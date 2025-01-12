App store for web apps
Top Lead Generation Software - Poland
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with all your favorite sales applications. Over 40,000 users across various industries have adopted the Kaspr Google Chrome extension to get qualified, accurate and GDPR & CCPA aligned B2B data. Take the time out of prospecting, focus on selling instead. Now with access to unlimited B2B emails for free. Sign up with no credit card required.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact information for the people you are looking for. Swordfish is used by the world's top recruiters, sales and investigative professionals at the world's leading defence, tech and government agencies. From Fortune 500 Executive recruiters to solo entrepreneurs, Swordfish is on your side to make your contact sourcing efficient, accurate & easy to use. Our 5 products are designed to make life easier.. Chrome Extension - Find any contact data on the web File Enrichment - Save time by bulk enriching customer lists Reverse Search Engine - Find anyone based on the input data Integrations - Swordfish connects seamlessly with your tools and CRMs via our integrations and API. Prospector - Find, connect and close your prospects with access to our powerful B2B contact database.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more efficient by simply working using the existing sales tools in your stack. For sales operations and marketing, Collective[i] provides clean, comprehensive and automated data collection. Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), activities are auto-captured from the work tools sales teams use (email, calendar, etc.), cleansed to update contacts, company names, etc. and logged into CRM automatically using our patented technology and massive network. No data or valuable time is lost increasing the quality of data logged exponentially and organizational productivity by 20-30%. Collective[i] maintains the ongoing fitness of CRM data automatically correcting outdated contacts and target prospect information. For sales management, Collective[i] offers transparency and AI/ML driven intelligence into each and every opportunity. No more lengthy pipeline reviews, or end of quarter surprises. Managers can commit to revenue with confidence, inspect important opportunities anytime and better manage and retain exceptional talent with complete visibility into the volume and quality of their activities. Collective[i] empowers managers with AI/ML generated intelligence about buyers based on Collective[i]’s vast network. For sales professionals, Collective[i] offers guidance through each buyer's journey, AI/ML driven prompts on where and on whom to focus time as well as highlighting members of social and work networks who can help accelerate sales and increase win rates. Collective[i]’s technology is transformational and an essential part of the technology stack for the modern sales organization.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
LeadMagic
leadmagic.io
LeadMagic is the most accurate Website Identification Product for Businesses. Our product provides Businesses with the most accurate identification data even if their visitors work from home. We will tell you the company and provide suggested contacts to prospect. On-top of that we now provide an API for YOU to put the data in your OWN Customer Data Platform or Data Sync. (Segment or Google Analytics) It's incredible to unlock the power and build personalized sites, and provide your new prospects the best content with relevant personalization. We're the only Visitor Identification Software that will let you own our data. This is unheard of in the world of Lead Identification Software platforms!
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Company Guru
company.guru
Company Guru portal allows an insight into wide base of business data from a vast number of companies. Take a close look at the market and save resources using our extensive information. Help your team increase sales and cut on time used to form valid target lists by utilizing our portal for free.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Texau
texau.com
TexAu is a growth automation toolbox that will allow you to generate new leads, contact them quickly and effortlessly, and improve your knowledge of your users.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensures that the data you need seamlessly plugs into your workflows and allows you to communicate at scale.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enriching profiles for free, no credit card required.
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse contact is a reverse email lookup tool designed to optimize your data enrichment process. Using just an email address, our tool can find the LinkedIn profile associated with that contact and generate a list of employee/company-related information in a few clicks. Offering a unique search, CVS upload, and even an API, Reverse contact is adapted for all kinds of companies and prospecting approaches. In a nutshell, generate, qualify, activate and boom closed deal check mate.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
LeadPyramid
leadpyramid.com
LEADPYRAMID IS A FORERUNNER IN DATABASE SERVICES FOR MANY YEARS NOW. IT HAS BEEN A ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR COMPANIES LOOKING FOR TARGET PROSPECTS FOR THEIR EMAIL & PHONE NUMBERS Leadpyramid is a one shop stop solution for all the database requirements. It’s a sales intelligence tool that helps an organisation to prospect their business further with verified leads. It’s an ideal solution for companies in identifying the right B2B clients for email marketing and telemarketing campaigns. Leadpyramid has the capacity to provide data for Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Human resources, Marketing or any decision-maker list from any industry. The solution has helped numerous organizations in procuring and creating the right customised solution for their account focused marketing approach. LeadPyramid has been building a database that is verified in real-time and enables you to get the best of the database delivery accuracy.
INNGUMA
innguma.com
INNGUMA is modular software that allows creating intelligence in your business by monitoring the competitive environment.
Goava
goava.com
Goava's is a platform that increases your sales by discovering your most valuable leads. We help B2B-salespeople get tailored insights about there prospects. Goavas platform tells you which company you should contact, who you should talk to and what you should talk about. The simple interface allows you to get unbeatable timing and unfairly track your leads and customers.
