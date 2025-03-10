Find the right software and services.
Lead-to-account matching and routing software automates the process of associating new leads with the appropriate account record in a CRM system, and subsequently directs these leads to the correct salesperson based on the organization's territory mapping. This functionality allows businesses to obtain a more holistic understanding of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy, facilitating prompt follow-up with captured leads. While basic lead-to-account matching and routing features are typically offered by most CRM software, dedicated solutions cater to more intricate workflows that may exceed the capabilities of standard CRM or marketing automation tools. This specialized software is commonly utilized by sales development representatives and account executives, streamlining the task of routing leads to the appropriate individuals and accounts, saving valuable time and effort.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an integration platform that automates business processes by connecting data between various applications, simplifying complex workflows with minimal coding.
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
LeadAngel is a B2B lead management platform that filters, matches, and routes leads to salespeople, integrating with CRM systems for efficient sales processes.
Routera
routera.io
Routera is an inbound lead routing and conversion platform that integrates natively with HubSpot. Now you can easily plan and scale your sales team by improving speed to lead and increasing sales conversions.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM that integrates multiple mailboxes into interactive pipelines, automates lead assignments, and enhances team communication for sales and support.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond faster to changes in your market, and scale up operations to achieve your revenue goals. RevOps teams at industry leaders like UI Path, Freshworks, Zendesk, Zscaler, and Okta depend on Openprise to drive efficient, predictable revenue. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com.
RevenueHero
revenuehero.io
RevenueHero is an inbound revenue acceleration product that handles instant meeting scheduling and lead routing of all levels of complexity, for B2B revenue teams. RevenueHero integrates with your lead capture form to qualify prospects and schedule meetings between them and the right rep on your team in real time. RevenueHero helps teams reduce sales cycles, and improve turn around times to potential customers.
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or months. No spreadsheets required. -> Respond with agility to changing market conditions. -> Spend more time on strategy, rather than configuring separate GTM systems. -> Retain their best performing reps with equitable and transparent territory assignments. -> Make better business decisions by easily modeling complex GTM scenarios. *Key Functionality* --> Territory Management: Design and deploy your sales territory plans all in one place. --> Routing: Ensure that each lead is going to the right place. --> Quotas & Target Setting: Targets and quotas based on AI-driven scenario modeling. --> Data Hygiene: The only RevOps management solution that cleans your data as it’s collected. --> Coverage, Capacity & Roles: Plan and execute coverage and sales capacity planning. --> Performance To Plan: Track performance, act on insights, and automatically push changes.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of your data so your insights are clearer. Sure, we do attribution, engagement scoring, funnel analytics, and more. But the real gift we give revenue leaders is the ability to spot issues and trends before anyone else can.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari is a low code/no code platform for syncing, unifying, automating, and analyzing data across various business applications, ensuring high-quality data integrity.
Sugar Market
salesfusion.com
Sugar Market is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze campaigns across various channels to enhance customer engagement.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper is a scheduling tool for B2B sales teams that automates lead routing and meeting scheduling, integrating with CRM systems to improve workflow efficiency.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.
