Top Lead Scoring Software

Companies employ lead scoring software to assess the potential of each business opportunity. This software allows organizations to establish scales and benchmarks for evaluating prospects. Given the scarcity of a sales team's time and the abundance of leads, lead scoring software proves invaluable in enabling teams to concentrate on opportunities with the highest likelihood of conversion into sales. By prioritizing high-potential leads, sales teams can optimize their time, diverting resources away from less valuable leads. This not only saves time but also empowers salespeople to refine their messaging when engaging with customers who are more likely to close deals.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is software that streamlines business processes like marketing, sales, and billing, offering industry-specific solutions and allowing management of multiple companies with one account.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks is a cloud-based CRM that integrates sales, marketing, and customer service for better business collaboration and customer management.
Digioh
digioh.com
Digioh is a marketing suite for collecting zero-party data through quizzes, surveys, and forms, enhancing customer engagement and conversion rates.
Pocus
pocus.com
Pocus organizes product usage data to identify revenue opportunities, helping teams save time and make informed decisions to close deals.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and scoring platform that helps B2B sales teams track website visitors and engage with potential customers using actionable insights.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-driven marketing automation platform that enhances email, SMS, and live chat marketing, integrating customer data for improved campaign management.
Outfunnel
outfunnel.com
Outfunnel integrates sales and marketing data across platforms, automating lead tracking and scoring to enhance CRM accuracy and align sales efforts.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a lead identification and tracking software that analyzes customer journeys and integrates with marketing systems to enhance B2B sales and marketing strategies.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is an AI platform that analyzes customer data to predict sales opportunities and risks, enhancing workflows for sales and marketing teams.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-driven platform that provides sales tools including dialers, multi-channel outreach, and analytics to enhance sales productivity and efficiency.
6sense
6sense.com
6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.
Successeve
successeve.com
Successeve is a cloud-based platform that provides analytics and scores for customer journeys to aid sales, marketing, and customer success efforts.
Magileads
magileads.com
Magileads is a lead generation platform that integrates with CRM and marketing tools to improve lead tracking, customer management, and sales processes.
Sparklane
sparklane-group.com
Sparklane uses AI to enhance lead generation by identifying prospects, providing contact info, and facilitating timely engagement through email sequences.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu app enhances lead scoring and management for B2B organizations by analyzing data to prioritize and automate revenue-generating actions, improving sales efficiency.
VanillaSoft
vanillasoft.com
VanillaSoft is a sales engagement platform that automates lead management, workflow, and communication, enhancing productivity and efficiency for sales teams.
Entytle
entytle.com
Entytle is a SaaS app that aids industrial OEMs in enhancing customer loyalty and retention by using AI/ML to tailor offers to their existing customers.
Correlated
getcorrelated.com
Correlated app uses AI to analyze customer data and identify high-potential users, enabling targeted messaging to improve conversion rates.
