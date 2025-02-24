Top Lead Generation Software - Tokelau

Find the right software and services.
LeadFuze
leadfuze.com
Find any business professional's contact information. Search entire market segments, or for specific individuals or accounts. Used by salespeople, recruiters, and marketers to help them build their ideal list of leads and candidates. LeadFuze aggregates the world’s professional data to continue to deliver the freshest leads to you. It's prospecting, automated!
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
LeadPyramid
leadpyramid.com
LEADPYRAMID IS A FORERUNNER IN DATABASE SERVICES FOR MANY YEARS NOW. IT HAS BEEN A ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR COMPANIES LOOKING FOR TARGET PROSPECTS FOR THEIR EMAIL & PHONE NUMBERS Leadpyramid is a one shop stop solution for all the database requirements. It’s a sales intelligence tool that helps an organisation to prospect their business further with verified leads. It’s an ideal solution for companies in identifying the right B2B clients for email marketing and telemarketing campaigns. Leadpyramid has the capacity to provide data for Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Human resources, Marketing or any decision-maker list from any industry. The solution has helped numerous organizations in procuring and creating the right customised solution for their account focused marketing approach. LeadPyramid has been building a database that is verified in real-time and enables you to get the best of the database delivery accuracy.
INNGUMA
innguma.com
INNGUMA is modular software that allows creating intelligence in your business by monitoring the competitive environment.
Goava
goava.com
Goava's is a platform that increases your sales by discovering your most valuable leads. We help B2B-salespeople get tailored insights about there prospects. Goavas platform tells you which company you should contact, who you should talk to and what you should talk about. The simple interface allows you to get unbeatable timing and unfairly track your leads and customers.
Fork
fork.ai
Fork is a company that helps cloud service companies to acquire customers intelligently. The company's platform consists of a series of products, the main service objects focus on IaaS, PaaS and SaaS layer cloud service enterprises. Through advanced data analysis technology and public information on the entire network, we are reconstructing the business information foundation of the enterprise, building a unique quantitative evaluation system for enterprise procurement budget, and building an efficient enterprise customer analysis and matching system based on this.
Company Guru
company.guru
Company Guru portal allows an insight into wide base of business data from a vast number of companies. Take a close look at the market and save resources using our extensive information. Help your team increase sales and cut on time used to form valid target lists by utilizing our portal for free.
SonarList
sonarlist.io
Search the world for data and business emails, verifying them limitlessly at a cost-friendly rate.
Charm.io
info.charm.io
Charm.io helps SaaS, Agencies and eCommerce service businesses discover and identify qualified DTC brands to prospect for their marketing and sales efforts. Charm’s platform provides extensive data on these companies and includes more than 160 filters that enable users to define unique search criteria suited to their target audience. These filters are especially useful for agencies that use them to build target lists based on their specific needs. The search results provide information about the company and direct contact information for decision-makers and employees within each business. This seamless process makes it easy to find companies that fit certain criteria and contact the key stakeholders without needing to supplement the research with other external sources or tools.
Findymail
findymail.com
Findymail helps you find & verify B2B emails to use in your sales outreach We only provide you verified emails that do not bounce to ensure your email deliverability is safe. You can also automate the manual export work you are currently doing on popular prospecting platform such as Linkedin Sales Navigator or Apollo so that you can focus more on closing deals and less on data gathering.
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and close more deals with InFynd's precise B2B database, which includes over 15 million UK-compliant SDRs. Our data support the marketing and sales teams in efficiently and effectively scaling up outbound marketing initiatives. Founded in 2020, InFynd is an upcoming and promising data tool that is being trusted by 100+ customers from startups to enterprises.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prospecting and Sales Intelligence software which works with sites like LinkedIn, Crunchbase, AngelList as well as you can upload your own lists.
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer is a web technology profiler and leads data provider. With thousands of technologies tracked across websites of millions of companies, Wappalyzer helps you to identify new prospects and increase your addressable market.
Leadinfo
leadinfo.com
Discover how Leadinfo can help you generate more and better sales than your competition by transforming anonymous website visitors into leads
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
BuiltWith
builtwith.com
BuiltWith is a website profiler, lead generation, competitive analysis and business intelligence tool providing technology adoption, ecommerce data and usage analytics for the internet.
