Top Lead Generation Software - Ukraine

Lead Generation Software: Unlock the Power of Automated Prospecting and Conversion Lead Generation Software empowers businesses to streamline and optimize the process of acquiring high-quality leads, driving growth, and maximizing revenue potential.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enriching profiles for free, no credit card required.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterprise-grade data security at scale, making us the go-to choice for enterprise-level clients. Popl integrates seamlessly with over 5,000+ apps, providing admins with a wide range of powerful tools to streamline their workflow. With our platform, you can: - Export leads directly to your CRM system - Sync team members from active directory (HR) platforms - Automate data entry to eliminate errors and save time - Create marketing automations to drive conversions and revenue At Popl, we are committed to providing unparalleled customer service and support. To see the power of our platform in action, click the button above to schedule a free demo with us today.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. MORE ABOUT NETHUNT CRM 🙂 Organize your customer base Use core CRM features in NetHunt to organize your customer base in the most efficient way. ✓ Say goodbye to tedious data entry forever. ✓ Use NetHunt’s duplicate prevention feature to keep your data clean at all times. ✓ The required fields feature watches over your data to make sure you’ve got what you need. ✓ Your customer base is securely stored in one place, protected from leaks or prying eyes by proper access management. 📞 Capture new leads through multiple channels NetHunt CRM is integrated with multiple tools that allows you to get new leads from different sources and store communication within CRM records. ✓ Create new leads from inbound and outbound calls ✓ Turn website chats into new leads ✓ Get new leads from social media platforms ✓ Add new leads to CRM from messengers ✓ Capture leads from custom web forms 📋 Segment leads and customers base Break down your customer base into targeted segments to send personalized pitches by using various macros - job title, need, company size and more. ✓ Use custom filters and views to segment your contacts. ✓ Save an unlimited number of segments for yourself or share them with the team. ✓ Have these segments updated automatically when new users match certain parameters. 💲 Build sales pipeline Turn contacts into leads and push them down the beautiful, functional pipeline. ✓ Add new deals, their value, probability of closing and expected close date. ✓ Track deals progress through the pipeline stages. ✓ Know revenue stuck at every stage of the pipeline ✓ Spot blocked leads and how to push them towards purchase. ✓ Create one or several custom pipelines for your products and services. ✓ Build forecasts you can trust. ⭕ Manage Tasks Organize your workday and manage the workload of your team. All within Gmail. ✓ Manage Tasks and collaborate with your team inside Gmail. ✓ Assign Tasks automatically by certain criteria or round-robin algorithm. ✓ Link Tasks to emails and CRM records. ✓ Receive daily Tasks Digest to plan your day. 🤖 Automate sales processes in Gmail NetHunt CRM allows users to automate the entire sales process – from lead capture to deals’ pipeline stage to notifications. ✓ Capture leads from different sources and add them in your CRM. ✓ Assign managers to leads and set up personalised auto-replies. ✓ Prioritise leads automatically depending on their behaviour ✓ Set sequences to nurture leads. ✓ Automatically link email conversations, chats, calls to CRM profiles. ✓ Have an algorithm move a lead to the next pipeline stage based on the lead’s response. ✓ Create automatic tasks for the team. ✓ Set notifications to the team when important changes happen in the pipeline. ✓ Automate data entry. ✉️ Email automation ✓ Create personal and shared email templates in Gmail. ✓ Write repetitive emails easily and quickly. ✓ Personalize email templates with custom fields. ✓ Use email templates in daily email correspondence, email campaigns or automated email sequences. 📩 Email tracking Track your email opens and clicks in Gmail. ✓ Know if, when, and how often the receiver views your emails in real-time. ✓ Know when people open your emails to provide insights for your team. ✓ Prioritise leads based on how many times they open emails or click on the links. ✓ Use email tracking for regular emails, email campaigns and automated email sequences. 🔁 Email campaigns Send email campaigns and follow-up campaigns in Gmail. ✓ Send email campaigns to custom segments or all of your customer base. ✓ Set follow-up emails to previous email campaigns. ✓ Monitor campaigns stats: opens, clicks, unsubscribes, bounces, and replies. ✓ Send email campaigns via Gmail, NetHunt SMTP or your own SMTP server. 📊 Sales reporting Track key business metrics and team performance with reports in NetHunt CRM. ✓ Track the effectiveness of the entire team and every manager separately – the number of sent emails, presentations made, calls made, etc. ✓ Analyze business growth compared to previous periods – the number of closed deals as well as revenue generated. ✓ Analyze revenue by breaking it down by a manager, by a certain product, by country, etc. ✓ Track your quota attainment. ✓ Analyze the reasons for losing deals. ✓ Build a sales forecast you can trust.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensures that the data you need seamlessly plugs into your workflows and allows you to communicate at scale. With enterprise- level security and bu
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse contact is a reverse email lookup tool designed to optimize your data enrichment process. Using just an email address, our tool can find the LinkedIn profile associated with that contact and generate a list of employee/company-related information in a few clicks. Offering a unique search, CVS upload, and even an API, Reverse contact is adapted for all kinds of companies and prospecting approaches. In a nutshell, generate, qualify, activate and boom closed deal check mate.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points. - Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data. - Providing verified contact information for decision makers from our database of 100M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers - Acting as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team - All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Openprise and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth. We’ve provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to our 800+ customers.
