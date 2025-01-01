App store for web apps

Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software
Top Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software

Lead-to-account matching and routing software automates the process of associating new leads with the appropriate account record in a CRM system, and subsequently directs these leads to the correct salesperson based on the organization's territory mapping. This functionality allows businesses to obtain a more holistic understanding of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy, facilitating prompt follow-up with captured leads. While basic lead-to-account matching and routing features are typically offered by most CRM software, dedicated solutions cater to more intricate workflows that may exceed the capabilities of standard CRM or marketing automation tools. This specialized software is commonly utilized by sales development representatives and account executives, streamlining the task of routing leads to the appropriate individuals and accounts, saving valuable time and effort.

Calendly

Calendly

calendly.com

Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.

Demodesk

Demodesk

demodesk.com

Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.

LeadAngel

LeadAngel

leadangel.com

LeadAngel is a B2B lead management platform that filters, matches, and routes leads to salespeople, integrating with CRM systems for efficient sales processes.

Terminus

Terminus

terminusplatform.com

Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.

Chili Piper

Chili Piper

chilipiper.com

Chili Piper is a scheduling tool for B2B sales teams that automates lead routing and meeting scheduling, integrating with CRM systems to improve workflow efficiency.

Nutsales

Nutsales

nutsales.co

Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM that integrates multiple mailboxes into interactive pipelines, automates lead assignments, and enhances team communication for sales and support.

Tray.io

Tray.io

tray.io

Tray.io is an integration platform that automates business processes by connecting data between various applications, simplifying complex workflows with minimal coding.

Avoma

Avoma

avoma.com

Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.

Openprise

Openprise

openprisetech.com

Openprise automates data management processes to improve data quality and integrate sales and marketing systems for B2B organizations, facilitating growth.

Fullcast

Fullcast

fullcast.com

Fullcast is a GTM planning platform that integrates strategy and sales operations, enabling agile updates, territory management, and data hygiene for efficient sales planning.

CaliberMind

CaliberMind

calibermind.com

CaliberMind is a platform that integrates customer data and analytics to help businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.

Sugar Market

Sugar Market

salesfusion.com

Sugar Market is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze campaigns across various channels to enhance customer engagement.

Syncari

Syncari

syncari.com

Syncari is a low code/no code platform for syncing, unifying, automating, and analyzing data across various business applications, ensuring high-quality data integrity.

Routera

Routera

routera.io

Routera is a lead routing and conversion platform that integrates with HubSpot, helping to improve response times and increase sales conversions for sales teams.

RevenueHero

RevenueHero

revenuehero.io

RevenueHero automates meeting scheduling and lead routing for B2B sales teams, enabling real-time prospect qualification and connection with the appropriate representatives.

