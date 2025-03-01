Top Lead Generation Software - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Lead Generation Software: Unlock the Power of Automated Prospecting and Conversion Lead Generation Software empowers businesses to streamline and optimize the process of acquiring high-quality leads, driving growth, and maximizing revenue potential. By leveraging advanced automation, data analytics, and multi-channel marketing strategies, this innovative toolset revolutionizes how organizations identify, engage, and convert prospects into customers. At its core, Lead Generation Software is designed to eliminate the guesswork and inefficiencies inherent in traditional lead generation methods. It enables businesses to target and reach their ideal audience segments with precision, ultimately increasing conversion rates and ROI. By harnessing the power of Lead Generation Software, businesses can accelerate their growth, increase sales productivity, and stay ahead of the competition in today's dynamic marketplace. Whether it's generating leads for B2B sales, capturing prospects for e-commerce transactions, or driving sign-ups for subscription services, Lead Generation Software empowers organizations to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable business growth.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 700 million verified B2B leads, allowing users to discover and engage with their ideal customers effortlessly. This is complemented by advanced filters and keywords that enable targeted client acquisition by industry, company size, location, and revenue. Success.ai also offers unlimited email sending accounts, allowing users to send thousands of emails every day without impacting their reputation. The tool's warm-up feature helps ensure maximum email delivery efficiency and keeps emails out of spam, providing peace of mind and assured inbox delivery. The AI-powered writing functionality allows users to craft tailored emails effortlessly, leveraging AI to maintain brand authenticity and make a data-driven impact. AI personalization further enhances engagement and response rates, enabling users to seize more opportunities. Additional features include InboxHub, which streamlines lead responses and deal closings, and powerful campaign analytics for maximizing results. The tool also offers inbox rotation to distribute email sending among multiple accounts organically, as well as email validation and bulk domain testing to safeguard deliverability. Overall, Success.ai is a comprehensive solution that aims to help businesses accelerate their growth and achieve maximum impact and success in their cold email campaigns.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy for sales, recruiters and marketers to reach out to other professionals with simple but powerful tools. Hunter crawls the web and indexes publicly available professional email addresses. The data is easily accessible via a simple user interface to find the right person in a company or find how to contact already identified professionals.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the contact information (work email and mobile phone) of key decision-makers in these companies, all in scale and seamlessly.
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai is an GenAI powered software suite enabling High Velocity sales for B2C & B2B2C businesses. Floww.ai’s integrated sales platform offers Sales Execution CRM, NoCode Instant Analytics, Marketing & Workflow Automations integrated with modern communication stack. Floww.ai's advanced Generative AI tools, Sales Co-Pliot and Analytics Co-Pliot, are enabling efficient & high quality sales approaches enabled with instant analytics and indepth-insights. Majority of the CRMs are built primarily for B2B use cases and fail to accommodate effectively for B2C and B2B2C businesses. The high velocity and volume of modern B2C sales, necessitates an integrated sales platform enabling agile sales management for swiftly adapting to dynamic market environments.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
Streamline your outreach and close more deals with our cutting-edge AI tool designed for LinkedIn prospecting.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. MORE ABOUT NETHUNT CRM 🙂 Organize your customer base Use core CRM features in NetHunt to organize your customer base in the most efficient way. ✓ Say goodbye to tedious data entry forever. ✓ Use NetHunt’s duplicate prevention feature to keep your data clean at all times. ✓ The required fields feature watches over your data to make sure you’ve got what you need. ✓ Your customer base is securely stored in one place, protected from leaks or prying eyes by proper access management. 📞 Capture new leads through multiple channels NetHunt CRM is integrated with multiple tools that allows you to get new leads from different sources and store communication within CRM records. ✓ Create new leads from inbound and outbound calls ✓ Turn website chats into new leads ✓ Get new leads from social media platforms ✓ Add new leads to CRM from messengers ✓ Capture leads from custom web forms 📋 Segment leads and customers base Break down your customer base into targeted segments to send personalized pitches by using various macros - job title, need, company size and more. ✓ Use custom filters and views to segment your contacts. ✓ Save an unlimited number of segments for yourself or share them with the team. ✓ Have these segments updated automatically when new users match certain parameters. 