about.me
about.me
Create your free, one-page website in just a few minutes.Freelancers and entrepreneurs use about.me to grow their audience and get more clients.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated sequences. Launch your first campaign in 15 minutes and see results in 24 hours. Our mission is to become the safest, smartest way to do omnichannel outreach for your business. With market-leading features such as: • Smart campaign builder: with actions like endorsing the leads and following their company page. • LinkedIn event capabilities include inviting your network to join your event or messaging anyone who has attended the event you are hosting. • Integration with Hyperise: the ability to send personalized images and gifs to stand out on LinkedIn. • ... and so much more Are you interested in finding out more? Visit our website, or contact [email protected] to start your free trial.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact information for the people you are looking for. Swordfish is used by the world's top recruiters, sales and investigative professionals at the world's leading defence, tech and government agencies. From Fortune 500 Executive recruiters to solo entrepreneurs, Swordfish is on your side to make your contact sourcing efficient, accurate & easy to use. Our 5 products are designed to make life easier.. Chrome Extension - Find any contact data on the web File Enrichment - Save time by bulk enriching customer lists Reverse Search Engine - Find anyone based on the input data Integrations - Swordfish connects seamlessly with your tools and CRMs via our integrations and API. Prospector - Find, connect and close your prospects with access to our powerful B2B contact database.
Company Guru
company.guru
Company Guru portal allows an insight into wide base of business data from a vast number of companies. Take a close look at the market and save resources using our extensive information. Help your team increase sales and cut on time used to form valid target lists by utilizing our portal for free.
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Apify
apify.com
Meet the full-stack platform for web scraping, data extraction, and automation. Built by developers for developers. + Apify Store Over 1,600 pre-built scrapers for web scraping or automation projects. Scrape social media, Google Maps, Google Search, YouTube, and more. + Develop with open-source tools Simplify scraping with Crawlee, our popular open-source library for building reliable scrapers in Node.js. Or use the new Apify Python SDK. + Rely on your favorite libraries Apify works great with both Python and JavaScript. Use Scrapy, Selenium, Playwright or Puppeteer. + Turn your code into an Apify Actor Actors are serverless microapps that are easy to develop, run, share, and integrate. The infrastructure, proxies, and storages are ready to go. + Deploy to the cloud No configuration required. Use a single CLI command or build directly from GitHub. + Run your Actors Start from Apify Console, CLI, via API, or schedule your actor to start at any time. + Never get blocked Use our large pool of datacenter and residential proxies. Rely on smart IP address rotation with human-like browser fingerprints. + Store and share crawling results Use distributed queues of URLs to crawl. Store structured data or binary files. Export datasets in Excel, CSV, JSON, JSONL, XML, RSS, or HTML table. + Monitor performance over time Inspect all Actor runs, their logs, and runtime costs. Listen to events and get custom automated alerts. + Plug your Actors into any workflow Connect to hundreds of apps right away using ready-made integrations, or set up your own with webhooks and our API. + Publish your Actors Join hundreds of developers who share their Actors on Apify Store and earn money.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Quill Forms
quillforms.com
Quill Forms is a powerful online form builder that allows businesses and organizations to create custom forms and surveys with ease. With a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of c... Show More stomizable templates and themes, Quill Forms makes it easy to design and publish professional-looking forms that are optimized for desktop and mobile devices. Whether you need contact forms, lead generation forms, event registration forms, or feedback surveys, Quill Forms has you covered. With advanced features such as conditional logic, pre-populated fields, and custom validation rules, you can create forms that capture exactly the information you need from your customers and prospects. Quill Forms also offers robust analytics and reporting features, so you can track form submissions, monitor conversion rates, and gain insights into user behavior. Plus, with integrations to popular CRMs and email marketing platforms, you can seamlessly connect your form data to your other business tools. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and flexible pricing plans, Quill Forms is the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes and industries that need a reliable and customizable form builder.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor location services, businesses have been able to enhance visitor experiences by understanding who their visitors are and how they behave when they’re onsite. Through this insight, businesses have made insight-driven decisions to optimize operations and boost revenue streams.
