Top Lead Capture Software - Sweden

Companies utilize lead capture software to uncover fresh sales prospects in highly competitive markets. In the face of intense competition, it is crucial for businesses to proactively identify new avenues for business ahead of their rivals. Sales professionals employ lead capture software to pinpoint potential customers, leveraging information derived from diverse sources, including direct leads, sales representatives, marketing experts, and customer support agents. However, capturing new business opportunities represents just the initial phase of the sales journey. Beyond employing lead capture software, companies must integrate additional lead generation solutions such as lead mining, lead scoring, and lead intelligence. Additionally, utilizing tools like sales performance management and sales intelligence becomes imperative to successfully convert opportunities into tangible sales.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
CRM for WhatsApp Whatsapp tool for sales and support Connect your WhatsApp Business (or API) to ManyContacts to shared your Inbox with your team, respond and organize all your chats in the same interface.
LeadsBridge
leadsbridge.com
LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok - and main marketing platforms - CRM, email marketing software, autoresponder, and so much more. LeadsBridge is also equipped to develop tailor-made integrations based on your unique business needs. The LeadsBridge platform is specifically designed for companies that want to streamline their advertising activities by integrating their marketing stack with Facebook & Instagram Ads, Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and TikTok Ads. With 380+ out-of-the-box integrations available, you can easily connect your favorite software with your advertising platforms, seamlessly synchronizing data for your marketing workflows. With LeadsBridge’s integrations, lead data flows from a source into a destination of your choice automatically and in real-time, while always maintaining CCPA and GDPR compliance. LeadsBridge main features include: Lead Sync Audience Targeting Online-to-Offline Tracking Platform to Platform Tailor-made integrations LeadsBridge offers a free plan, which includes 100 leads per month and one running bridge. You can then upgrade to paid plans to gain more features: Pro: Starting with 3 bridges and 800 leads/mo for $22 a month, you get to pick the number of leads to sync and how many bridges you need and the price will adjust accordingly; Business: This is a managed service, so the volume of leads and the number of bridges is customized to your specific needs and then priced out manually. All plans are GDPR and CCPA fully compliant, keeping all customer data safe.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
Introducing La Growth Machine, the first multi-channel prospecting platform that allows you to engage in conversations with potential customers on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter. With La Growth Machine, you can: - Import leads from LinkedIn or a CSV file to easily manage your prospecting efforts. - Enrich your contact's profile with their details, including professional and personal email addresses, phone numbers, LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, to gain valuable insights about your prospects. - Build a multi-channel prospecting sequence to effectively engage with your leads across multiple touchpoints. - Automatically synchronize interactions in your CRM (including native integrations with HubSpot and Pipedrive or with Zapier) to keep your sales and marketing efforts organized and streamlined. Using La Growth Machine can save your sales, marketing and recruitment teams time and increase productivity by simplifying your lead generation and management efforts. Don't believe us? Sign up for a free trial of LaGrowthMachine today and see the benefits for yourself!
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a go-to-market intelligence platform, designed for sales, marketing and recruitment teams. Lusha’s fresh, dynamic, and high quality data and insights help cut through the noise and reach the right people at the right time. Lusha offers an easy set up without the hassle of lengthy onboarding processes. With our simple Salesforce and API integrations, Lusha users can maintain a fresh database and ensure ongoing, automated enrichment of their CRM. Lusha stays on top of evolving privacy and security regulations and is fully compliant with GDPR and CCPA, and is the only sales intelligence solution to be accredited under ISO 27701, the highest international privacy standard in the world.
