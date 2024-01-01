App store for web apps
Top Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software - Bouvet Island
Lead-to-account matching and routing software automates the process of associating new leads with the appropriate account record in a CRM system, and subsequently directs these leads to the correct salesperson based on the organization's territory mapping. This functionality allows businesses to obtain a more holistic understanding of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy, facilitating prompt follow-up with captured leads. While basic lead-to-account matching and routing features are typically offered by most CRM software, dedicated solutions cater to more intricate workflows that may exceed the capabilities of standard CRM or marketing automation tools. This specialized software is commonly utilized by sales development representatives and account executives, streamlining the task of routing leads to the appropriate individuals and accounts, saving valuable time and effort.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countrie...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Underpinned by ...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
The early bird gets the sale. Filter, match and route leads to the right salesperson instantaneously. Close more deals. LeadAngel is a B2B Lead Management platform, including Lead to Account Matching and Routing. Fast, Reliable, and Customizable Operations works with Salesforce CRM and others. APIs ...
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper’s advanced scheduling software helps B2B revenue teams double their conversion rates, increase customer satisfaction, and reach new levels of productivity.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automatio...
Sugar Market
salesfusion.com
Sugar Market is an all-in-one marketing automation solution built to work for marketing mavericks. With a curated toolset that includes highly intuitive campaign builders, advanced automation, and superior reporting, we focus on what matters most to marketers—streamlining campaign creation, understa...
Nutsales
nutsales.co
What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorit...
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles ...
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari is the only low code/no code (LcNc) data automation platform that seamlessly syncs, unifies, automates, and analyzes data across diverse business systems and applications. Our platform, offering both a control plane and a data hub, ensuring operational excellence and data readiness for AI. B...
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of y...
Routera
routera.io
Routera is an inbound lead routing and conversion platform that integrates natively with HubSpot. Now you can easily plan and scale your sales team by improving speed to lead and increasing sales conversions.
RevenueHero
revenuehero.io
RevenueHero is an inbound revenue acceleration product that handles instant meeting scheduling and lead routing of all levels of complexity, for B2B revenue teams. RevenueHero integrates with your lead capture form to qualify prospects and schedule meetings between them and the right rep on your tea...