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many more - all available in one place. Interested in Marketing Automation? Grab our free 14-day trial with no upfront payment: http://bit.ly/2wrc3Ax We offer various integrations - Easily connect to Google Tag Manager, Zapier, Segment, Google Analytics, Wordpress, Magento, PrestaShop, JavaScript, CSV, Gmail, Freshmail, Email Labs, plus a range of many more! For a full list see our integrations page here: http://bit.ly/38Dsxn2 As a real-time customer and engagement tool for small and large businesses alike, User.com has been designed to maximize conversion rates and grow user satisfaction. With intuitive drag & drop tools, you can build marketing automation processes, marketing campaigns and create automated action paths that will continuously engage your customers. Use Triggers, Conditions, and Actions to deliver personalized messages to your users at the right time. We understand how important it is to have ongoing engagement with your users in real-time - With the integration of our live chat tool, you can connect in real-time and worldwide. All conversations are stored and connected. Lookup at anytime the latest messages - and send the updates to users via email with simple connections between them.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep is a software tool that helps brands to build, run, and manage digital marketing promotions like sweepstakes, giveaways, contests, instant wins, referral campaigns, and more. The software suite offers features such as A/B testing to optimize promotions, powerful integrations to plug into your current marketing stack, entrant fraud/spam prevention, user management for multi-brand handling, additional promotional entries via social actions, and detailed analytics of entrant information.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, providing comprehensive and accurate data such as emails and phone numbers, along with valuable company insights data. AroundDeal not only provides data but also offers an intelligent platform. Our aim is to help marketers, sales reps, and recruiters in quickly finding and connecting target contacts, evaluate the competitive environment, obtaining high-value business intelligence and growth opportunities. 1. Prospector - Find Your Next Customer with Better Data Quickly build targeted prospect lists with 100M+ contacts data & receive alerts when contacts change jobs. 2. Engagement - Automate Your Sales Engagement Build automated sales sequences and take your sales opportunities to the next level. 3. Chrome extension - Find Leads Everywhere Get targeted contact and company information directly on LinkedIn, Company website and CRM (Salesforce or HubSpot. 4. Enrichment - Enrich Your Data Automatically Enrich your records with 50+ firmographic fields in the AroundDeal database, including business email, phone, title, company name, and more. 5. Visitors - Turn Website Visitors into Qualified Leads Find out what companies are visiting your website and engage them the right way at the right time.
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
The LeadIQ platform is built to help you prospect smarter and build pipeline faster. Find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Sales prospecting has never been harder. Every day your prospects are bombarded by sellers with non-specific, un-tailored, generic messages. It's not that sales teams have forgotten how to sell...but it's been the only way to scale and grow as a company. At LeadIQ, we believe you can prospect smarter and build pipeline faster — by reaching the right people with tailored, personal messages at scale. Our prospecting platform allows you to find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Leveraging our patented AI technology, we eliminate the frustrating, manual, and downright difficult parts of prospecting so you can focus on making prospecting personal again. Get more replies, book more meetings, and generate more pipeline through personalization at scale. Imagine the prospects.
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based sales engagement platform for any business size - from solopreneurs to brands with dedicated sales teams. Launch automated outreach campaigns, grow and manage your Linkedin network , export B2B email contacts and hit your sales goals faster than ever.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like Facebook, TikTok, Google, and WordPress, and works seamlessly with WhatsApp, SMS, iMessage, email, and phone calls.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset and sunrise time, moonset and moonrise time from any IPv4 and IPv6 address in REST, JSON and XML format over HTTPS.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Clickback
clickback.com
Clickback is a B2B email lead generation software for accelerated growth. Our powerful solution lets marketers email their list of purchased or cold B2B contacts, turning them into warm, opted-in leads. Existing marketing automation and email-sending services won’t allow you to do this.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with all your favorite sales applications. Over 40,000 users across various industries have adopted the Kaspr Google Chrome extension to get qualified, accurate and GDPR & CCPA aligned B2B data. Take the time out of prospecting, focus on selling instead. Now with access to unlimited B2B emails for free. Sign up with no credit card required.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and marketing teams which can be used separately or as one end-to-end solution: Custom Lead Generation, Lead Enrichment and Managed Email Outreach. With LeadGenius, businesses can identify new customers, update and improve an existing lead database, and remove time-consuming steps from outbound email.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automation platforms.