💲 Build sales pipeline Turn contacts into leads and push them down the beautiful, functional pipeline. ✓ Add new deals, their value, probability of closing and expected close date. ✓ Track deals progress through the pipeline stages. ✓ Know revenue stuck at every stage of the pipeline ✓ Spot blocked leads and how to push them towards purchase. ✓ Create one or several custom pipelines for your products and services. ✓ Build forecasts you can trust. ⭕ Manage Tasks Organize your workday and manage the workload of your team. All within Gmail. ✓ Manage Tasks and collaborate with your team inside Gmail. ✓ Assign Tasks automatically by certain criteria or round-robin algorithm. ✓ Link Tasks to emails and CRM records. ✓ Receive daily Tasks Digest to plan your day. 🤖 Automate sales processes in Gmail NetHunt CRM allows users to automate the entire sales process – from lead capture to deals’ pipeline stage to notifications. ✓ Capture leads from different sources and add them in your CRM. ✓ Assign managers to leads and set up personalised auto-replies. ✓ Prioritise leads automatically depending on their behaviour ✓ Set sequences to nurture leads. ✓ Automatically link email conversations, chats, calls to CRM profiles. ✓ Have an algorithm move a lead to the next pipeline stage based on the lead’s response. ✓ Create automatic tasks for the team. ✓ Set notifications to the team when important changes happen in the pipeline. ✓ Automate data entry. ✉️ Email automation ✓ Create personal and shared email templates in Gmail. ✓ Write repetitive emails easily and quickly. ✓ Personalize email templates with custom fields. ✓ Use email templates in daily email correspondence, email campaigns or automated email sequences. 📩 Email tracking Track your email opens and clicks in Gmail. ✓ Know if, when, and how often the receiver views your emails in real-time. ✓ Know when people open your emails to provide insights for your team. ✓ Prioritise leads based on how many times they open emails or click on the links. ✓ Use email tracking for regular emails, email campaigns and automated email sequences. 🔁 Email campaigns Send email campaigns and follow-up campaigns in Gmail. ✓ Send email campaigns to custom segments or all of your customer base. ✓ Set follow-up emails to previous email campaigns. ✓ Monitor campaigns stats: opens, clicks, unsubscribes, bounces, and replies. ✓ Send email campaigns via Gmail, NetHunt SMTP or your own SMTP server. 📊 Sales reporting Track key business metrics and team performance with reports in NetHunt CRM. ✓ Track the effectiveness of the entire team and every manager separately – the number of sent emails, presentations made, calls made, etc. ✓ Analyze business growth compared to previous periods – the number of closed deals as well as revenue generated. ✓ Analyze revenue by breaking it down by a manager, by a certain product, by country, etc. ✓ Track your quota attainment. ✓ Analyze the reasons for losing deals. ✓ Build a sales forecast you can trust.
Opensend
opensend.com
Get the email of your anonymous visitors. Fast-growing online businesses use Opensend to grow their email contacts, automate email retargeting, and improve email conversion.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit's Enterprise Experience Platform enables brands to build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data at scale across every channel. From product recommendation and personality quizzes to trivia, shoppable lookbooks, better surveys, polls, forms, and more - Jebbit experiences drive higher engagement because they exceed consumer expectations and offer genuine value in exchange for relevant information about their preferences, interests, lifestyles, and intentions. This consumer-declared, zero-party data, is the ultimate competitive edge for brands and drives tangible ROI across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Jebbit’s clients, including: L'Oréal, PepsiCo, Haleon, the NFL, Shiseido Group, Live Nation, ASICS, the NBA, JCPenney, Free People, Monster Worldwide, and more use the Jebbit software platform to create better consumer experiences that drive industry-leading engagement, collect a high volume of zero-party data, acquire enriched leads, drive more online conversions and increase loyalty and LTV.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offers a range of features and functionalities to support effective outbound campaigns. Users can access a vast network of data providers to gather relevant information on leads, such as job listings, tech stack details, and latest news. Clay also allows users to identify specific characteristics of companies, such as remote-first policies or SOC II compliance, and search for keywords on their websites.The tool provides access to an extensive database of contacts, enabling users to find emails and phone numbers from various sources, including LinkedIn profiles, Twitter profiles, and local business listings. Clay integrates with popular CRM platforms, allowing users to supercharge their CRM capabilities with automated prospecting.Users can also leverage AI capabilities within Clay to generate personalized emails, write messages, and automate company research. The tool offers features for enriching leads, finding job changes, and scoring leads based on keywords and other criteria.Clay has been trusted by over 50,000 leading teams and offers a 14-day pro trial for users to experience its capabilities firsthand. With its versatility and range of functionalities, Clay empowers users to optimize their outbound campaigns and streamline their lead generation processes.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a name, title, company, company logo, picture or even a video, and pronouns. Cards also include information such as phone numbers, addresses, websites, social media profiles, YouTube videos, notes, and more. HiHello's business offerings allow businesses to customize cards to match their corporate brand and have full administrative control over their employees' digital business cards. Cards can be edited or modified at any time by the company’s administrator. Our streamlined onboarding process makes it easy for companies of all sizes to roll out a digital business card solution to the whole team.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
