Top Lead Generation Software - United States

Lead Generation Software: Unlock the Power of Automated Prospecting and Conversion Lead Generation Software empowers businesses to streamline and optimize the process of acquiring high-quality leads, driving growth, and maximizing revenue potential.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterprise-grade data security at scale, making us the go-to choice for enterprise-level clients. Popl integrates seamlessly with over 5,000+ apps, providing admins with a wide range of powerful tools to streamline their workflow. With our platform, you can: - Export leads directly to your CRM system - Sync team members from active directory (HR) platforms - Automate data entry to eliminate errors and save time - Create marketing automations to drive conversions and revenue At Popl, we are committed to providing unparalleled customer service and support. To see the power of our platform in action, click the button above to schedule a free demo with us today.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensures that the data you need seamlessly plugs into your workflows and allows you to communicate at scale. With enterprise- level security and bu
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offers a range of features and functionalities to support effective outbound campaigns. Users can access a vast network of data providers to gather relevant information on leads, such as job listings, tech stack details, and latest news. Clay also allows users to identify specific characteristics of companies, such as remote-first policies or SOC II compliance, and search for keywords on their websites.The tool provides access to an extensive database of contacts, enabling users to find emails and phone numbers from various sources, including LinkedIn profiles, Twitter profiles, and local business listings. Clay integrates with popular CRM platforms, allowing users to supercharge their CRM capabilities with automated prospecting.Users can also leverage AI capabilities within Clay to generate personalized emails, write messages, and automate company research. The tool offers features for enriching leads, finding job changes, and scoring leads based on keywords and other criteria.Clay has been trusted by over 50,000 leading teams and offers a 14-day pro trial for users to experience its capabilities firsthand. With its versatility and range of functionalities, Clay empowers users to optimize their outbound campaigns and streamline their lead generation processes.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Apify
apify.com
Meet the full-stack platform for web scraping, data extraction, and automation. Built by developers for developers. + Apify Store Over 1,600 pre-built scrapers for web scraping or automation projects. Scrape social media, Google Maps, Google Search, YouTube, and more. + Develop with open-source tools Simplify scraping with Crawlee, our popular open-source library for building reliable scrapers in Node.js. Or use the new Apify Python SDK. + Rely on your favorite libraries Apify works great with both Python and JavaScript. Use Scrapy, Selenium, Playwright or Puppeteer. + Turn your code into an Apify Actor Actors are serverless microapps that are easy to develop, run, share, and integrate. The infrastructure, proxies, and storages are ready to go. + Deploy to the cloud No configuration required. Use a single CLI command or build directly from GitHub. + Run your Actors Start from Apify Console, CLI, via API, or schedule your actor to start at any time. + Never get blocked Use our large pool of datacenter and residential proxies. Rely on smart IP address rotation with human-like browser fingerprints. + Store and share crawling results Use distributed queues of URLs to crawl. Store structured data or binary files. Export datasets in Excel, CSV, JSON, JSONL, XML, RSS, or HTML table. + Monitor performance over time Inspect all Actor runs, their logs, and runtime costs. Listen to events and get custom automated alerts. + Plug your Actors into any workflow Connect to hundreds of apps right away using ready-made integrations, or set up your own with webhooks and our API. + Publish your Actors Join hundreds of developers who share their Actors on Apify Store and earn money.
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easily convert visitors to client and customers with 20 different types of widgets like lead magnets, Social Signups, Woocommerce Upsells, Related Blog Posts, Custom Banner Ads, Survey, Quizzes & a lot more.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy for sales, recruiters and marketers to reach out to other professionals with simple but powerful tools. Hunter crawls the web and indexes publicly available professional email addresses. The data is easily accessible via a simple user interface to find the right person in a company or find how to contact already identified professionals.
Leadberry
leadberry.com
Leadberry is a web based B2B lead generation software that converts website visitors to sales leads. Powered by Google Analytics.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
about.me
about.me
Create your free, one-page website in just a few minutes.Freelancers and entrepreneurs use about.me to grow their audience and get more clients.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based sales engagement platform for any business size - from solopreneurs to brands with dedicated sales teams. Launch automated outreach campaigns, grow and manage your Linkedin network , export B2B email contacts and hit your sales goals faster than ever.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset and sunrise time, moonset and moonrise time from any IPv4 and IPv6 address in REST, JSON and XML format over HTTPS.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Grata
grata.com
Grata is the leading business development solution for M&A. Grata unifies the dealmaking workflow into an all in one solution that helps you find, research, and engage with middle market companies. Powering over $400B of AUM, Grata delivers a competitive edge needed to find and close more middle market deals. Join the world’s leading M&A firms, management consultants, and corporations revolutionizing their business development strategies with Grata.
