to confidently contribute and achieve your company's most ambitious goals.
Launch 360
launch-360.com
Launch 360 is a 360-degree feedback leadership assessment tool that helps evaluate the leadership skills and competencies of individuals within an organization. The tool is designed to measure 6 key areas: Executive Presence Leadership Staff Management Relationship Management Self-Management Social ...
LEADx
leadx.org
Turn millennial managers into legacy leaders with LEADx! LEADx is the leadership training your managers which actually use. The platform combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and expert content to measurably improve leadership behaviors, employee engagement, and productivity.
Qtrainers
qtrainers.com
Qtrainers is a platform to help companies connect with corporate trainers and vice versa. Search and discover, nearby upcoming training events happening in your city.
JourneyLab
journeylab.io
JourneyLab is the new business outcome platform that helps organisations sharpen their focus on what matters. The platform facilitates transparency and clarity on the outcomes you want to achieve, while having in-built tools to foster the discipline needed across your organisation to hit those outco...
Coachello
coachello.io
Coachello is data-driven personalised people support. Coachello provides world-class performance enhancing coaching on demand via MS Teams & Slack 24x7. Professional coaching is transformative fully personalised but expensive, not scalable and without metrics. Coachello solves this issue in the most...
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.