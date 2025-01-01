Find the right software and services.
Lead retrieval software, alternatively referred to as mobile lead capture software, is employed by sales representatives to gather the contact details of potential leads during their participation in trade shows and events. These tools enable sales representatives to streamline the process of recording information about potential leads by scanning badges using a cell phone or another device. This eliminates the inconvenience of manually collecting and importing data from numerous business cards.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a cloud-based contact management app that helps businesses scan, organize, and share business card information to enhance networking and sales operations.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality enhances CRM data accuracy by auto-updating leads, contacts, and accounts, integrating with Salesforce and other systems, and offering a business card scanner.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is an event management platform that automates planning and execution for live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing attendee engagement and providing analytics.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower is an app for event producers, offering tools for online and onsite registration, event management, attendee tracking, and communication, suitable for various event sizes.
EventHub
eventhub.net
EventHub provides attendees with essential information and tools for events via mobile devices and HTML5.