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
ContactOut
contactout.com
Are you tired of overpaying for accurate B2B contact data and wish there was a more cost-effective solution? Introducing ContactOut – the world’s most accurate contact database. Find emails and phone numbers for 300M professionals, including B2B data for 30M companies. Our platform is trusted by 1.4M sales, marketing, and recruitment professionals in over 76% of Fortune 500 companies like Google, Microsoft, and Netflix. Our key features are designed with users in mind, so you can easily: 1) Find quality prospects fast all in one place with our Search Portal 2) Supercharge your LinkedIn prospecting with our Chrome Extension 3) Personalize and automate their outbound messaging with our Email Campaign Our platform is the perfect way to take your business to the next level. With our powerful tools and accurate data, you'll be able to reach more prospects than ever before and see real results. Pay only for what you need with ContactOut’s flexible consumption-based model, and save big on your B2B sales or recruitment efforts – without sacrificing quality or accuracy. Our data complies with GDPR and USA privacy laws. Prospect faster with confidence. Empower your sales, marketing, and recruiting teams with up-to-date and verified contact data. Try for free today at www.contactout.com
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generatio... Show More capabilities. Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its customers from 200+ countries with 50+ search criteria, web technologies, ABM, and two more special categories for healthcare professionals by specialties and real estate agents in addition to business contacts.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you the full freedom of design. Whereas using website personalization tool you can easily edit your website according to visitor's activity history, referral source, geolocation, device, cart value, order history and many more splitting the website into variations with its visual on-site editor.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
ConvertFlow
convertflow.com
ConvertFlow is the all-in-one funnel builder for ecommerce. Create, test, and personalize popups, forms, quizzes, product recommendations, landing pages, and more - no coding or developers needed. BEFORE CONVERTFLOW: Your conversion funnel is a chaotic mess of apps, plugins, scripts & zaps. It's not personalized. Reporting is confusing. Making changes takes weeks waiting for developers. Growing revenue means paying for more traffic. AFTER CONVERTFLOW: All of your store’s conversion campaigns are organized in one dashboard. Reporting is clear. Running funnel experiments is easy. Making changes takes minutes with the funnel builder. You increase ROAS and maximize revenue per website visitor. Launch List Growth Funnels: • Grow your email & SMS list faster by targeting personalized offers to new & returning shoppers • Choose from 100+ list subscribe templates • Launch popups, sticky bars, embeds, and landing pages • Personalize by product interest, shopping cart & more • Syncs with Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Product Quiz Funnels: • Product quizzes uncover shopper preferences, segment shoppers into the right audiences and make personalized product recommendations • Quiz templates for a wide range of industries • Display as popups, pages, and embeddable formats • Conditional product recommendations using answers & scores • Sync answers to Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Cart Upsell Funnels: • Grow AOV with 1-click upsells & cart cross-sells • Triggers based on product just added to cart • Display cross-sells as popups, on pages, and with embeds • Shoppers can add all products to cart with a single click • Target cross-sells to returning subscriber segments Launch Cart Abandonment Funnels: • Prevents shopping cart abandonment before it happens by making offers to exiting shoppers • Triggers on desktop when mouse moves to exit or on mobile when back button is clicked • Triggers pre-cart abandonment email & SMS sequences Build Landing Page Funnels: • Create & A/B test landing pages that match your ad campaigns, without waiting on developers • Choose from dozens of landing page templates • Create multi-step personalized sales funnels • Host pages on your own custom domain, sync to Shopify pages, or embed anywhere
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, to deliver more relevant experiences. With Wyng, marketers can easily build interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earn preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize in real-time. Whether the experience is a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center - Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers. Wyng serves over 250 global brands, including AAA, Disney, Estée Lauder, Sony, and Unilever, who use Wyng to drive opt-ins, increase sales, and strengthen consumer trust and brand affinity.
TierPeak
tierpeak.com
All-In-One Sales & Marketing Platform for SMB's. All-in-one marketing and sales platform for SMBs.
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterprise-grade data security at scale, making us the go-to choice for enterprise-level clients. Popl integrates seamlessly with over 5,000+ apps, providing admins with a wide range of powerful tools to streamline their workflow. With our platform, you can: - Export leads directly to your CRM system - Sync team members from active directory (HR) platforms - Automate data entry to eliminate errors and save time - Create marketing automations to drive conversions and revenue At Popl, we are committed to providing unparalleled customer service and support. To see the power of our platform in action, click the button above to schedule a free demo with us today.
