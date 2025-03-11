App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Lead Generation Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Lead Generation Software

Lead Generation Software: Unlock the Power of Automated Prospecting and Conversion Lead Generation Software empowers businesses to streamline and optimize the process of acquiring high-quality leads, driving growth, and maximizing revenue potential. By leveraging advanced automation, data analytics, and multi-channel marketing strategies, this innovative toolset revolutionizes how organizations identify, engage, and convert prospects into customers. At its core, Lead Generation Software is designed to eliminate the guesswork and inefficiencies inherent in traditional lead generation methods. It enables businesses to target and reach their ideal audience segments with precision, ultimately increasing conversion rates and ROI. By harnessing the power of Lead Generation Software, businesses can accelerate their growth, increase sales productivity, and stay ahead of the competition in today's dynamic marketplace. Whether it's generating leads for B2B sales, capturing prospects for e-commerce transactions, or driving sign-ups for subscription services, Lead Generation Software empowers organizations to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable business growth.

Submit New App


Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

Typeform is an interactive tool for creating forms, surveys, and quizzes that engage users and integrate data into workflows.

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.

Popl

Popl

popl.co

Popl is a digital business card app that allows users to create, share, and manage customizable digital cards using NFC or QR codes, streamlining professional networking.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

Apify

Apify

apify.com

Apify is a web scraping and automation platform that enables data extraction from various online sources, offering tools for developers to create and run custom scrapers.

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.

Luna.ai

Luna.ai

luna.ai

Luna.ai is an AI sales platform that automates lead generation and email outreach, enabling personalized communication and insightful analytics for sales teams.

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.

CoPilot AI

CoPilot AI

copilotai.com

CoPilot AI is a sales enablement platform that helps teams identify prospects, craft tailored messages, and improve conversion rates.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.

Clay

Clay

clay.com

Clay is an AI tool that enhances outbound campaigns by combining data from various sources, automating research, and enabling personalized outreach.

Privyr

Privyr

privyr.com

Privyr is a mobile CRM for sales professionals to manage, contact, and convert online leads from various sources and communication platforms.

Hunter.io

Hunter.io

hunter.io

Hunter.io finds and verifies professional email addresses, enabling businesses to connect with potential clients through outreach campaigns.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.

IP GeoLocation

IP GeoLocation

ipgeolocation.io

The IP GeoLocation app provides accurate geolocation services, allowing users to simulate IP addresses from various countries for testing and security purposes.

Manycontacts

Manycontacts

manycontacts.com

ManyContacts connects WhatsApp Business to a shared inbox for teams, enabling organized responses and management of chats in one interface.

Closely

Closely

closelyhq.com

Closely is a cloud-based platform that automates outreach campaigns, manages LinkedIn networks, and exports B2B email contacts for sales engagement.

Brave

Brave

getbrave.io

Brave is a WordPress app offering 200+ widgets to convert website visitors into leads and customers, integrating with EMS or CRM for real-time analytics.

Warmly

Warmly

warmly.ai

Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.

Refrens

Refrens

refrens.com

Refrens ABC helps capture and manage leads, track sales activities, communicate via email and WhatsApp, and easily send quotes and invoices.

Thrive Themes

Thrive Themes

thrivethemes.com

Thrive Themes provides WordPress templates and plugins for building and enhancing websites, focusing on conversion and user engagement tools.

Factors.AI

Factors.AI

factors.ai

Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.

Success.ai

Success.ai

success.ai

Success.ai is a cold email platform that provides tools for lead generation, email sending, and AI-assisted writing, aimed at enhancing outreach and improving email deliverability.

AroundDeal

AroundDeal

arounddeal.com

AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.

Swordfish.ai

Swordfish.ai

swordfish.ai

Swordfish.ai is a contact search engine that provides accurate contact data to help businesses find and connect with decision-makers.

Floww.ai

Floww.ai

floww.ai

Floww.ai is a sales software suite for B2C and B2B2C businesses, offering CRM, analytics, and automation tools for efficient sales management.

FlippingBook

FlippingBook

flippingbook.com

FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.

RocketReach

RocketReach

rocketreach.co

RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

Involve.me is a tool for creating interactive content like quizzes, forms, and landing pages to enhance customer engagement and collect data.

Leadberry

Leadberry

leadberry.com

Leadberry is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors using IP tracking, helping businesses convert them into sales leads.

about.me

about.me

about.me

about.me allows users to create a personalized one-page website to showcase their skills and connect with others professionally.

HelloLeads

HelloLeads

helloleads.io

HelloLeads is a mobile CRM app for small businesses to track leads and manage customer relationships efficiently.

Interact

Interact

tryinteract.com

Interact is an automated quiz creation tool that allows businesses to easily generate and customize quizzes for promotions and lead generation.

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

IPinfo provides detailed IP address information, including geolocation and organizational data, for enhanced security, analytics, and marketing.

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.

Reply.io

Reply.io

reply.io

Reply.io is a sales engagement platform that automates multichannel outreach, helping users generate leads and enhance communication through various channels.

Retainly

Retainly

retainly.app

Retainly helps businesses manage customer relationships and improve retention through personalized communication and insights.

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

OnePageCRM is a user-friendly sales CRM for small and medium businesses, focusing on lead management, follow-ups, and organizing sales communications.

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam is a growth marketing platform that facilitates contests, giveaways, and lead generation through various engagement methods and integrations.

Kaspr

Kaspr

kaspr.io

Kaspr is a Chrome extension that retrieves contact details from LinkedIn for prospecting, offering data enrichment, CRM integration, and compliance with data regulations.

HiHello

HiHello

hihello.com

HiHello is a digital business card platform that allows users to create, customize, and share professional business cards easily while managing contacts efficiently.

Clodura.AI

Clodura.AI

clodura.ai

Clodura.AI is an AI-based platform for B2B lead generation, offering sales intelligence and automated outreach to enhance sales processes.

Landbot

Landbot

landbot.io

Landbot is a no-code platform for creating chatbots that engage customers across channels like websites and messaging apps, streamlining interactions and support.

NetHunt

NetHunt

nethunt.com

NetHunt is a CRM tool integrated with Gmail for managing leads, nurturing customer relationships, tracking sales progress, and automating sales processes.

GetProspect

GetProspect

getprospect.com

GetProspect is a lead generation tool that helps users find and verify professional email addresses from LinkedIn, integrating with CRM platforms for efficient prospecting.

InboxPro

InboxPro

inboxpro.io

InboxPro is an AI-based email management tool that automates outreach and sequences to help businesses convert leads into customers and enhance engagement.

Whois Visiting

Whois Visiting

whoisvisiting.com

Whois Visiting helps identify companies visiting your website without contacting you, converting unknown visitors into potential business leads with real-time reporting.

Hublead

Hublead

hublead.io

Hublead integrates LinkedIn and Sales Navigator with HubSpot to streamline lead management, track sources, and analyze campaign performance.

Octane11

Octane11

octane11.com

Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.

Seamless.AI

Seamless.AI

seamless.ai

Seamless.AI is a B2B sales lead search engine that provides verified contact information and insights for effective outreach to prospects.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.