ConvertFlow
convertflow.com
ConvertFlow is the all-in-one funnel builder for ecommerce. Create, test, and personalize popups, forms, quizzes, product recommendations, landing pages, and more - no coding or developers needed. BEFORE CONVERTFLOW: Your conversion funnel is a chaotic mess of apps, plugins, scripts & zaps. It's not personalized. Reporting is confusing. Making changes takes weeks waiting for developers. Growing revenue means paying for more traffic. AFTER CONVERTFLOW: All of your store’s conversion campaigns are organized in one dashboard. Reporting is clear. Running funnel experiments is easy. Making changes takes minutes with the funnel builder. You increase ROAS and maximize revenue per website visitor. Launch List Growth Funnels: • Grow your email & SMS list faster by targeting personalized offers to new & returning shoppers • Choose from 100+ list subscribe templates • Launch popups, sticky bars, embeds, and landing pages • Personalize by product interest, shopping cart & more • Syncs with Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Product Quiz Funnels: • Product quizzes uncover shopper preferences, segment shoppers into the right audiences and make personalized product recommendations • Quiz templates for a wide range of industries • Display as popups, pages, and embeddable formats • Conditional product recommendations using answers & scores • Sync answers to Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Cart Upsell Funnels: • Grow AOV with 1-click upsells & cart cross-sells • Triggers based on product just added to cart • Display cross-sells as popups, on pages, and with embeds • Shoppers can add all products to cart with a single click • Target cross-sells to returning subscriber segments Launch Cart Abandonment Funnels: • Prevents shopping cart abandonment before it happens by making offers to exiting shoppers • Triggers on desktop when mouse moves to exit or on mobile when back button is clicked • Triggers pre-cart abandonment email & SMS sequences Build Landing Page Funnels: • Create & A/B test landing pages that match your ad campaigns, without waiting on developers • Choose from dozens of landing page templates • Create multi-step personalized sales funnels • Host pages on your own custom domain, sync to Shopify pages, or embed anywhere
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowledge Graph Diffbot's Knowledge Graph product is the world's largest contextual database comprised of over 10 billion entities including organizations, products, articles, events, and more. Knowledge Graph's innovative NLP and fact parsing technologies link up entities into contextual databases, incorporating over 1 trillion
Grata
grata.com
Grata is the leading business development solution for M&A. Grata unifies the dealmaking workflow into an all in one solution that helps you find, research, and engage with middle market companies. Powering over $400B of AUM, Grata delivers a competitive edge needed to find and close more middle market deals. Join the world’s leading M&A firms, management consultants, and corporations revolutionizing their business development strategies with Grata.
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Proposal Tracking Benefits of our platform include: - Helping your sales and marketing teams make first contact. 36% of sales go to the vendor that responds first. - Reduce Prospecting time by as much as 80% We provide the data you need to reach that difficult prospect. - Uncover Your Hidden Leads. We help you get more leads from the traffic you already have. - Prospects not responding? We will give you insight into what is happening on the prospects side. Founded in 2009, we have offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. With over 2,220 customers and white label resellers, Visual Visitor is quickly becoming the platform of choice for growing companies.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easily convert visitors to client and customers with 20 different types of widgets like lead magnets, Social Signups, Woocommerce Upsells, Related Blog Posts, Custom Banner Ads, Survey, Quizzes & a lot more.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact information for the people you are looking for. Swordfish is used by the world's top recruiters, sales and investigative professionals at the world's leading defence, tech and government agencies. From Fortune 500 Executive recruiters to solo entrepreneurs, Swordfish is on your side to make your contact sourcing efficient, accurate & easy to use. Our 5 products are designed to make life easier.. Chrome Extension - Find any contact data on the web File Enrichment - Save time by bulk enriching customer lists Reverse Search Engine - Find anyone based on the input data Integrations - Swordfish connects seamlessly with your tools and CRMs via our integrations and API. Prospector - Find, connect and close your prospects with access to our powerful B2B contact database.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your workflows. • Stop missing valuable leads — with immediate context you need to score, route, and speed up the buyer's journey. • Shorten forms: Hide or autofill known fields to increase conversions. • Draw from a reliable, accurate source: Act on fresh business data — optimized with machine learning algorithms and highly trained QA — for not just the Fortune 500 set, but every company with a website.
