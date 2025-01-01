Top Lead Intelligence Software

Find the right software and services.
Lead intelligence software enables companies to enhance and authenticate their lead data, ensuring the accuracy of their contact information. This process involves validating existing data and supplementing it with additional details, including verified email addresses, phone numbers, company information, and job titles. Given the private nature of business contact information and the general aversion to unsolicited communication, employing lead intelligence software becomes an invaluable choice for companies. This solution is primarily utilized by sales departments, although marketing teams can also leverage it to optimize their campaigns and target potential customers more effectively.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
Luna.ai is an AI sales platform that automates lead generation and email outreach, enabling personalized communication and insightful analytics for sales teams.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that enhances outbound campaigns by combining data from various sources, automating research, and enabling personalized outreach.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter.io finds and verifies professional email addresses, enabling businesses to connect with potential clients through outreach campaigns.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based platform that automates outreach campaigns, manages LinkedIn networks, and exports B2B email contacts for sales engagement.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is a cold email platform that provides tools for lead generation, email sending, and AI-assisted writing, aimed at enhancing outreach and improving email deliverability.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish.ai is a contact search engine that provides accurate contact data to help businesses find and connect with decision-makers.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply.io is a sales engagement platform that automates multichannel outreach, helping users generate leads and enhance communication through various channels.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr is a Chrome extension that retrieves contact details from LinkedIn for prospecting, offering data enrichment, CRM integration, and compliance with data regulations.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura.AI is an AI-based platform for B2B lead generation, offering sales intelligence and automated outreach to enhance sales processes.
Grata
grata.com
Grata is a platform that helps users find, research, and engage with private companies for M&A and investment purposes, streamlining the dealmaking process.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro is an AI-based email management tool that automates outreach and sequences to help businesses convert leads into customers and enhance engagement.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is a B2B sales lead search engine that provides verified contact information and insights for effective outreach to prospects.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a sales intelligence platform that provides access to a large database of professional contacts and tools for data enrichment and prospecting.
Prospeo
prospeo.io
Prospeo offers email finding tools, including company email search and bulk verification, aimed at assisting lead generation professionals and sales teams.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.
HeyReach
heyreach.io
HeyReach is a LinkedIn automation tool for agencies, enabling multi-account outreach, A/B testing, and lead management with integrations to HubSpot and Pipedrive.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot extracts structured data from unstructured web content using AI, enabling organizations to create and manage extensive knowledge databases.
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse Contact is a tool that uses an email address to find associated LinkedIn profiles and generate company-related information for data enrichment.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit enriches company and contact data with over 100 data points to enhance sales and marketing efforts, integrating with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.
ContactOut
contactout.com
ContactOut is a lead generation platform that provides access to a large database of B2B contact information, facilitating efficient prospecting and outreach.
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Selling.com is a B2B contact intelligence platform that provides accurate contact information and insights to enhance sales and marketing efforts.
We-Connect
we-connect.io
We-Connect is an outreach tool that helps manage prospects, run campaigns, and analyze results, while ensuring security with cloud-based software.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room is an app for community management that facilitates user interaction, events, and resource sharing for enhanced collaboration and engagement.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
DeepSales
deepsales.com
DeepSales provides sales intelligence and lead generation services, utilizing deep learning to analyze data and identify prospective buyers, particularly in Asian markets.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses identify and engage with qualified prospects through personalized outreach, supporting their sales teams with research and communication.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a platform that provides sales and marketing teams with detailed company and contact data to improve sales pipelines and target ideal customers effectively.
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is a sales intelligence platform that helps businesses track website visitors, convert anonymous traffic into leads, and gain insights into potential customers.
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ is a prospecting platform that helps sales teams gather contact data, track engagement, and personalize outreach to improve lead generation and conversion.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM is a CRM tool that automates data entry, manages customer interactions, tracks sales pipelines, and provides analytics for informed decision-making.
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
VoilaNorbert is an email finder tool that helps users discover and verify corporate email addresses and enriches data for better outreach.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Collective[i] optimizes sales teams by automating data capture, enhancing CRM accuracy, and providing AI insights for better opportunity management and sales guidance.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact is an app for managing and organizing contact information, integrating data from various sources to keep contacts current and accessible.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality enhances CRM data accuracy by auto-updating leads, contacts, and accounts, integrating with Salesforce and other systems, and offering a business card scanner.
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba is an email finder tool for B2B sales that helps users find and verify professional email contacts for outreach.
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
DiscoverData app identifies contact details for anonymous website visitors, providing free access to mobile numbers and emails.
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact enriches and cleans contact data in CRMs automatically, ensuring GDPR compliance by verifying emails and enhancing data with LinkedIn profiles.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify, prioritize, and engage potential customers using AI and proprietary account data.
LeadPost
leadpost.com
LeadPost identifies website visitors and provides their names and contact information without requiring form submissions.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
Ocean.io is a prospecting data platform that supplies B2B sales and marketing teams with accurate contact details for targeted leads.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is a B2B lead generation tool that helps users find and manage business contact information efficiently for sales and marketing outreach.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is an email verification and management app that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses in bulk or real-time.
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a database with over 50 million professional contacts and CVs for lead generation, marketing, and recruitment with advanced filtering options.
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is a lead generation app that helps users quickly find, verify, and manage business leads, offering a database of 200 million email addresses.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius helps B2B sales and marketing teams with lead generation, enrichment, and email outreach using machine learning and human researchers.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a B2B sales intelligence platform providing verified contact data and compliance tools for effective prospecting and sales engagement.
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale automates sales intent and marketing campaigns, providing teams with qualified buyers to enhance pipeline growth and increase meeting bookings.
