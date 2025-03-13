App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Lead Scoring Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Lead Scoring Software

Companies employ lead scoring software to assess the potential of each business opportunity. This software allows organizations to establish scales and benchmarks for evaluating prospects. Given the scarcity of a sales team's time and the abundance of leads, lead scoring software proves invaluable in enabling teams to concentrate on opportunities with the highest likelihood of conversion into sales. By prioritizing high-potential leads, sales teams can optimize their time, diverting resources away from less valuable leads. This not only saves time but also empowers salespeople to refine their messaging when engaging with customers who are more likely to close deals.

Submit New App


Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.

Kartra

Kartra

home.kartra.com

Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.

EQUP

EQUP

equp.com

EQUP is software that streamlines business processes like marketing, sales, and billing, offering industry-specific solutions and allowing management of multiple companies with one account.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.

Workbooks

Workbooks

workbooks.com

Workbooks is a cloud-based CRM that integrates sales, marketing, and customer service for better business collaboration and customer management.

Digioh

Digioh

digioh.com

Digioh is a marketing suite for collecting zero-party data through quizzes, surveys, and forms, enhancing customer engagement and conversion rates.

Pocus

Pocus

pocus.com

Pocus organizes product usage data to identify revenue opportunities, helping teams save time and make informed decisions to close deals.

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.

LeadBoxer

LeadBoxer

leadboxer.com

LeadBoxer is a lead generation and scoring platform that helps B2B sales teams track website visitors and engage with potential customers using actionable insights.

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

Ortto is an AI-driven marketing automation platform that enhances email, SMS, and live chat marketing, integrating customer data for improved campaign management.

Outfunnel

Outfunnel

outfunnel.com

Outfunnel integrates sales and marketing data across platforms, automating lead tracking and scoring to enhance CRM accuracy and align sales efforts.

Salespanel

Salespanel

salespanel.io

Salespanel is a lead identification and tracking software that analyzes customer journeys and integrates with marketing systems to enhance B2B sales and marketing strategies.

Toplyne

Toplyne

toplyne.io

Toplyne is an AI platform that analyzes customer data to predict sales opportunities and risks, enhancing workflows for sales and marketing teams.

Koncert

Koncert

koncert.com

Koncert is an AI-driven platform that provides sales tools including dialers, multi-channel outreach, and analytics to enhance sales productivity and efficiency.

6sense

6sense

6sense.com

6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.

Successeve

Successeve

successeve.com

Successeve is a cloud-based platform that provides analytics and scores for customer journeys to aid sales, marketing, and customer success efforts.

Magileads

Magileads

magileads.com

Magileads is a lead generation platform that integrates with CRM and marketing tools to improve lead tracking, customer management, and sales processes.

Sparklane

Sparklane

sparklane-group.com

Sparklane uses AI to enhance lead generation by identifying prospects, providing contact info, and facilitating timely engagement through email sequences.

MadKudu

MadKudu

madkudu.com

MadKudu app enhances lead scoring and management for B2B organizations by analyzing data to prioritize and automate revenue-generating actions, improving sales efficiency.

VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft

vanillasoft.com

VanillaSoft is a sales engagement platform that automates lead management, workflow, and communication, enhancing productivity and efficiency for sales teams.

Entytle

Entytle

entytle.com

Entytle is a SaaS app that aids industrial OEMs in enhancing customer loyalty and retention by using AI/ML to tailor offers to their existing customers.

Correlated

Correlated

getcorrelated.com

Correlated app uses AI to analyze customer data and identify high-potential users, enabling targeted messaging to improve conversion rates.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.