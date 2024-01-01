App store for web apps
Top Lead Capture Software - St. Barthélemy
Companies utilize lead capture software to uncover fresh sales prospects in highly competitive markets. In the face of intense competition, it is crucial for businesses to proactively identify new avenues for business ahead of their rivals. Sales professionals employ lead capture software to pinpoint potential customers, leveraging information derived from diverse sources, including direct leads, sales representatives, marketing experts, and customer support agents. However, capturing new business opportunities represents just the initial phase of the sales journey. Beyond employing lead capture software, companies must integrate additional lead generation solutions such as lead mining, lead scoring, and lead intelligence. Additionally, utilizing tools like sales performance management and sales intelligence becomes imperative to successfully convert opportunities into tangible sales.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensu...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterp...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like...
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects ...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
CRM for WhatsApp Whatsapp tool for sales and support Connect your WhatsApp Business (or API) to ManyContacts to shared your Inbox with your team, respond and organize all your chats in the same interface.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Avochato
avochato.com
In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer sup...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai is an GenAI powered software suite enabling High Velocity sales for B2C & B2B2C businesses. Floww.ai’s integrated sales platform offers Sales Execution CRM, NoCode Instant Analytics, Marketing & Workflow Automations integrated with modern communication stack. Floww.ai's advanced Generative ...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
about.me
about.me
Create your free, one-page website in just a few minutes.Freelancers and entrepreneurs use about.me to grow their audience and get more clients.
Thrive Themes
thrivethemes.com
Blazingly fast WordPress templates and plugins, built to get more traffic, more subscribers, more clients and more customers for you.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Our AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, we help you close that pi...
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% o...
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate w...
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
Interact
tryinteract.com
Interact AI is an automated quiz creation tool that simplifies the process of generating engaging quizzes. It offers a user-friendly solution for businesses looking to create quizzes without the need for extensive AI knowledge or writing prompts. The Interact platform provides a comprehensive suite...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, provid...
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn Email Finder The Fastest Way to Prospect. Leads finder tool for multi-task B2B sales, recruiting and marketing managers.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads Mobile CRM enables small businesses to keep track of leads and customers in one place. You can distribute leads among your sales agents, schedule follow-up, receive timely reminders, and closely track sales conversions with this simple mobile CRM app.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated seq...
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly provides an easy to use online form builder for businesses. Integrate with Salesforce with our seamless web to anything solution. Start today.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with ...
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the conta...
Quill Forms
quillforms.com
Quill Forms is a powerful online form builder that allows businesses and organizations to create custom forms and surveys with ease. With a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of c... Show More stomizable templates and themes, Quill Forms makes it easy to design and publish profes...
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral is the ultimate Viral Referral Marketing platform. It allows you to run campaigns such as sweepstakes, rewards, and waiting lists that people will want to share with their peers. Once you've set up your first campaign you'll experience the true power of word-of-mouth. Generating traffic, col...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
Introducing La Growth Machine, the first multi-channel prospecting platform that allows you to engage in conversations with potential customers on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter. With La Growth Machine, you can: - Import leads from LinkedIn or a CSV file to easily manage your prospecting efforts. - En...
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Experience the most creative and compliant way to collect data directly from consumers. Create fun, engaging, interactive experiences that drive more sales, fuel engagement, and capture the valuable first-party data.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
123FormBuilder
123formbuilder.com
One secure form builder Infinite data collection use cases Build any type of online form as easy as 1-2-3! Use our free online form builder to create registration forms, order forms, application forms, surveys and more, all fully integrated with your digital tools.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is the all-in-one business platform for experienced creators, coaches, and experts to monetize their knowledge and services online. The platform includes everything you need to market and sell digital products–like email marketing, membership sites, pages, and checkouts. Forecast, automate, a...
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future cu...
Texau
texau.com
TexAu is a growth automation toolbox that will allow you to generate new leads, contact them quickly and effortlessly, and improve your knowledge of your users.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor ...
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a na...
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailebots automate all prospecting Realize Saleshuman Potential made Possible with the only AI that automates everything: from research and discovery to engagement, interaction, and opportunity – hands-free.
Wiza
wiza.co
Finding accurate B2B contact information is painful. 40% of salespeople say prospecting is the hardest part of their job. LinkedIn offers an up-to-date pool of leads, but no simple way to reach out ... Show More o those prospects outside of LinkedIn. Database solutions offer contact information, but...
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...