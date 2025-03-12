Top Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software

Find the right software and services.
Lead-to-account matching and routing software automates the process of associating new leads with the appropriate account record in a CRM system, and subsequently directs these leads to the correct salesperson based on the organization's territory mapping. This functionality allows businesses to obtain a more holistic understanding of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy, facilitating prompt follow-up with captured leads. While basic lead-to-account matching and routing features are typically offered by most CRM software, dedicated solutions cater to more intricate workflows that may exceed the capabilities of standard CRM or marketing automation tools. This specialized software is commonly utilized by sales development representatives and account executives, streamlining the task of routing leads to the appropriate individuals and accounts, saving valuable time and effort.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
LeadAngel is a B2B lead management platform that filters, matches, and routes leads to salespeople, integrating with CRM systems for efficient sales processes.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper is a scheduling tool for B2B sales teams that automates lead routing and meeting scheduling, integrating with CRM systems to improve workflow efficiency.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM that integrates multiple mailboxes into interactive pipelines, automates lead assignments, and enhances team communication for sales and support.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an integration platform that automates business processes by connecting data between various applications, simplifying complex workflows with minimal coding.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise automates data management processes to improve data quality and integrate sales and marketing systems for B2B organizations, facilitating growth.
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is a GTM planning platform that integrates strategy and sales operations, enabling agile updates, territory management, and data hygiene for efficient sales planning.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
CaliberMind is a platform that integrates customer data and analytics to help businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.
Sugar Market
salesfusion.com
Sugar Market is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze campaigns across various channels to enhance customer engagement.
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari is a low code/no code platform for syncing, unifying, automating, and analyzing data across various business applications, ensuring high-quality data integrity.
Routera
routera.io
Routera is a lead routing and conversion platform that integrates with HubSpot, helping to improve response times and increase sales conversions for sales teams.
RevenueHero
revenuehero.io
RevenueHero automates meeting scheduling and lead routing for B2B sales teams, enabling real-time prospect qualification and connection with the appropriate representatives.
