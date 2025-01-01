App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Lead Capture Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Lead Capture Software

Companies utilize lead capture software to uncover fresh sales prospects in highly competitive markets. In the face of intense competition, it is crucial for businesses to proactively identify new avenues for business ahead of their rivals. Sales professionals employ lead capture software to pinpoint potential customers, leveraging information derived from diverse sources, including direct leads, sales representatives, marketing experts, and customer support agents. However, capturing new business opportunities represents just the initial phase of the sales journey. Beyond employing lead capture software, companies must integrate additional lead generation solutions such as lead mining, lead scoring, and lead intelligence. Additionally, utilizing tools like sales performance management and sales intelligence becomes imperative to successfully convert opportunities into tangible sales.

Submit New App


Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

Typeform is an interactive tool for creating forms, surveys, and quizzes that engage users and integrate data into workflows.

Popl

Popl

popl.co

Popl is a digital business card app that allows users to create, share, and manage customizable digital cards using NFC or QR codes, streamlining professional networking.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.

CoPilot AI

CoPilot AI

copilotai.com

CoPilot AI is a sales enablement platform that helps teams identify prospects, craft tailored messages, and improve conversion rates.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.

Privyr

Privyr

privyr.com

Privyr is a mobile CRM for sales professionals to manage, contact, and convert online leads from various sources and communication platforms.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.

Manycontacts

Manycontacts

manycontacts.com

ManyContacts connects WhatsApp Business to a shared inbox for teams, enabling organized responses and management of chats in one interface.

Brave

Brave

getbrave.io

Brave is a WordPress app offering 200+ widgets to convert website visitors into leads and customers, integrating with EMS or CRM for real-time analytics.

Warmly

Warmly

warmly.ai

Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.

Refrens

Refrens

refrens.com

Refrens ABC helps capture and manage leads, track sales activities, communicate via email and WhatsApp, and easily send quotes and invoices.

Thrive Themes

Thrive Themes

thrivethemes.com

Thrive Themes provides WordPress templates and plugins for building and enhancing websites, focusing on conversion and user engagement tools.

AroundDeal

AroundDeal

arounddeal.com

AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.

Swordfish.ai

Swordfish.ai

swordfish.ai

Swordfish.ai is a contact search engine that provides accurate contact data to help businesses find and connect with decision-makers.

FlippingBook

FlippingBook

flippingbook.com

FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.

Floww.ai

Floww.ai

floww.ai

Floww.ai is a sales software suite for B2C and B2B2C businesses, offering CRM, analytics, and automation tools for efficient sales management.

RocketReach

RocketReach

rocketreach.co

RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

Involve.me is a tool for creating interactive content like quizzes, forms, and landing pages to enhance customer engagement and collect data.

HelloLeads

HelloLeads

helloleads.io

HelloLeads is a mobile CRM app for small businesses to track leads and manage customer relationships efficiently.

about.me

about.me

about.me

about.me allows users to create a personalized one-page website to showcase their skills and connect with others professionally.

Interact

Interact

tryinteract.com

Interact is an automated quiz creation tool that allows businesses to easily generate and customize quizzes for promotions and lead generation.

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam is a growth marketing platform that facilitates contests, giveaways, and lead generation through various engagement methods and integrations.

Retainly

Retainly

retainly.app

Retainly helps businesses manage customer relationships and improve retention through personalized communication and insights.

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

OnePageCRM is a user-friendly sales CRM for small and medium businesses, focusing on lead management, follow-ups, and organizing sales communications.

Kaspr

Kaspr

kaspr.io

Kaspr is a Chrome extension that retrieves contact details from LinkedIn for prospecting, offering data enrichment, CRM integration, and compliance with data regulations.

HiHello

HiHello

hihello.com

HiHello is a digital business card platform that allows users to create, customize, and share professional business cards easily while managing contacts efficiently.

Landbot

Landbot

landbot.io

Landbot is a no-code platform for creating chatbots that engage customers across channels like websites and messaging apps, streamlining interactions and support.

NetHunt

NetHunt

nethunt.com

NetHunt is a CRM tool integrated with Gmail for managing leads, nurturing customer relationships, tracking sales progress, and automating sales processes.

GetProspect

GetProspect

getprospect.com

GetProspect is a lead generation tool that helps users find and verify professional email addresses from LinkedIn, integrating with CRM platforms for efficient prospecting.

Quill Forms

Quill Forms

quillforms.com

Quill Forms is an online form builder that enables users to create customizable forms and surveys using a drag-and-drop interface, with advanced features for data collection.

Expandi

Expandi

expandi.io

Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool for outreach that combines LinkedIn messages and emails using automated sequences for lead engagement.

Beacon

Beacon

beacon.by

Beacon allows users to quickly design professional lead magnets.

La Growth Machine

La Growth Machine

lagrowthmachine.com

La Growth Machine is a multi-channel prospecting platform that automates lead generation and engagement on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter.

Immagnify

Immagnify

immagnify.com

Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.

Lusha

Lusha

lusha.com

Lusha is a sales intelligence platform that provides access to a large database of professional contacts and tools for data enrichment and prospecting.

Texau

Texau

texau.com

TexAu is an automation platform for lead generation, data extraction, and workflow management across social media, especially LinkedIn, streamlining complex tasks.

FormAssembly

FormAssembly

formassembly.com

FormAssembly is a no-code platform for creating secure forms and automating data collection workflows, integrating with systems like Salesforce and ensuring compliance.

GoSquared

GoSquared

gosquared.com

GoSquared is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps users create more effective email campaigns and grow their audiences.

Kartra

Kartra

home.kartra.com

Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.

Surfe

Surfe

surfe.com

Surfe is a Chrome extension that syncs LinkedIn conversations with CRMs, enhancing data quality and reducing manual entry for sales teams.

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep helps brands create and manage digital marketing promotions like contests and giveaways, offering features for fraud prevention and analytics.

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

UpViral is a platform for creating viral marketing campaigns such as contests and giveaways to increase user engagement and generate leads.

Jebbit

Jebbit

jebbit.com

Jebbit is an app that builds interactive experiences like quizzes and surveys to collect consumer data, enhancing customer engagement and driving conversions.

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

Avochato is a communication platform that enables businesses to connect with customers via live chat and SMS, streamlining interactions and managing conversations in one dashboard.

bant.io

bant.io

bant.io

bant.io is a lead generation and sales platform that automates customer acquisition and streamlines business operations through integration and data insights.

123FormBuilder

123FormBuilder

123formbuilder.com

123FormBuilder is an online form builder that enables users to create customizable forms and surveys without coding, ensuring data security and compliance.

Purple

Purple

purple.com

Purple enables businesses to improve visitor connections and experiences in complex spaces using indoor location services to analyze behavior and optimize operations.

ContactOut

ContactOut

contactout.com

ContactOut is a lead generation platform that provides access to a large database of B2B contact information, facilitating efficient prospecting and outreach.

NetLine

NetLine

netline.com

NetLine is a B2B marketing platform that provides buyer-level intent data and lead generation tools to help marketers increase revenue.

Leadfox

Leadfox

leadfox.co

Leadfox is an all-in-one marketing automation platform that helps users manage emails, ads, landing pages, and more for online marketing strategies.

We-Connect

We-Connect

we-connect.io

We-Connect is an outreach tool that helps manage prospects, run campaigns, and analyze results, while ensuring security with cloud-based software.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Lead Capture Software - WebCatalog