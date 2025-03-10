Find the right software and services.
Lead retrieval software, alternatively referred to as mobile lead capture software, is employed by sales representatives to gather the contact details of potential leads during their participation in trade shows and events. These tools enable sales representatives to streamline the process of recording information about potential leads by scanning badges using a cell phone or another device. This eliminates the inconvenience of manually collecting and importing data from numerous business cards.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a cloud-based contact management app that helps businesses scan, organize, and share business card information to enhance networking and sales operations.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for information obtained from business social networks, company websites, or email signatures. The integrated email validator performs a search for the most compatible email address. This reduces manual work and ensures CRM data quality at the highest level! snapADDY DataQuality is also available as a browser extension for other CRM systems. A free business card scanner is included. Many smart functions: • Create and update leads, contacts, and accounts with Smart Autocomplete & Updater • Paste contact data from your clipboard to complete missing values • Contact capture using artificial intelligence • Automatic duplicate check of leads, contacts, and accounts • Inventory data update based on e-mail signatures • Qualified research of company data and contacts • Simple addition of missing contact data • Data transfer to CRM without typing • Free business card scanner for your smartphone Why snapADDY DataQuality? • Seamless integration into the Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM • Guaranteed increased data quality • Higher user acceptance for your CRM • More efficiency in marketing and sales • Simplification of workflows • Saving working time • Central data management
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
EventHub
eventhub.net
EventHub connects your event attendees to the information they need to get the most benefit from your event. EventHub leverages the power of mobile devices and HTML5 to deliver relevant Attendee based tools.
