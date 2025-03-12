Top Lead Capture Software

Find the right software and services.
Companies utilize lead capture software to uncover fresh sales prospects in highly competitive markets. In the face of intense competition, it is crucial for businesses to proactively identify new avenues for business ahead of their rivals. Sales professionals employ lead capture software to pinpoint potential customers, leveraging information derived from diverse sources, including direct leads, sales representatives, marketing experts, and customer support agents. However, capturing new business opportunities represents just the initial phase of the sales journey. Beyond employing lead capture software, companies must integrate additional lead generation solutions such as lead mining, lead scoring, and lead intelligence. Additionally, utilizing tools like sales performance management and sales intelligence becomes imperative to successfully convert opportunities into tangible sales.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is an interactive tool for creating forms, surveys, and quizzes that engage users and integrate data into workflows.
Popl
popl.co
Popl is a digital business card app that allows users to create, share, and manage customizable digital cards using NFC or QR codes, streamlining professional networking.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
CoPilot AI is a sales enablement platform that helps teams identify prospects, craft tailored messages, and improve conversion rates.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is a mobile CRM for sales professionals to manage, contact, and convert online leads from various sources and communication platforms.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
ManyContacts connects WhatsApp Business to a shared inbox for teams, enabling organized responses and management of chats in one interface.
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a WordPress app offering 200+ widgets to convert website visitors into leads and customers, integrating with EMS or CRM for real-time analytics.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC helps capture and manage leads, track sales activities, communicate via email and WhatsApp, and easily send quotes and invoices.
Thrive Themes
thrivethemes.com
Thrive Themes provides WordPress templates and plugins for building and enhancing websites, focusing on conversion and user engagement tools.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish.ai is a contact search engine that provides accurate contact data to help businesses find and connect with decision-makers.
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai is a sales software suite for B2C and B2B2C businesses, offering CRM, analytics, and automation tools for efficient sales management.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
involve.me
involve.me
Involve.me is a tool for creating interactive content like quizzes, forms, and landing pages to enhance customer engagement and collect data.
about.me
about.me
about.me allows users to create a personalized one-page website to showcase their skills and connect with others professionally.
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads is a mobile CRM app for small businesses to track leads and manage customer relationships efficiently.
Interact
tryinteract.com
Interact is an automated quiz creation tool that allows businesses to easily generate and customize quizzes for promotions and lead generation.
Sender
sender.net
Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly helps businesses manage customer relationships and improve retention through personalized communication and insights.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is a user-friendly sales CRM for small and medium businesses, focusing on lead management, follow-ups, and organizing sales communications.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that facilitates contests, giveaways, and lead generation through various engagement methods and integrations.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr is a Chrome extension that retrieves contact details from LinkedIn for prospecting, offering data enrichment, CRM integration, and compliance with data regulations.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is a digital business card platform that allows users to create, customize, and share professional business cards easily while managing contacts efficiently.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot is a no-code platform for creating chatbots that engage customers across channels like websites and messaging apps, streamlining interactions and support.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a CRM tool integrated with Gmail for managing leads, nurturing customer relationships, tracking sales progress, and automating sales processes.
GetProspect
getprospect.com
GetProspect is a lead generation tool that helps users find and verify professional email addresses from LinkedIn, integrating with CRM platforms for efficient prospecting.
Quill Forms
quillforms.com
Quill Forms is an online form builder that enables users to create customizable forms and surveys using a drag-and-drop interface, with advanced features for data collection.
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool for outreach that combines LinkedIn messages and emails using automated sequences for lead engagement.
Beacon
beacon.by
Beacon allows users to quickly design professional lead magnets.
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
La Growth Machine is a multi-channel prospecting platform that automates lead generation and engagement on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a sales intelligence platform that provides access to a large database of professional contacts and tools for data enrichment and prospecting.
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly is a no-code platform for creating secure forms and automating data collection workflows, integrating with systems like Salesforce and ensuring compliance.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
GoSquared is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps users create more effective email campaigns and grow their audiences.
Texau
texau.com
TexAu is an automation platform for lead generation, data extraction, and workflow management across social media, especially LinkedIn, streamlining complex tasks.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.
Surfe
surfe.com
Surfe is a Chrome extension that syncs LinkedIn conversations with CRMs, enhancing data quality and reducing manual entry for sales teams.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep helps brands create and manage digital marketing promotions like contests and giveaways, offering features for fraud prevention and analytics.
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral is a platform for creating viral marketing campaigns such as contests and giveaways to increase user engagement and generate leads.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit is an app that builds interactive experiences like quizzes and surveys to collect consumer data, enhancing customer engagement and driving conversions.
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato is a communication platform that enables businesses to connect with customers via live chat and SMS, streamlining interactions and managing conversations in one dashboard.
bant.io
bant.io
bant.io is a lead generation and sales platform that automates customer acquisition and streamlines business operations through integration and data insights.
123FormBuilder
123formbuilder.com
123FormBuilder is an online form builder that enables users to create customizable forms and surveys without coding, ensuring data security and compliance.
Purple
purple.com
Purple enables businesses to improve visitor connections and experiences in complex spaces using indoor location services to analyze behavior and optimize operations.
ContactOut
contactout.com
ContactOut is a lead generation platform that provides access to a large database of B2B contact information, facilitating efficient prospecting and outreach.
NetLine
netline.com
NetLine is a B2B marketing platform that provides buyer-level intent data and lead generation tools to help marketers increase revenue.
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox is an all-in-one marketing automation platform that helps users manage emails, ads, landing pages, and more for online marketing strategies.
We-Connect
we-connect.io
We-Connect is an outreach tool that helps manage prospects, run campaigns, and analyze results, while ensuring security with cloud-based software.
