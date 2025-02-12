Top Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software - Suriname

Find the right software and services.
Lead-to-account matching and routing software automates the process of associating new leads with the appropriate account record in a CRM system, and subsequently directs these leads to the correct salesperson based on the organization's territory mapping. This functionality allows businesses to obtain a more holistic understanding of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy, facilitating prompt follow-up with captured leads. While basic lead-to-account matching and routing features are typically offered by most CRM software, dedicated solutions cater to more intricate workflows that may exceed the capabilities of standard CRM or marketing automation tools. This specialized software is commonly utilized by sales development representatives and account executives, streamlining the task of routing leads to the appropriate individuals and accounts, saving valuable time and effort.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Underpinned by an Enterprise Core, the Universal Automation Cloud delivers the foundational composability, elasticity, observability, governance, security and control required for companies to quickly and collaboratively develop integrations and automations at scale. Love your work. Automate the rest.™
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
The early bird gets the sale. Filter, match and route leads to the right salesperson instantaneously. Close more deals. LeadAngel is a B2B Lead Management platform, including Lead to Account Matching and Routing. Fast, Reliable, and Customizable Operations works with Salesforce CRM and others. APIs available to route and match leads. LeadAngel helps businesses, organizations, and enterprises to improve sales process to close more deals, faster. The software offers lead routing, lead matching, fuzzy matching, lead deduplication, account based marketing strategies and detailed reporting. Matching is very customizable and extremely fast.
Routera
routera.io
Routera is an inbound lead routing and conversion platform that integrates natively with HubSpot. Now you can easily plan and scale your sales team by improving speed to lead and increasing sales conversions.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorithms, considering segmentation criteria or round-robin. Empower team communication with real-time collaboration, tagging, and comment Getting new leads from inbound or outbound, integrate and engage immediately With Nutsales, you'll have a 24/7 team, ensuring no customer conversation goes unnoticed.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond faster to changes in your market, and scale up operations to achieve your revenue goals. RevOps teams at industry leaders like UI Path, Freshworks, Zendesk, Zscaler, and Okta depend on Openprise to drive efficient, predictable revenue. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com.
RevenueHero
revenuehero.io
RevenueHero is an inbound revenue acceleration product that handles instant meeting scheduling and lead routing of all levels of complexity, for B2B revenue teams. RevenueHero integrates with your lead capture form to qualify prospects and schedule meetings between them and the right rep on your team in real time. RevenueHero helps teams reduce sales cycles, and improve turn around times to potential customers.
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or months. No spreadsheets required. -> Respond with agility to changing market conditions. -> Spend more time on strategy, rather than configuring separate GTM systems. -> Retain their best performing reps with equitable and transparent territory assignments. -> Make better business decisions by easily modeling complex GTM scenarios. *Key Functionality* --> Territory Management: Design and deploy your sales territory plans all in one place. --> Routing: Ensure that each lead is going to the right place. --> Quotas & Target Setting: Targets and quotas based on AI-driven scenario modeling. --> Data Hygiene: The only RevOps management solution that cleans your data as it’s collected. --> Coverage, Capacity & Roles: Plan and execute coverage and sales capacity planning. --> Performance To Plan: Track performance, act on insights, and automatically push changes.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of your data so your insights are clearer. Sure, we do attribution, engagement scoring, funnel analytics, and more. But the real gift we give revenue leaders is the ability to spot issues and trends before anyone else can.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles and delight more customers. With Avoma, you can automatically record all your meetings, get full transcripts and summarized notes, and actionable insights synced directly to your CRM. Review calls and meetings faster by searching directly within transcripts and using identified topics to find exactly what you're looking for. Avoma seamlessly integrates with your favorite tools.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari is the only low code/no code (LcNc) data automation platform that seamlessly syncs, unifies, automates, and analyzes data across diverse business systems and applications. Our platform, offering both a control plane and a data hub, ensuring operational excellence and data readiness for AI. By aligning your data with Syncari, your teams and AI models operate and automate on a foundation of impeccably synchronized, high-quality data. Syncari is trusted by Conga, CorroHealth, Deel, and Rapid7. Common use cases: Multiple business system sync and automation, like many Salesforce CRMs integrated into one or many other systems (Marketo, HubSpot, Eloqua, Zendesk, Jira, Oracle Sales, SAP, Netsuite, Snowflake, Domo, Redshift, AWS, Big Query, etc) Multiple Salesforce CRM sync to Marketo or HubSpot ETL, Reverse ETL Enrichment Automation for multiple sources Intent Automation for multiple sources Quote to Cash and Finance 360 Data Quality for data cleaning, normalization, transformation
Sugar Market
salesfusion.com
Sugar Market is an all-in-one marketing automation solution built to work for marketing mavericks. With a curated toolset that includes highly intuitive campaign builders, advanced automation, and superior reporting, we focus on what matters most to marketers—streamlining campaign creation, understanding engagement, improving conversion, and driving more revenue.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automation platforms.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales process, enabling sales representatives to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Features such as automated scheduling, real-time note-taking, and CRM integration optimize efficiency and productivity. With Demodesk, sales professionals can deliver captivating product demos that go beyond mere slideshows. The platform offers revolutionary screen-sharing and interactive capabilities to create an immersive and personalized experience for prospects, leading to increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Features like shadowing or integrated playbooks and battle cards, enable real-time coaching during virtual calls. The platform offers comprehensive analytics and reporting features that provide actionable insights into sales performance. Armed with this valuable data, sales leaders can make data-driven decisions, optimize sales processes, and identify areas for improvement. Businesses of all sizes rely on us to digitalize sales, boost productivity and drive more revenue. Key results from our customers: +25% time saved on manual tasks (Pipedrive) ↑ 2x conversion rate (Clark) +30% higher revenue per seller (Treatwell) ↑ 3x increase in agent productivity (Eigensonne) For more information visit demodesk.com.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper’s advanced scheduling software helps B2B revenue teams double their conversion rates, increase customer satisfaction, and reach new levels of productivity.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings and collaborate more effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit Calendly.com Calendly greatly improves customer satisfaction and retention rates, hiring cycles, cost savings, team productivity, and more, as outlined in a Forrester TEI study that demonstrates the 318% ROI and $687K in total net benefits Calendly customers can expect to see over a three-year investment. Download the full report here: https://calendly.com/resources/ebooks/forrester-tei.