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly transforms the way organizations collect, connect & protect data. * Collect: Simplify data collection in complex environments with an intuitive, no-code form builder. * Connect: Automate multi-stage workflows and seamless integration to business-critical systems, including Salesforce, Google, and Microsoft. * Protect: Safeguard sensitive data and ensure compliance with best-in-class operational standards and robust security features.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a name, title, company, company logo, picture or even a video, and pronouns. Cards also include information such as phone numbers, addresses, websites, social media profiles, YouTube videos, notes, and more. HiHello's business offerings allow businesses to customize cards to match their corporate brand and have full administrative control over their employees' digital business cards. Cards can be edited or modified at any time by the company’s administrator. Our streamlined onboarding process makes it easy for companies of all sizes to roll out a digital business card solution to the whole team.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Changes by Seamless.AI! Seamless.AI just released Buyer Intent Data so you can build pipeline faster than ever by reaching out to accounts that are currently in the market and ready to buy your product or service. Job Changes by Seamless.AI gives you access to anyone that has changed their role, or moved on to a new company, so you can reach out during this critical time to clients and prospects without losing touch.
123FormBuilder
123formbuilder.com
123FormBuilder is an online form builder software that helps businesses and individuals worldwide collect data and automate workflows through online forms, surveys, questionnaires, quizzes, and polls. Our form builder provides numerous features for building forms and surveys without needing coding skills. Data security is paramount to us, and we believe in a paperless future where businesses can handle critical business operations through intelligent online forms. We're building a data collection platform with the highest security standards, both GDPR and HIPAA compliant
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your admin and data entry. Generate leads in a click from anywhere on the web. Reap the CRM benefits on the go with iOS and Android mobile apps. Create deals and send sales quotes in less than 37 seconds. Any questions? We offer support via email, phone, and chat.
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
Streamline your outreach and close more deals with our cutting-edge AI tool designed for LinkedIn prospecting.
Scrap.io
scrap.io
Scrap.io allows you to scrap Google Maps, get their email, and download leads into a CSV/Excel file. We also provide an API that responds very fast to interact with Google Maps data.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Automate cold outreach campaigns on email and social Try our proven Sales automation software and boost your cold outreach efforts every day like our 2000+ users do
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enriching profiles for free, no credit card required.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact information for the people you are looking for. Swordfish is used by the world's top recruiters, sales and investigative professionals at the world's leading defence, tech and government agencies. From Fortune 500 Executive recruiters to solo entrepreneurs, Swordfish is on your side to make your contact sourcing efficient, accurate & easy to use. Our 5 products are designed to make life easier.. Chrome Extension - Find any contact data on the web File Enrichment - Save time by bulk enriching customer lists Reverse Search Engine - Find anyone based on the input data Integrations - Swordfish connects seamlessly with your tools and CRMs via our integrations and API. Prospector - Find, connect and close your prospects with access to our powerful B2B contact database.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Texau
texau.com
TexAu is a growth automation toolbox that will allow you to generate new leads, contact them quickly and effortlessly, and improve your knowledge of your users.
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse contact is a reverse email lookup tool designed to optimize your data enrichment process. Using just an email address, our tool can find the LinkedIn profile associated with that contact and generate a list of employee/company-related information in a few clicks. Offering a unique search, CVS upload, and even an API, Reverse contact is adapted for all kinds of companies and prospecting approaches. In a nutshell, generate, qualify, activate and boom closed deal check mate.
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
CRM for WhatsApp Whatsapp tool for sales and support Connect your WhatsApp Business (or API) to ManyContacts to shared your Inbox with your team, respond and organize all your chats in the same interface.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your workflows. • Stop missing valuable leads — with immediate context you need to score, route, and speed up the buyer's journey. • Shorten forms: Hide or autofill known fields to increase conversions. • Draw from a reliable, accurate source: Act on fresh business data — optimized with machine learning algorithms and highly trained QA — for not just the Fortune 500 set, but every company with a website.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive plan with unlimited users, and commitment to high-quality contact data are what sets us apart. Try it for free at www.nymblr.com
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Wiza
wiza.co
Finding accurate B2B contact information is painful. 40% of salespeople say prospecting is the hardest part of their job. LinkedIn offers an up-to-date pool of leads, but no simple way to reach out ... Show More o those prospects outside of LinkedIn. Database solutions offer contact information, but job information is often wrong and emails bounce. Access real-time verified contact data with 99% deliverability. Get started with Wiza today!
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Avochato
avochato.com
In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer support teams must rise to the occasion. Fortunately, Avochato makes it easy for all teams to connect with customers and deliver a seamless and efficient experience every step of the way from lead capture and nurturing to post-sale support. The result: You increase engagement with your customers close more deals, faster than ever before.