Fork
fork.ai
Fork is a company that helps cloud service companies to acquire customers intelligently. The company's platform consists of a series of products, the main service objects focus on IaaS, PaaS and SaaS layer cloud service enterprises. Through advanced data analysis technology and public information on the entire network, we are reconstructing the business information foundation of the enterprise, building a unique quantitative evaluation system for enterprise procurement budget, and building an efficient enterprise customer analysis and matching system based on this.
SonarList
sonarlist.io
Search the world for data and business emails, verifying them limitlessly at a cost-friendly rate.
Charm.io
info.charm.io
Charm.io helps SaaS, Agencies and eCommerce service businesses discover and identify qualified DTC brands to prospect for their marketing and sales efforts. Charm’s platform provides extensive data on these companies and includes more than 160 filters that enable users to define unique search criteria suited to their target audience. These filters are especially useful for agencies that use them to build target lists based on their specific needs. The search results provide information about the company and direct contact information for decision-makers and employees within each business. This seamless process makes it easy to find companies that fit certain criteria and contact the key stakeholders without needing to supplement the research with other external sources or tools.
Findymail
findymail.com
Findymail helps you find & verify B2B emails to use in your sales outreach We only provide you verified emails that do not bounce to ensure your email deliverability is safe. You can also automate the manual export work you are currently doing on popular prospecting platform such as Linkedin Sales Navigator or Apollo so that you can focus more on closing deals and less on data gathering.
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and close more deals with InFynd's precise B2B database, which includes over 15 million UK-compliant SDRs. Our data support the marketing and sales teams in efficiently and effectively scaling up outbound marketing initiatives. Founded in 2020, InFynd is an upcoming and promising data tool that is being trusted by 100+ customers from startups to enterprises.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prospecting and Sales Intelligence software which works with sites like LinkedIn, Crunchbase, AngelList as well as you can upload your own lists.
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer is a web technology profiler and leads data provider. With thousands of technologies tracked across websites of millions of companies, Wappalyzer helps you to identify new prospects and increase your addressable market.
Leadinfo
leadinfo.com
Discover how Leadinfo can help you generate more and better sales than your competition by transforming anonymous website visitors into leads
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
BuiltWith
builtwith.com
BuiltWith is a website profiler, lead generation, competitive analysis and business intelligence tool providing technology adoption, ecommerce data and usage analytics for the internet.
SigParser
sigparser.com
Turn Your Emails Into Contacts. Automatically find every contact detail from your emails, email signatures, and calendars. Easily sync with CRM and marketing apps so your contacts are up to date.
Apify
apify.com
Meet the full-stack platform for web scraping, data extraction, and automation. Built by developers for developers. + Apify Store Over 1,600 pre-built scrapers for web scraping or automation projects. Scrape social media, Google Maps, Google Search, YouTube, and more. + Develop with open-source tools Simplify scraping with Crawlee, our popular open-source library for building reliable scrapers in Node.js. Or use the new Apify Python SDK. + Rely on your favorite libraries Apify works great with both Python and JavaScript. Use Scrapy, Selenium, Playwright or Puppeteer. + Turn your code into an Apify Actor Actors are serverless microapps that are easy to develop, run, share, and integrate. The infrastructure, proxies, and storages are ready to go. + Deploy to the cloud No configuration required. Use a single CLI command or build directly from GitHub. + Run your Actors Start from Apify Console, CLI, via API, or schedule your actor to start at any time. + Never get blocked Use our large pool of datacenter and residential proxies. Rely on smart IP address rotation with human-like browser fingerprints. + Store and share crawling results Use distributed queues of URLs to crawl. Store structured data or binary files. Export datasets in Excel, CSV, JSON, JSONL, XML, RSS, or HTML table. + Monitor performance over time Inspect all Actor runs, their logs, and runtime costs. Listen to events and get custom automated alerts. + Plug your Actors into any workflow Connect to hundreds of apps right away using ready-made integrations, or set up your own with webhooks and our API. + Publish your Actors Join hundreds of developers who share their Actors on Apify Store and earn money.
Revscale
revscale.ai
Whether you're automating personalized sales outreach, streamlining your fundraising efforts, or looking to recruit new team members, Revscale analyzes buyer intent signals & insights from across the web and engages your prospects with social touchpoints and automated outbound sequences, designed to convert.
ReachStream
reachstream.com
ReachStream is a B2B (business-to-business) data solutions provider that offers high-quality and accurate data for marketing and sales purposes. It provides businesses with access to a wide range of data, including contact information, company details, and more, to help them identify and target their ideal prospects. ReachStream's data is designed to empower data-driven marketing and sales efforts, enabling businesses to reach their target audience effectively, nurture leads, and ultimately drive revenue growth. The platform is especially valuable in today's dynamic business landscape, where having up-to-date and comprehensive data is essential for success.