Surfe
surfe.com
Add contacts, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to the CRM through Surfe’s simple Chrome extension. Surfe is the #1 solution for integrating your ... Show More RM with LinkedIn to • eliminate the need for manual data entry • enhance data quality through enrichment • gain visibility into contact, lead, and deal statuses • boost sales productivity Compatible with HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Copper and Salesloft. Loved by Google, Uber, AWS, Bolt.. Over 80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn, but it’s not optimized for sales. Manually inputting data from LinkedIn to the CRM takes hours and can lead to data inconsistencies that negatively impact sales performance. Additionally, accessing the right data at the right time can be challenging, and hinder revenue generation. For sales and revenue teams who want to save time on administrative tasks and achieve optimal accuracy in their CRM data. As a GDPR-compliant and ISO27001-certified tool, Surfe helps your team operate from a gold standard of data, making sure everything is structured, categorized, updated, and protected.
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-party data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more sales with high-converting product recommendation quizzes, engaging multi-step forms, on-site and email surveys, landing pages, and preference centers. Take full advantage of the power of data and quickly reap the rewards of personalized on-site, email, SMS, and re-targeting experiences. Digioh allows marketers to gather more consumer-consented, zero-party data than ANY platform in the market and leverage this data across ALL marketing channels at both micro and macro scales. Increase your conversions by rolling out product recommendation quizzes, implementing surveys to learn about your customers, and continuing the conversation via email or SMS based upon this information - increasing the likelihood of both a new customer gained, higher LTV, and lower opt-out rates. With over 1400 customers, 200+ integrations, and 2 billion bits of zero-party data collected daily - there is no platform stronger than Digioh to help brands drive incremental revenue growth, build customer experience, and harvest + activate zero-party data in forward-thinking, innovative ways. And - with Digioh's full-service design and technical support team - Digioh customers get started faster, driving faster ROI, and incremental success within 30 days!
Insites
insites.com
Insites is the SEO audit tool designed specifically for digital marketing agencies that want to get more leads, win more business and deliver on their promises. Insites is the only SEO platform that... Show More gives you a complete picture on your client's performance in under 60 seconds. It covers all aspects of digital marketing, from to local SEO, from PPC to Google Core Web Vitals - we've got it all in a single, easy to understand SEO audit. Insites creates beautiful branded SEO reports you can share with your clients. It integrates with your existing sales tools, like Salesforce, Hubspot and much more. But that’s just the start. Insites can help you generate leads with a unique inbound marketing solution, and augment your existing contact lists with sophisticated business intelligence. We’ve designed Insites to offer a consumer-grade user experience with enterprise-grade architecture. This means software that’s so easy to use you don’t need a manual and reports in plain English that anyone can understand. If you’d like to learn more about Insites and arrange a demo with our experts, get in touch.
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is one of the simple and powerful lead generation platform trusted by 1000+ companies across the world. We at LeadMine strive to provide highly qualified, verified and most importantly, accurate professional business leads. With our tools, you can find your prospects under five seconds.
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to a client's wider technologies for data enrichment. More than 400 enterprises currently use Qualifio including TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL, etc.
Thrive Themes
thrivethemes.com
Blazingly fast WordPress templates and plugins, built to get more traffic, more subscribers, more clients and more customers for you. Thrive Themes is a platform that offers a suite of conversion-focused WordPress plugins and themes designed to help users build effective online businesses. It provides tools that enhance website functionality, improve user engagement, and boost conversions.
Kloser
kloser.com
Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across industries, geographies, job titles, and so much more. Kloser Chrome extension is a perfect companion for your prospecting workflows. Kloser uses public information, proprietary B2B databases, and state of the art artificial intelligence to find any business prospect’s email in seconds!
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built for business. Utilize the power of AI to automate initial communication, follow-ups, scheduling, drip campaigns, and more. With one of the highest rated user interfaces and user experiences, Sonar offers the best suite of functionality for sales and marketing teams on the channels customers prefer. Dozens of integrations enable you to seamlessly connect with your customers through your CRM or tech stack. Convert more leads, engage more effectively, and drive more revenue with Marchex Sonar.