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like Facebook, TikTok, Google, and WordPress, and works seamlessly with WhatsApp, SMS, iMessage, email, and phone calls.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Once connected, Trueleads will automatically begin to send a sequence of custom messages and/or InMail’s to secure a permission led phone call or meeting. You can contact up to 5000+ new targeted decision makers per month using Trueleads’ unique cloud-based automation and AI platform. To compliment our powerful AI platform we understand that any automation needs human touch to make it successful. This is where Trueleads work with you on all the variables so that you get the best results & stay safe on LinkedIn. - Social Selling Best Practices - Linkedin Profile Review - Target Audience Refinement - Sequenced Messaging Support These elements combined with our platform gives our clients peace of mind while create quality cost effective leads & quick ROI.
Ombit
ombit.tech
OmBit: Your Ultimate Sales and Prospecting Tool! Introducing OmBit: Your Lead Generation Powerhouse! Looking to boost your lead generation efforts? Look no further! OmBit is here to revolutionize the way you find leads. With our convenient browser extension, you can effortlessly extract leads from LinkedIn and other supported websites. Once you have the leads, we take care of the rest! Our intelligent system will swiftly identify and verify the email addresses of each user, ensuring accurate and reliable data. No more wasted time on invalid contacts! But that's not all! You can also upload your own lead lists, and we'll check them too. We'll classify them as valid, risky, or invalid, giving you a clear picture of your leads' quality. Now, let's dive into the exciting world of campaigns! Personalize your email outreach using dynamic placeholders. Choose the perfect time and day for sending your emails. Set up a follow-up sequence to automatically send a second message if there's no response. And guess what? Our neural network can even help you craft compelling emails! Want to stay on top of your campaigns? Our Inbox feature has got you covered! Track the statistics of your email campaigns, view responses, and engage in conversations, right here on our platform. It's like having your own command center for lead generation! And wait, there's more! OmBit also offers powerful team collaboration features. Invite your colleagues to join your workspace, and work together seamlessly. Maximize productivity and achieve great results as a united force! So, are you ready to supercharge your lead generation with OmBit? Get started today and watch your business soar to new heights!
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Advertising solution reaches more decision-makers and stay engaged until they convert.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Prospeo
prospeo.io
Prospeo provides high-quality email finding tools, such as company email search, LinkedIn Sales Navigator Export, bulk email verification, and more. With our proprietary email verification system, we verify catch-all (accept-all) emails. We help lead generation experts and SDR hit their goals.
Pharow
pharow.com
Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact details and send them to your CRM. We have on our platform more than 1 million companies, 5 million professional decision makers and 1324 filters to allow you to target your prospects and make the right decisions for your business development. If you want to move up a gear in your prospecting, come and test Pharow.
DeepSales
deepsales.com
DeepSales is a global leader in sales intelligence and lead generation, uniquely positioned to transform B2B sales through the power of deep learning. Our platform processes millions of traditional data points, enriching them with actionable insights to identify prospective buyers with a higher likelihood of conversion. What sets us apart is our unparalleled expertise in Asian markets, a niche often overlooked by major U.S. lead-generation players. Additionally, we employ a unique
LeadFuze
leadfuze.com
Find any business professional's contact information. Search entire market segments, or for specific individuals or accounts. Used by salespeople, recruiters, and marketers to help them build their ideal list of leads and candidates. LeadFuze aggregates the world’s professional data to continue to deliver the freshest leads to you. It's prospecting, automated!
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.