Top Lead Intelligence Software - Vatican City

Lead intelligence software enables companies to enhance and authenticate their lead data, ensuring the accuracy of their contact information. This process involves validating existing data and supplementing it with additional details, including verified email addresses, phone numbers, company information, and job titles. Given the private nature of business contact information and the general aversion to unsolicited communication, employing lead intelligence software becomes an invaluable choice for companies. This solution is primarily utilized by sales departments, although marketing teams can also leverage it to optimize their campaigns and target potential customers more effectively.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for information obtained from business social networks, company websites, or email signatures. The integrated email validator performs a search for the most compatible email address. This reduces manual work and ensures CRM data quality at the highest level! snapADDY DataQuality is also available as a browser extension for other CRM systems. A free business card scanner is included. Many smart functions: • Create and update leads, contacts, and accounts with Smart Autocomplete & Updater • Paste contact data from your clipboard to complete missing values • Contact capture using artificial intelligence • Automatic duplicate check of leads, contacts, and accounts • Inventory data update based on e-mail signatures • Qualified research of company data and contacts • Simple addition of missing contact data • Data transfer to CRM without typing • Free business card scanner for your smartphone Why snapADDY DataQuality? • Seamless integration into the Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM • Guaranteed increased data quality • Higher user acceptance for your CRM • More efficiency in marketing and sales • Simplification of workflows • Saving working time • Central data management
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish.ai is a contact search engine that provides accurate contact data to help businesses find and connect with decision-makers.
We-Connect
we-connect.io
We-Connect is an outreach tool that helps manage prospects, run campaigns, and analyze results, while ensuring security with cloud-based software.
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is one of the simple and powerful lead generation platform trusted by 1000+ companies across the world. We at LeadMine strive to provide highly qualified, verified and most importantly, accurate professional business leads. With our tools, you can find your prospects under five seconds.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses who want to track first-party customer journey data and connect it to their sales and marketing systems. Identify, track, qualify, and analyze your leads with Salespanel.
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its customers from 200+ countries with 50+ search criteria, web technologies, ABM, and two more special categories for healthcare professionals by specialties and real estate agents in addition to business contacts.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of consumer records to build email outreach campaigns for any audience. Customers.ai sales outreach automations are used by over a million businesses world wide, across every business vertical and country in the world.
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba is an email finder tool for B2B sales that helps users find and verify professional email contacts for outreach.
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
LeadPost
leadpost.com
Find Out Exactly Who's Visiting Your Website. See who’s visiting your website – even if they don’t fill out a form! With just one line of code, LeadPost can give you names, contact information, and more.
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact enriches and cleans contact data in CRMs automatically, ensuring GDPR compliance by verifying emails and enhancing data with LinkedIn profiles.
ContactOut
contactout.com
ContactOut is a lead generation platform that provides access to a large database of B2B contact information, facilitating efficient prospecting and outreach.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius helps B2B sales and marketing teams with lead generation, enrichment, and email outreach using machine learning and human researchers.
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a sales intelligence platform that provides access to a large database of professional contacts and tools for data enrichment and prospecting.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is a cold email platform that provides tools for lead generation, email sending, and AI-assisted writing, aimed at enhancing outreach and improving email deliverability.
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is a B2B lead generation tool that helps users find and manage business contact information efficiently for sales and marketing outreach.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.
Revscale
revscale.ai
Whether you're automating personalized sales outreach, streamlining your fundraising efforts, or looking to recruit new team members, Revscale analyzes buyer intent signals & insights from across the web and engages your prospects with social touchpoints and automated outbound sequences, designed to convert.
ReachStream
reachstream.com
ReachStream is a B2B (business-to-business) data solutions provider that offers high-quality and accurate data for marketing and sales purposes. It provides businesses with access to a wide range of data, including contact information, company details, and more, to help them identify and target their ideal prospects. ReachStream's data is designed to empower data-driven marketing and sales efforts, enabling businesses to reach their target audience effectively, nurture leads, and ultimately drive revenue growth. The platform is especially valuable in today's dynamic business landscape, where having up-to-date and comprehensive data is essential for success.
Ombit
ombit.tech
OmBit: Your Ultimate Sales and Prospecting Tool! Introducing OmBit: Your Lead Generation Powerhouse! Looking to boost your lead generation efforts? Look no further! OmBit is here to revolutionize the way you find leads. With our convenient browser extension, you can effortlessly extract leads from LinkedIn and other supported websites. Once you have the leads, we take care of the rest! Our intelligent system will swiftly identify and verify the email addresses of each user, ensuring accurate and reliable data. No more wasted time on invalid contacts! But that's not all! You can also upload your own lead lists, and we'll check them too. We'll classify them as valid, risky, or invalid, giving you a clear picture of your leads' quality. Now, let's dive into the exciting world of campaigns! Personalize your email outreach using dynamic placeholders. Choose the perfect time and day for sending your emails. Set up a follow-up sequence to automatically send a second message if there's no response. And guess what? Our neural network can even help you craft compelling emails! Want to stay on top of your campaigns? Our Inbox feature has got you covered! Track the statistics of your email campaigns, view responses, and engage in conversations, right here on our platform. It's like having your own command center for lead generation! And wait, there's more! OmBit also offers powerful team collaboration features. Invite your colleagues to join your workspace, and work together seamlessly. Maximize productivity and achieve great results as a united force! So, are you ready to supercharge your lead generation with OmBit? Get started today and watch your business soar to new heights!