ServiceBell
servicebell.com
ServiceBell is the premier pipeline conversion solution for revenue teams that use Hubspot. ServiceBell enables companies to turn their best brand asset - their website - into their #1 pipeline generator by driving face-to-face conversations with prospects as they browse in real time. ServiceBell connects the website to hubspot and then allows full cycle account-based sales to move forward as leads hit the site rather than waiting on form submissions. To learn more, ring the bell at ServiceBell.com
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based software – so you don't need to worry about security. If you're ready to jump into a safer world of prospecting, start your 14-day free trial: https://account.we-connect.io/signup
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated sequences. Launch your first campaign in 15 minutes and see results in 24 hours. Our mission is to become the safest, smartest way to do omnichannel outreach for your business. With market-leading features such as: • Smart campaign builder: with actions like endorsing the leads and following their company page. • LinkedIn event capabilities include inviting your network to join your event or messaging anyone who has attended the event you are hosting. • Integration with Hyperise: the ability to send personalized images and gifs to stand out on LinkedIn. • ... and so much more Are you interested in finding out more? Visit our website, or contact [email protected] to start your free trial.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for information obtained from business social networks, company websites, or email signatures. The integrated email validator performs a search for the most compatible email address. This reduces manual work and ensures CRM data quality at the highest level! snapADDY DataQuality is also available as a browser extension for other CRM systems. A free business card scanner is included. Many smart functions: • Create and update leads, contacts, and accounts with Smart Autocomplete & Updater • Paste contact data from your clipboard to complete missing values • Contact capture using artificial intelligence • Automatic duplicate check of leads, contacts, and accounts • Inventory data update based on e-mail signatures • Qualified research of company data and contacts • Simple addition of missing contact data • Data transfer to CRM without typing • Free business card scanner for your smartphone Why snapADDY DataQuality? • Seamless integration into the Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM • Guaranteed increased data quality • Higher user acceptance for your CRM • More efficiency in marketing and sales • Simplification of workflows • Saving working time • Central data management
Socital
socital.com
Socital is an e-commerce marketing platform that helps marketers capture leads, convert anonymous and abandoning visitors into customers, and increase sales. Socital provides a unique set of tools for data collection, email database segmentation, conversion optimization, targeting, and personalization.
Roistat
roistat.com
Roistat is a marketing analytics system powered by AI, which analyzes all your advertising campaigns down to the profit. Roistat collects data from customers' CRM system, advertising channels, and their site. In seconds, Roistat builds reports according to 40+ business metrics, which provide marketing analytics from each keyword to the final sale. Roistat determines if a company makes any money off their paid advertising campaigns, which in return helps companies using Roistat allocate their advertising budget more efficiently & increase their revenues. Roistat allows to determine: - from which advertising channels your customers come from; - complete advertising channels statistics up to the keyword; - how to allocate your budget effectively; - how to save on advertising while receiving more sales; - all stages of the sales funnel.
ResponseiQ
responseiq.com
We increase the conversion rate of website visitors to real sales-driven enquiries by 60%. Our easy to install callback widget offers free and instant callbacks to prospects who are on your site and ready to buy. Our technology sends the calls to your available agents and connects the two in under 27 seconds. By removing all worldwide communication barriers and allowing visitors from anywhere in the world to speak to you for free, hold times and psychological reservations are eliminated. If you are not available the user simply schedules a suitable date and time and we'll send the call to you and to them so you never lose their interest.
refive
refive.io
Refive empowers retailers to easily collect in-store customer data, to increase engagement and to boost customer retention via smart digital receipts. Retail Operations, Marketing and E-commerce teams use refive as a platform to capture customer data, collect real-time feedback, deliver personalized offers, run a loyalty program and connect offline purchase data to customer profiles. Refive integrates with existing POS systems to issue sustainable digital receipts, which are legally compliant with local and international regulations. In order to receive their receipts, customers only need a smartphone - no email address, no additional hardware, no app download is required.