SigParser
sigparser.com
Turn Your Emails Into Contacts. Automatically find every contact detail from your emails, email signatures, and calendars. Easily sync with CRM and marketing apps so your contacts are up to date.
Apify
apify.com
Meet the full-stack platform for web scraping, data extraction, and automation. Built by developers for developers. + Apify Store Over 1,600 pre-built scrapers for web scraping or automation projects. Scrape social media, Google Maps, Google Search, YouTube, and more. + Develop with open-source tools Simplify scraping with Crawlee, our popular open-source library for building reliable scrapers in Node.js. Or use the new Apify Python SDK. + Rely on your favorite libraries Apify works great with both Python and JavaScript. Use Scrapy, Selenium, Playwright or Puppeteer. + Turn your code into an Apify Actor Actors are serverless microapps that are easy to develop, run, share, and integrate. The infrastructure, proxies, and storages are ready to go. + Deploy to the cloud No configuration required. Use a single CLI command or build directly from GitHub. + Run your Actors Start from Apify Console, CLI, via API, or schedule your actor to start at any time. + Never get blocked Use our large pool of datacenter and residential proxies. Rely on smart IP address rotation with human-like browser fingerprints. + Store and share crawling results Use distributed queues of URLs to crawl. Store structured data or binary files. Export datasets in Excel, CSV, JSON, JSONL, XML, RSS, or HTML table. + Monitor performance over time Inspect all Actor runs, their logs, and runtime costs. Listen to events and get custom automated alerts. + Plug your Actors into any workflow Connect to hundreds of apps right away using ready-made integrations, or set up your own with webhooks and our API. + Publish your Actors Join hundreds of developers who share their Actors on Apify Store and earn money.
Revscale
revscale.ai
Whether you're automating personalized sales outreach, streamlining your fundraising efforts, or looking to recruit new team members, Revscale analyzes buyer intent signals & insights from across the web and engages your prospects with social touchpoints and automated outbound sequences, designed to convert.
ReachStream
reachstream.com
ReachStream is a B2B (business-to-business) data solutions provider that offers high-quality and accurate data for marketing and sales purposes. It provides businesses with access to a wide range of data, including contact information, company details, and more, to help them identify and target their ideal prospects. ReachStream's data is designed to empower data-driven marketing and sales efforts, enabling businesses to reach their target audience effectively, nurture leads, and ultimately drive revenue growth. The platform is especially valuable in today's dynamic business landscape, where having up-to-date and comprehensive data is essential for success.
Ombit
ombit.tech
OmBit: Your Ultimate Sales and Prospecting Tool! Introducing OmBit: Your Lead Generation Powerhouse! Looking to boost your lead generation efforts? Look no further! OmBit is here to revolutionize the way you find leads. With our convenient browser extension, you can effortlessly extract leads from LinkedIn and other supported websites. Once you have the leads, we take care of the rest! Our intelligent system will swiftly identify and verify the email addresses of each user, ensuring accurate and reliable data. No more wasted time on invalid contacts! But that's not all! You can also upload your own lead lists, and we'll check them too. We'll classify them as valid, risky, or invalid, giving you a clear picture of your leads' quality. Now, let's dive into the exciting world of campaigns! Personalize your email outreach using dynamic placeholders. Choose the perfect time and day for sending your emails. Set up a follow-up sequence to automatically send a second message if there's no response. And guess what? Our neural network can even help you craft compelling emails! Want to stay on top of your campaigns? Our Inbox feature has got you covered! Track the statistics of your email campaigns, view responses, and engage in conversations, right here on our platform. It's like having your own command center for lead generation! And wait, there's more! OmBit also offers powerful team collaboration features. Invite your colleagues to join your workspace, and work together seamlessly. Maximize productivity and achieve great results as a united force! So, are you ready to supercharge your lead generation with OmBit? Get started today and watch your business soar to new heights!
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Prospeo
prospeo.io
Prospeo provides high-quality email finding tools, such as company email search, LinkedIn Sales Navigator Export, bulk email verification, and more. With our proprietary email verification system, we verify catch-all (accept-all) emails. We help lead generation experts and SDR hit their goals.
