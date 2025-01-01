Top Lead Mining Software

Find the right software and services.
Organizations leverage Lead Mining software to discover fresh business prospects within their customer databases, sales history data, website traffic, social media followers, and other sources. This tool plays a crucial role in expanding the sales team's deal pipeline by uncovering new leads within current data or identifying upsell opportunities for existing customers. During the mining process, sales professionals and marketers can also verify existing client details, such as contact information, and enhance the overall quality of their customer data by incorporating new insights about current customers.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
Apify
apify.com
Apify is a web scraping and automation platform that enables data extraction from various online sources, offering tools for developers to create and run custom scrapers.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish.ai is a contact search engine that provides accurate contact data to help businesses find and connect with decision-makers.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr is a Chrome extension that retrieves contact details from LinkedIn for prospecting, offering data enrichment, CRM integration, and compliance with data regulations.
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a sales intelligence platform that provides access to a large database of professional contacts and tools for data enrichment and prospecting.
Leadinfo
leadinfo.com
Leadinfo is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors, providing company profiles for real-time engagement and improved sales conversion.
Company Guru
company.guru
Company Guru provides access to extensive business data from numerous companies, helping teams enhance sales and efficiently create target lists.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup tool that helps B2B professionals find and verify professional email addresses for marketing and outreach campaigns.
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer identifies web technologies used by sites, providing insights for competitive research and decision-making.
ContactOut
contactout.com
ContactOut is a lead generation platform that provides access to a large database of B2B contact information, facilitating efficient prospecting and outreach.
SigParser
sigparser.com
SigParser extracts contact information from email signatures and calendars, helping users organize and sync data with CRM systems.
Wiza
wiza.co
Wiza simplifies lead generation by extracting verified B2B contact information from LinkedIn, allowing easy export to CRMs and enhancing outreach efforts.
BuiltWith
builtwith.com
BuiltWith analyzes websites to identify their technologies, aiding in lead generation, competitive analysis, and market research for developers and marketers.
Charm.io
info.charm.io
Charm.io helps SaaS, agencies, and eCommerce businesses find qualified DTC brands for marketing via extensive data and customizable search filters.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is a sales intelligence platform that helps businesses track website visitors, convert anonymous traffic into leads, and gain insights into potential customers.
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ is a prospecting platform that helps sales teams gather contact data, track engagement, and personalize outreach to improve lead generation and conversion.
Findymail
findymail.com
Findymail helps users find and verify B2B email addresses for sales outreach, ensuring email deliverability and automating data export from platforms like LinkedIn.
Albacross
albacross.com
Albacross is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides insights to engage potential customers and optimize sales strategies.
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
DiscoverData app identifies contact details for anonymous website visitors, providing free access to mobile numbers and emails.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify, prioritize, and engage potential customers using AI and proprietary account data.
LeadPost
leadpost.com
LeadPost identifies website visitors and provides their names and contact information without requiring form submissions.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
Ocean.io is a prospecting data platform that supplies B2B sales and marketing teams with accurate contact details for targeted leads.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology app that enhances lead management and customer insights, helping businesses target audiences effectively through integrated data.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides user data to help improve marketing and sales efforts.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is a B2B lead generation tool that helps users find and manage business contact information efficiently for sales and marketing outreach.
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft is a sales automation platform that helps teams find leads, engage contacts, and manage customer interactions using AI and automated workflows.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a web-based tool for generating and managing sales prospects, offering contact detail extraction, email validation, and CRM integrations.
Fork
fork.ai
Fork helps cloud service companies acquire customers by using data analysis to evaluate procurement budgets and match with potential enterprise clients.
SonarList
sonarlist.io
SonarList helps users find and verify data and business emails globally at an affordable price.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius helps B2B sales and marketing teams with lead generation, enrichment, and email outreach using machine learning and human researchers.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a B2B sales intelligence platform providing verified contact data and compliance tools for effective prospecting and sales engagement.
Goava
goava.com
Goava is a platform that helps B2B salespeople identify valuable leads, offering insights on which companies and contacts to approach.
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is a pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform offering access to over 100 million accurate business contacts for lead generation and sales outreach.
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a data intelligence tool that helps users find and reach B2B prospects in the UK, offering a compliant database for effective outreach.
Skylead
skylead.io
Skylead is a multichannel outreach tool for automating cold emails and LinkedIn tasks, allowing users to manage campaigns and improve lead generation.
LeadPyramid
leadpyramid.com
LeadPyramid is a database service providing verified B2B leads for email and telemarketing, supporting targeted marketing strategies across various industries.
INNGUMA
innguma.com
INNGUMA is a modular software that helps businesses monitor their competitive environment to enhance intelligence and decision-making.
Coldlytics
coldlytics.com
Coldlytics provides custom B2B lead lists using automation and human research, delivering fresh leads based on user-defined targeting criteria within 24 hours.