LeadPost
leadpost.com
Find Out Exactly Who's Visiting Your Website. See who’s visiting your website – even if they don’t fill out a form! With just one line of code, LeadPost can give you names, contact information, and more.
Callspree
callspree.com
Callspree offers fully customizable website lead widgets that can be easily embedded into your website to attract the attention of your website visitors. Callspree has two products; A Callback widgets and a Lead-to-Call form widget. The Callspree callback widget enables your website visitors to connect with your sales & customer support teams immediately via phone calls. With the callback widget, your website visitors can set up instant callbacks or choose a specific time to be contacted, helping your sales team close more deals than you thought possible. The Callspree lead form when embedded into your website can help you reduce wait time and lead response time while facilitating easy engagement with your leads through automatic callbacks from the form.
Callback24
callback24.io
Callback24 – lead generation tool which helps acquiring new customers thanks to call-to-action (CTA) buttons. Callback24 makes it easier for your client to contact you. In just 15 seconds your consultant gets a notification about a customer’s call. Answer up to 30% more phone calls thanks to call-to-action (CTA) buttons: widget, pop-up and exit pop-up. Find out the reasons why your customers contact you and improve the quality of customer service. Callback24 offers: - Callback - Call-to-action buttons (CTA) - Lead database - Conversion rate optimization - Call recording, planning - Statistics and reports - Call tracking - Integration with: Facebook Messenger, Facebook Lead Ads, Google Analytics, popular CRMs and more
Banatic
banatic.com
Banatic is a popup builder that make it easy to design beautiful popups and to grow your email lists faster. we provide the software service to build your own popups and sync the email with your favorite email provider. To sum it up you can turn your signup into revenue and grow your business faster.
W3rocks
w3rocks.com
W3rocks offers you a suite of products that you can use for your marketing in order to grow your company, find leads, send emails, create a chatbot, attract visitors to write reviews, prevent your site from fake emails, display social notification on your site and many more. A suite of marketing and lead generation products: package includes multiple lead generation tools that you can use to grow your company. Get more leads and customers: All tools are oriented to drive new leads and customers to your company to make it grow. Unlimited access to all products: Offer Unlimited access to all the software without any limit, do not pay anymore per lead. What’s included? Enrichment data software to find email of new leads: Find leads from a list of companies. You will be able to get leads from a list of companies or domains. The software is perfect for B2B companies, Sales and Growth Hackers. The best enrich software to find leads. Ideal for generating leads to prospect them by cold email. Find business emails and leads information. Export leads directly to Excel with business data. Email, phone & social media extractor from a list of websites: You can upload a list of domains and extracts emails, social media URLs, and usernames from Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc., and phone numbers on all pages of each website. A report is available to download as Excel once all the emails are extracted.
Quill Forms
quillforms.com
Quill Forms is a powerful online form builder that allows businesses and organizations to create custom forms and surveys with ease. With a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of c... Show More stomizable templates and themes, Quill Forms makes it easy to design and publish professional-looking forms that are optimized for desktop and mobile devices. Whether you need contact forms, lead generation forms, event registration forms, or feedback surveys, Quill Forms has you covered. With advanced features such as conditional logic, pre-populated fields, and custom validation rules, you can create forms that capture exactly the information you need from your customers and prospects. Quill Forms also offers robust analytics and reporting features, so you can track form submissions, monitor conversion rates, and gain insights into user behavior. Plus, with integrations to popular CRMs and email marketing platforms, you can seamlessly connect your form data to your other business tools. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and flexible pricing plans, Quill Forms is the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes and industries that need a reliable and customizable form builder.
KlickLead
klicklead.de
Use KlickLead to create individual funnels for qualifying your leads. KlickLead funnels convert noticeably better than normal forms on websites and generate high-quality inquiries for your business. You can use it as a simple hosted funnel on our server or copy a script to your website so visitors don't need to left your page.
