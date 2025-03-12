Top Lead Retrieval Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Lead retrieval software, alternatively referred to as mobile lead capture software, is employed by sales representatives to gather the contact details of potential leads during their participation in trade shows and events. These tools enable sales representatives to streamline the process of recording information about potential leads by scanning badges using a cell phone or another device. This eliminates the inconvenience of manually collecting and importing data from numerous business cards.