App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Lead Retrieval Software - Puerto Rico
Lead retrieval software, alternatively referred to as mobile lead capture software, is employed by sales representatives to gather the contact details of potential leads during their participation in trade shows and events. These tools enable sales representatives to streamline the process of recording information about potential leads by scanning badges using a cell phone or another device. This eliminates the inconvenience of manually collecting and importing data from numerous business cards.
Submit New App
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago, and powers events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a multi-platform cloud-based contact management solution for corporations. Centered around business cards, Sansan enables you to effortlessly build a complete contact database, accessible anywhere.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the Software and Technology Awards. To learn more, visit swapcard.com.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for information obtained from business social networks, company websites, or email signatures. The integrated email validator performs a search for the most compatible email address. This reduces manual work and ensures CRM data quality at the highest level! snapADDY DataQuality is also available as a browser extension for other CRM systems. A free business card scanner is included. Many smart functions: • Create and update leads, contacts, and accounts with Smart Autocomplete & Updater • Paste contact data from your clipboard to complete missing values • Contact capture using artificial intelligence • Automatic duplicate check of leads, contacts, and accounts • Inventory data update based on e-mail signatures • Qualified research of company data and contacts • Simple addition of missing contact data • Data transfer to CRM without typing • Free business card scanner for your smartphone Why snapADDY DataQuality? • Seamless integration into the Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM • Guaranteed increased data quality • Higher user acceptance for your CRM • More efficiency in marketing and sales • Simplification of workflows • Saving working time • Central data management
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaigns, and generate valuable data. To this day, Eventtia has empowered more than 7,200 clients such as Pernod Ricard, Dior, Toyota, Richemont group, and Pierre Fabre group to create and organize more than 30,000 events around the world.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
At Expo, we make all kinds of events all kinds of easy with the Expo Pass event technology platform. Our future-thinking technologies give organizers the tools to plan, track, and host any kind of event, both in-person and virtual. And our intuitive products are designed so organizers can hit the ground running. That doesn’t mean we’re ever out of reach though. From day one, we pair each client with a dedicated Event Success Manager. This is really just our way of saying, “We know you got this. But we’re always here if you need anything.” We get that events are more than just technology. Events are about people. And we’ve helped millions of people connect, talk, laugh, and think… Say hi anytime. Available Features: Event Registration Expo Pass Virtual Experience Check In Badge Printing Event App Attendance Tracking Lead Retrieval
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
EventHub
eventhub.net
EventHub connects your event attendees to the information they need to get the most benefit from your event. EventHub leverages the power of mobile devices and HTML5 to deliver relevant Attendee based tools.