GrooveJar
groovejar.com
Groovejar helps entrepreneurs increase revenue, email sign ups, and sales online. You'll have access to a wide range of website optimization widgets and pop ups that will help turn visitors into customers.
eMaximation
emax-crm.com
eMaximation's lead management and marketing automation software allows companies to grow their business by easily capturing, contacting, qualifying, and converting more leads into sales.
Adoric
adoric.com
Creating appealing & converting popups is no easy job, but with Adoric it is. You can easily detect your audience's behavior and achieve more conversions. - Show the right message at the right time Adoric algorithm enables you to show specific messages based on your users' behavior. - Personalize messages to your audience Adoric’s algorithm enables you to show specific messages based on your user's persona. Our technology offers tons of options to personalize your messages to your visitors. - Design has never been this easy! Our app will amaze you. Adoric’s editor enables you to drag and drop images, add and edit elements to create beautiful messages. - Connect to your email provider with a click! Get out of the box and into your mailing list. Experience the simplicity of integrating your new leads with your email provider. - Get important stats that actually matter. Adoric’s advanced technology provides optimized reports, real-time analytics and tools to track your campaign goals. Free sign-up today | start with our freemuiem plan!
Wingmate
wingmateapp.com
Based in Toronto, Wingmate is a new and fast-growing tech company, growing from 2 customers to over 50 in the past two years. In the B2B CRM space, Wingmate gives your people on the frontline a voice to drive sales and better customer service in real time. Our Wingmate Product includes three unique features; 1. Frontline Intel Program, where the Wingmate App, captures leads, leverages current in-field employees (drivers, technicians, maintenance, route reps, etc.), takes advantage of internal assets, otherwise overlooked, and uses them to scout and report back opportunities in the field. 2. Prospecting CRM, a simple application (Includes both web dashboard and mobile application), enables all involved parties to effectively capture, track and manage leads, sales, and communicate relative details immediately. 3. Pipeline management, inside sales help that provides external sales leaders to follow leads provided by the frontline, and push potential clients through the sales funnel. In most service companies, there is often a huge disconnect between operations and sales and that keeps those companies from realizing their full potential. Wingmate solves this problem by providing lines of communication through vital departments, creating organizational transparency, and utilizing current assets.
InsideUp
insideup.com
InsideUp gives you the best in marketing technologies - without the complexity - to easily acquire customers.
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase conversions, close leads faster, and delight your customers. Leadferno's Leadbox is the most customizable web-to-text widget on the market powering texting and your other conversions like appointment booking, click-to-call, lead forms, directions and more. Both a browser app and mobile apps help your team engage with customers using powerful business features like auto-replies, saved replies, scheduled messages, reminders and more. Integrate with Facebook Messenger, Google's Business Messages, Google Analytics and connect to other apps like your CRM via Zapier or our API.
LeadDoubler
leaddoubler.com
Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier. With LeadDoubler you can convert existing Excel files into online calculators with a few clicks. No coding required - no developer delays. Launch your calculators as lead generation widgets on your website with cut'n paste embed code or use it to support your sales team with fully automated intelligent pricing configurators powered by your Excel file and help your sales team close more deals on the spot. With LeadDoubler your interactive form can generate and display calculated results instantly online or generate and send pdf files - such as contracts and proposals - autogenerated. LeadDoubler is used by companies in 52+ verticals such as real estate agents generating leads, heat pump installers getting leads and generating quotes instantly and by banks and insurance companies to engage and drive leads.
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easily convert visitors to client and customers with 20 different types of widgets like lead magnets, Social Signups, Woocommerce Upsells, Related Blog Posts, Custom Banner Ads, Survey, Quizzes & a lot more.
LinkedFusion
linkedfusion.io
LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or Salesforce in one click. Automate your prospecting, messages, follow-ups, content, and LinkedIn outreach with the help of LinkedFusion. Enjoy features like dedicated IP, smart messaging filters, team features, and detailed analytics with LinekdFusion.
Joonbot
joonbot.com
Joonbot is a no-code and easy-to-use chatbot builder to boost your conversions. With Joonbot, you can guide, collect and push information to your audience in no time. Some use cases: Get more qualified leads Increase sales Automate customer resolutions