Pharow
pharow.com
Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact details and send them to your CRM. We have on our platform more than 1 million companies, 5 million professional decision makers and 1324 filters to allow you to target your prospects and make the right decisions for your business development. If you want to move up a gear in your prospecting, come and test Pharow.
DeepSales
deepsales.com
DeepSales is a global leader in sales intelligence and lead generation, uniquely positioned to transform B2B sales through the power of deep learning. Our platform processes millions of traditional data points, enriching them with actionable insights to identify prospective buyers with a higher likelihood of conversion. What sets us apart is our unparalleled expertise in Asian markets, a niche often overlooked by major U.S. lead-generation players. Additionally, we employ a unique
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Once connected, Trueleads will automatically begin to send a sequence of custom messages and/or InMail’s to secure a permission led phone call or meeting. You can contact up to 5000+ new targeted decision makers per month using Trueleads’ unique cloud-based automation and AI platform. To compliment our powerful AI platform we understand that any automation needs human touch to make it successful. This is where Trueleads work with you on all the variables so that you get the best results & stay safe on LinkedIn. - Social Selling Best Practices - Linkedin Profile Review - Target Audience Refinement - Sequenced Messaging Support These elements combined with our platform gives our clients peace of mind while create quality cost effective leads & quick ROI.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enriching profiles for free, no credit card required.
HeyReach
heyreach.io
LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedIn accounts in your organization - Multi-account rotation in one campaign - Infinite A/B copy testing - AI hyper-personalized connection request messages - One Inbox for all of your LinkedIn accounts - Handle all of your LinkedIn leads from HeyReach - Native integration to HubSpot and Pipedrive - Export unlimited contacts from Sales Navigator in CSV
Coldlytics
coldlytics.com
Sick of stale B2B databases? Coldlytics seamlessly combines cutting-edge automation with human researcher to bring you the freshest leads out there. Submit your targeting requirements via our self-serve platform and our team will build you an entirely custom lead list in just 24 hours. Don't settle for data that everyone else has already used! How do we do it? When you submit your request, a member of our team will fire up our proprietary web scrapers to identify your ideal customers. We use a ton of online data sources, including Google Maps, LinkedIn, Clutch, D&B, and more - then cross-check revenues, employee headcount, founded dates, and even run keyword checks on each company's website. All this enables us to achieve pinpoint accuracy. We then pass your list to our dedicated research team who manually hunt down the contact details for every decision maker you need to reach. There's really no better data out there!
GrowMeOrganic
growmeorganic.com
GrowMeOrganic is an all one lead generation and sales automation platform for growth hackers, founders, marketing executives and digital agencies. WIth GrowMeOrganic, you can extract emails from B2B platforms like LinkedIn & B2C platforms like Google Maps. Send unlimited drip campaigns and a lot more.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adoption and hundreds of business attributes. Our AI platform predicts who needs your technology products and when they are ready to buy. What's more - Enlyft gives your teams access to business critical insights about each account in seconds - for confident, targeted and effective outreach. We do this by combining sales & marketing optimized AI models with proprietary data collection mechanisms to generate the richest, most reliable and up-to-date database of prospect data in the market. Enlyft is a seamless part of your workflow through easy-to-use website, plugin, data downloads, LinkedIn contacts, CRM integrations and much more. From Fortune 100 to startups - world's most productive sales & marketing teams rely on Enlyft's AI driven demand generation to power and prioritize their prospecting pipeline and win more business - for a fraction of their budget.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy for sales, recruiters and marketers to reach out to other professionals with simple but powerful tools. Hunter crawls the web and indexes publicly available professional email addresses. The data is easily accessible via a simple user interface to find the right person in a company or find how to contact already identified professionals.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Changes by Seamless.AI! Seamless.AI just released Buyer Intent Data so you can build pipeline faster than ever by reaching out to accounts that are currently in the market and ready to buy your product or service. Job Changes by Seamless.AI gives you access to anyone that has changed their role, or moved on to a new company, so you can reach out during this critical time to clients and prospects without losing touch.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intelligence, social profile links, Salesforce & 12 other CRM integrations, robust API and more.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowledge Graph Diffbot's Knowledge Graph product is the world's largest contextual database comprised of over 10 billion entities including organizations, products, articles, events, and more. Knowledge Graph's innovative NLP and fact parsing technologies link up entities into contextual databases, incorporating over 1 trillion
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is the Go-to-Market Platform that gives sales and marketing teams everything they need to win leads and close deals. As the joint merger of Germany’s Echobot and Finland’s Leadfeeder, Dealfront’s algorithms and applications access data and insights that other tools can’t, while offering transparency and complying with Europe’s strict and complex regulations. Dealfront combines the tools and stages of the sales and marketing process into a single platform, powering a flywheel that optimizes your entire go-to-market operation in a perpetual loop. The result is constantly refined accuracy, ICPs that are dynamic and real-time, and more leads that end in deals.