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM is a CRM tool that automates data entry, manages customer interactions, tracks sales pipelines, and provides analytics for informed decision-making.
Prospeo
prospeo.io
Prospeo offers email finding tools, including company email search and bulk verification, aimed at assisting lead generation professionals and sales teams.
Pharow
pharow.com
Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact details and send them to your CRM. We have on our platform more than 1 million companies, 5 million professional decision makers and 1324 filters to allow you to target your prospects and make the right decisions for your business development. If you want to move up a gear in your prospecting, come and test Pharow.
DeepSales
deepsales.com
DeepSales is a global leader in sales intelligence and lead generation, uniquely positioned to transform B2B sales through the power of deep learning. Our platform processes millions of traditional data points, enriching them with actionable insights to identify prospective buyers with a higher likelihood of conversion. What sets us apart is our unparalleled expertise in Asian markets, a niche often overlooked by major U.S. lead-generation players. Additionally, we employ a unique
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Once connected, Trueleads will automatically begin to send a sequence of custom messages and/or InMail’s to secure a permission led phone call or meeting. You can contact up to 5000+ new targeted decision makers per month using Trueleads’ unique cloud-based automation and AI platform. To compliment our powerful AI platform we understand that any automation needs human touch to make it successful. This is where Trueleads work with you on all the variables so that you get the best results & stay safe on LinkedIn. - Social Selling Best Practices - Linkedin Profile Review - Target Audience Refinement - Sequenced Messaging Support These elements combined with our platform gives our clients peace of mind while create quality cost effective leads & quick ROI.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
HeyReach
heyreach.io
HeyReach is a LinkedIn automation tool for agencies, enabling multi-account outreach, A/B testing, and lead management with integrations to HubSpot and Pipedrive.
Coldlytics
coldlytics.com
Sick of stale B2B databases? Coldlytics seamlessly combines cutting-edge automation with human researcher to bring you the freshest leads out there. Submit your targeting requirements via our self-serve platform and our team will build you an entirely custom lead list in just 24 hours. Don't settle for data that everyone else has already used! How do we do it? When you submit your request, a member of our team will fire up our proprietary web scrapers to identify your ideal customers. We use a ton of online data sources, including Google Maps, LinkedIn, Clutch, D&B, and more - then cross-check revenues, employee headcount, founded dates, and even run keyword checks on each company's website. All this enables us to achieve pinpoint accuracy. We then pass your list to our dedicated research team who manually hunt down the contact details for every decision maker you need to reach. There's really no better data out there!
GrowMeOrganic
growmeorganic.com
GrowMeOrganic is an all one lead generation and sales automation platform for growth hackers, founders, marketing executives and digital agencies. WIth GrowMeOrganic, you can extract emails from B2B platforms like LinkedIn & B2C platforms like Google Maps. Send unlimited drip campaigns and a lot more.
LeadFuze
leadfuze.com
Find any business professional's contact information. Search entire market segments, or for specific individuals or accounts. Used by salespeople, recruiters, and marketers to help them build their ideal list of leads and candidates. LeadFuze aggregates the world’s professional data to continue to deliver the freshest leads to you. It's prospecting, automated!
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
zaplify
zaplify.com
Zaplify is the modern sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps companies find and contact new clients. Find your leads through our database with direct access to 600M relevant prospects through Linkedin url, email and phone. Get in touch with your next customers efficiently through multichannel outreach with social media & automated email sequences.
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse Contact is a tool that uses an email address to find associated LinkedIn profiles and generate company-related information for data enrichment.
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
VoilaNorbert is an email finder tool that helps users discover and verify corporate email addresses and enriches data for better outreach.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is an email verification and management app that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses in bulk or real-time.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a platform that provides sales and marketing teams with detailed company and contact data to improve sales pipelines and target ideal customers effectively.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ is a prospecting platform that helps sales teams gather contact data, track engagement, and personalize outreach to improve lead generation and conversion.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr is a Chrome extension that retrieves contact details from LinkedIn for prospecting, offering data enrichment, CRM integration, and compliance with data regulations.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot extracts structured data from unstructured web content using AI, enabling organizations to create and manage extensive knowledge databases.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is a B2B sales lead search engine that provides verified contact information and insights for effective outreach to prospects.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply.io is a sales engagement platform that automates multichannel outreach, helping users generate leads and enhance communication through various channels.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter.io finds and verifies professional email addresses, enabling businesses to connect with potential clients through outreach campaigns.
Grata
grata.com
Grata is a platform that helps users find, research, and engage with private companies for M&A and investment purposes, streamlining the dealmaking process.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact is an app for managing and organizing contact information, integrating data from various sources to keep contacts current and accessible.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room is an app for community management that facilitates user interaction, events, and resource sharing for enhanced collaboration and engagement.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a B2B sales intelligence platform providing verified contact data and compliance tools for effective prospecting and sales engagement.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit enriches company and contact data with over 100 data points to enhance sales and marketing efforts, integrating with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that enhances outbound campaigns by combining data from various sources, automating research, and enabling personalized outreach.
