Top Lead Intelligence Software - Switzerland
Lead intelligence software enables companies to enhance and authenticate their lead data, ensuring the accuracy of their contact information. This process involves validating existing data and supplementing it with additional details, including verified email addresses, phone numbers, company information, and job titles. Given the private nature of business contact information and the general aversion to unsolicited communication, employing lead intelligence software becomes an invaluable choice for companies. This solution is primarily utilized by sales departments, although marketing teams can also leverage it to optimize their campaigns and target potential customers more effectively.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales t...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based sales engagement platform for any business size - from solopreneurs to brands with dedicated sales teams. Launch automated outreach campaigns, grow and manage your Linkedin network , export B2B email contacts and hit your sales goals faster than ever.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offe...
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Our AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, we help you close that pi...
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 7...
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, provid...
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performan...
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with ...
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the conta...
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which uti...
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a go-to-market intelligence platform, designed for sales, marketing and recruitment teams. Lusha’s fresh, dynamic, and high quality data and insights help cut through the noise and reach the right people at the right time. Lusha offers an easy set up without the hassle of lengthy onboarding...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enri...
HeyReach
heyreach.io
LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedI...
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse contact is a reverse email lookup tool designed to optimize your data enrichment process. Using just an email address, our tool can find the LinkedIn profile associated with that contact and generate a list of employee/company-related information in a few clicks. Offering a unique search, CV...
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are...
Prospeo
prospeo.io
Prospeo provides high-quality email finding tools, such as company email search, LinkedIn Sales Navigator Export, bulk email verification, and more. With our proprietary email verification system, we verify catch-all (accept-all) emails. We help lead generation experts and SDR hit their goals.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
Infotelligent
infotelligent.com
Infotelligent is a B2B Intent-based contact intelligence platform rooted in machine learning & AI. We power marketing and sales pipelines with multi-source intent signals, accurate mobile phone details, real-time verified contacts, AI-powered Look-Alike modelling, unmatched firmographic & technograp...
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
The LeadIQ platform is built to help you prospect smarter and build pipeline faster. Find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Sales prospecting has never been harder. Every day your prospects are bombarded by sellers with non-specific, un-tailored, ...
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics,...
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the ...
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact is a SaaS solution that enriches, cleans, and corrects data directly in CRMs, without any human intervention. The solution works exclusively from our proprietary algorithms and test servers, and unlike all enrichment solutions, Dropcontact has no contact database. This makes Dropcontact ...
ContactOut
contactout.com
Are you tired of overpaying for accurate B2B contact data and wish there was a more cost-effective solution? Introducing ContactOut – the world’s most accurate contact database. Find emails and phone numbers for 300M professionals, including B2B data for 30M companies. Our platform is trusted by 1.4...
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adop...
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more...
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and crea...
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is a one-stop solution to enhance your sales and marketing efforts by streamlining the process of identifying and connecting with potential leads through emails. Our tool ensures that your emails reach the intended recipients by expanding your reach, reducing hard bounces, and improving del...
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
Grata
grata.com
Grata is the leading business development solution for M&A. Grata unifies the dealmaking workflow into an all in one solution that helps you find, research, and engage with middle market companies. Powering over $400B of AUM, Grata delivers a competitive edge needed to find and close more middle mar...
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intel...
LeadPost
leadpost.com
Find Out Exactly Who's Visiting Your Website. See who’s visiting your website – even if they don’t fill out a form! With just one line of code, LeadPost can give you names, contact information, and more.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for informati...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and mark...
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale capt...
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is the Go-to-Market Platform that gives sales and marketing teams everything they need to win leads and close deals. As the joint merger of Germany’s Echobot and Finland’s Leadfeeder, Dealfront’s algorithms and applications access data and insights that other tools can’t, while offering tr...
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is one of the simple and powerful lead generation platform trusted by 1000+ companies across the world. We at LeadMine strive to provide highly qualified, verified and most importantly, accurate professional business leads. With our tools, you can find your prospects under five seconds.
useArtemis
useartemis.co
Find leads, enrich with emails and start multichannel campaigns. Supercharge your outreach efforts, extract and enrich leads then start multichannel campaigns through Linkedin and Emails.