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based sales engagement platform for any business size - from solopreneurs to brands with dedicated sales teams. Launch automated outreach campaigns, grow and manage your Linkedin network , export B2B email contacts and hit your sales goals faster than ever.
useArtemis
useartemis.co
Find leads, enrich with emails and start multichannel campaigns. Supercharge your outreach efforts, extract and enrich leads then start multichannel campaigns through Linkedin and Emails.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more efficient by simply working using the existing sales tools in your stack. For sales operations and marketing, Collective[i] provides clean, comprehensive and automated data collection. Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), activities are auto-captured from the work tools sales teams use (email, calendar, etc.), cleansed to update contacts, company names, etc. and logged into CRM automatically using our patented technology and massive network. No data or valuable time is lost increasing the quality of data logged exponentially and organizational productivity by 20-30%. Collective[i] maintains the ongoing fitness of CRM data automatically correcting outdated contacts and target prospect information. For sales management, Collective[i] offers transparency and AI/ML driven intelligence into each and every opportunity. No more lengthy pipeline reviews, or end of quarter surprises. Managers can commit to revenue with confidence, inspect important opportunities anytime and better manage and retain exceptional talent with complete visibility into the volume and quality of their activities. Collective[i] empowers managers with AI/ML generated intelligence about buyers based on Collective[i]’s vast network. For sales professionals, Collective[i] offers guidance through each buyer's journey, AI/ML driven prompts on where and on whom to focus time as well as highlighting members of social and work networks who can help accelerate sales and increase win rates. Collective[i]’s technology is transformational and an essential part of the technology stack for the modern sales organization.
Revmonk
revmonk.io
Revmonk is AI powered B2B marketing automation platform. It has a number of features that would be very beneficial for marketing and sales teams, including: -Identifying organic and paid web traffic: This can help teams to understand which channels are driving the most traffic to their website, and to identify potential customers who have already expressed an interest in their products or services. -Enriching the contact info of potential prospects: This can help teams to qualify leads more effectively and to create more personalized marketing campaigns. -Configuring the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) parameters and creating a Target Account list: This can help teams to focus their efforts on the most promising leads and to increase their conversion rates. -Creating Lists & Syncing Accounts/Contacts with CRM in realtime: This can help teams to keep their CRM data up-to-date and to ensure that they are always working on the most relevant leads. -Sending hyper personalized email with custom LLM: This can help teams to create more engaging and effective email campaigns. -Setting up Slack Alerts when key Accounts/ Contacts visit your website: This can help teams to follow up with leads quickly and to increase their chances of closing deals. -Overall, Revmonk has number of features that can help teams to automate their workflows, improve their efficiency, and generate more leads and sales.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale captures every key intent & contact to automate high-performing ABM campaigns, reduce CAC, and increase revenue contribution. Leveraging AI, LoneScale automatically fuels CRM with buyers matching your best customers. That means reps can focus on selling instead of researching data. Fast-growing companies trust LoneScale to boost their win rates x3, save +10h per rep, and their pipeline by 100k$ ARR.
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
Norbert is an intelligent lead generation tool that can find anyone's corporate email address and enrich it with data that drives conversion.
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of consumer records to build email outreach campaigns for any audience. Customers.ai sales outreach automations are used by over a million businesses world wide, across every business vertical and country in the world.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses who want to track first-party customer journey data and connect it to their sales and marketing systems. Identify, track, qualify, and analyze your leads with Salespanel.
zaplify
zaplify.com
Zaplify is the modern sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps companies find and contact new clients. Find your leads through our database with direct access to 600M relevant prospects through Linkedin url, email and phone. Get in touch with your next customers efficiently through multichannel outreach with social media & automated email sequences.