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz is an online platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create engaging marketing quizzes and surveys, collect feedback and drive sales. Marquiz provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop quiz builder, a wide range of unique quiz templates, and free statistics for each quiz. These features make it easy to create, edit, and analyze your customized quizzes. Marquiz bases its pricing plans on the number of monthly leads generated, meaning that they’re tailored to meet your unique business needs, whether you run a small team or a large organization.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance sales success by providing a suite of tools for the sales process. The platform includes Koncert Dialers, a suite of four unique sales dialers tailored to team needs: AI Parallel Dialer, AIFlow Dialer, Agent-Assisted Dialer, and Click to Call Dialer. These dialers help intelligently manage the filtering, connection, and tracking of sales calls. The platform also introduces Koncert Cadence, which is a multi-channel sales sequencer operating across different channels, including Phone, Email, Video, and Social media for a diverse outreach. Additionally, Koncert features the Remote Salesfloor, a smart feature crafted to replicate the traditional sales floor workspace experience in a digital format. To optimize outbound dialing, the platform is equipped with Caller ID Management, a novel Heat Map function for managing outbound dialer numbers. It also offers seamless integration with pre-invested tools, enhancing its usability. Additionally, the machine learning facet of Koncert aids sales prospecting, offering the ability to score and prioritize leads. It also features a unique coaching tool for managers, the Koncert Remote Coach. Koncert is focused on helping users accelerate sales success with its AI-enhanced dialing system and other sales-oriented features.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for website visitors, captures data on their online behaviour and interactions, and then assigns them a leadscore according to parameters set by the assigned account manager. With LeadBoxer, sales teams are able to track website visitors, page and video views, and document downloads, as well as measure traffic sources. The designated sales person can set the importance of various lead properties (industry, no. of page views, etc.) to in order to influence the leadscore assigned by LeadBoxer. When a lead is ready to be qualified, LeadBoxer reports and notifies the salesperson (or people) responsible. The relevant salesperson can engage with their lead directly via the LeadBoxer app, where leads can be reviewed, assigned, or removed at any time. LeadBoxer integrates with CRMs and other sales tools via an advanced API.
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptional service. With secure anytime, anywhere access across all devices and seamless integration with your current systems, Workbooks gives your teams a single 360-degree view of your customers that helps them focus on the right things and get the real-time insights they need to make decisions. Workbooks helps you put customers at the heart of your business and build lasting, profitable relationships that grow long-term revenue in a sustainable way.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
Leadinfo
leadinfo.com
Discover how Leadinfo can help you generate more and better sales than your competition by transforming anonymous website visitors into leads
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer is a web technology profiler and leads data provider. With thousands of technologies tracked across websites of millions of companies, Wappalyzer helps you to identify new prospects and increase your addressable market.
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prospecting and Sales Intelligence software which works with sites like LinkedIn, Crunchbase, AngelList as well as you can upload your own lists.
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and close more deals with InFynd's precise B2B database, which includes over 15 million UK-compliant SDRs. Our data support the marketing and sales teams in efficiently and effectively scaling up outbound marketing initiatives. Founded in 2020, InFynd is an upcoming and promising data tool that is being trusted by 100+ customers from startups to enterprises.
Findymail
findymail.com
Findymail helps you find & verify B2B emails to use in your sales outreach We only provide you verified emails that do not bounce to ensure your email deliverability is safe. You can also automate the manual export work you are currently doing on popular prospecting platform such as Linkedin Sales Navigator or Apollo so that you can focus more on closing deals and less on data gathering.
LeadPyramid
leadpyramid.com
LEADPYRAMID IS A FORERUNNER IN DATABASE SERVICES FOR MANY YEARS NOW. IT HAS BEEN A ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR COMPANIES LOOKING FOR TARGET PROSPECTS FOR THEIR EMAIL & PHONE NUMBERS Leadpyramid is a one shop stop solution for all the database requirements. It’s a sales intelligence tool that helps an organisation to prospect their business further with verified leads. It’s an ideal solution for companies in identifying the right B2B clients for email marketing and telemarketing campaigns. Leadpyramid has the capacity to provide data for Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Human resources, Marketing or any decision-maker list from any industry. The solution has helped numerous organizations in procuring and creating the right customised solution for their account focused marketing approach. LeadPyramid has been building a database that is verified in real-time and enables you to get the best of the database delivery accuracy.
