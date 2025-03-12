App store for web apps

Lead Retrieval Software
Top Lead Retrieval Software

Lead retrieval software, alternatively referred to as mobile lead capture software, is employed by sales representatives to gather the contact details of potential leads during their participation in trade shows and events. These tools enable sales representatives to streamline the process of recording information about potential leads by scanning badges using a cell phone or another device. This eliminates the inconvenience of manually collecting and importing data from numerous business cards.

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Sansan

sansan.com

Sansan is a cloud-based contact management app that helps businesses scan, organize, and share business card information to enhance networking and sales operations.

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.

Eventtia

eventtia.com

Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.

Expo Pass

expopass.com

Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

snapADDY

snapaddy.com

snapADDY DataQuality enhances CRM data accuracy by auto-updating leads, contacts, and accounts, integrating with Salesforce and other systems, and offering a business card scanner.

EventTitans

eventtitans.com

EventTitans is an event management platform that automates planning and execution for live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing attendee engagement and providing analytics.

eventPower

eventpower.com

eventPower is an app for event producers, offering tools for online and onsite registration, event management, attendee tracking, and communication, suitable for various event sizes.

EventHub

eventhub.net

EventHub provides attendees with essential information and tools for events via mobile devices and HTML5.

Top Lead Retrieval Software - WebCatalog