Ombit
ombit.tech
OmBit: Your Ultimate Sales and Prospecting Tool! Introducing OmBit: Your Lead Generation Powerhouse! Looking to boost your lead generation efforts? Look no further! OmBit is here to revolutionize the way you find leads. With our convenient browser extension, you can effortlessly extract leads from LinkedIn and other supported websites. Once you have the leads, we take care of the rest! Our intelligent system will swiftly identify and verify the email addresses of each user, ensuring accurate and reliable data. No more wasted time on invalid contacts! But that's not all! You can also upload your own lead lists, and we'll check them too. We'll classify them as valid, risky, or invalid, giving you a clear picture of your leads' quality. Now, let's dive into the exciting world of campaigns! Personalize your email outreach using dynamic placeholders. Choose the perfect time and day for sending your emails. Set up a follow-up sequence to automatically send a second message if there's no response. And guess what? Our neural network can even help you craft compelling emails! Want to stay on top of your campaigns? Our Inbox feature has got you covered! Track the statistics of your email campaigns, view responses, and engage in conversations, right here on our platform. It's like having your own command center for lead generation! And wait, there's more! OmBit also offers powerful team collaboration features. Invite your colleagues to join your workspace, and work together seamlessly. Maximize productivity and achieve great results as a united force! So, are you ready to supercharge your lead generation with OmBit? Get started today and watch your business soar to new heights!
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 700 million verified B2B leads, allowing users to discover and engage with their ideal customers effortlessly. This is complemented by advanced filters and keywords that enable targeted client acquisition by industry, company size, location, and revenue. Success.ai also offers unlimited email sending accounts, allowing users to send thousands of emails every day without impacting their reputation. The tool's warm-up feature helps ensure maximum email delivery efficiency and keeps emails out of spam, providing peace of mind and assured inbox delivery. The AI-powered writing functionality allows users to craft tailored emails effortlessly, leveraging AI to maintain brand authenticity and make a data-driven impact. AI personalization further enhances engagement and response rates, enabling users to seize more opportunities. Additional features include InboxHub, which streamlines lead responses and deal closings, and powerful campaign analytics for maximizing results. The tool also offers inbox rotation to distribute email sending among multiple accounts organically, as well as email validation and bulk domain testing to safeguard deliverability. Overall, Success.ai is a comprehensive solution that aims to help businesses accelerate their growth and achieve maximum impact and success in their cold email campaigns.
Signum
signum.ai
Stay informed about shifts in your clients’ companies, industries, and career progress, and use AI-generated summaries for effective conversations.
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Infotelligent is a B2B Intent-based contact intelligence platform rooted in machine learning & AI. We power marketing and sales pipelines with multi-source intent signals, accurate mobile phone details, real-time verified contacts, AI-powered Look-Alike modelling, unmatched firmographic & technographic insights on 35 million decision-makers. Infotelligent helps businesses find accounts that have a higher propensity to buy, and increase sales bookings with accurate contact information and lightning fast data workflows.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact is a SaaS solution that enriches, cleans, and corrects data directly in CRMs, without any human intervention. The solution works exclusively from our proprietary algorithms and test servers, and unlike all enrichment solutions, Dropcontact has no contact database. This makes Dropcontact the only 100% GDPR compliant solution. Automated cleaning, automatic duplicate detection, and merging, as well as data enrichment (email addresses, phone numbers, LinkedIn profiles, etc.), free up the sales and marketing teams and allow them to focus on their core business.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the USA). We track more than 9000 technologies, 1000 intent topics, and more than 10 million companies worldwide. OceanFrogs provides search by teams, products, and services in a way that it brings the focus to the refined list of companies that you want. OceanFrogs platform has been in use to identify the right customers and to identify the right partners (also). You could build the channel partners and customer pipeline both. Automation Anywhere, Wipro, Palo Alto, Enate, 42Gears, MontyCloud are some of our customers. We work with large enterprises as well as small companies. We started in 2017. We have served marketing/sales in many verticals such as cloud, RPA, information security, talent management, and analytics. Our customers are focused on product and services companies. Our primary customers are the ones that are targeting international customers, want to focus on personalized outreach.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adoption and hundreds of business attributes. Our AI platform predicts who needs your technology products and when they are ready to buy. What's more - Enlyft gives your teams access to business critical insights about each account in seconds - for confident, targeted and effective outreach. We do this by combining sales & marketing optimized AI models with proprietary data collection mechanisms to generate the richest, most reliable and up-to-date database of prospect data in the market. Enlyft is a seamless part of your workflow through easy-to-use website, plugin, data downloads, LinkedIn contacts, CRM integrations and much more. From Fortune 100 to startups - world's most productive sales & marketing teams rely on Enlyft's AI driven demand generation to power and prioritize their prospecting pipeline and win more business - for a fraction of their budget.