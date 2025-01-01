Find the right software and services.
Last mile delivery software offers businesses essential tools to efficiently manage and streamline deliveries from the warehouse to the customer’s doorstep. It features route optimization, advanced dispatching, customer notifications, proof of delivery, and delivery analytics. These capabilities enable companies to accelerate delivery times while keeping customers informed about their order status. Primarily utilized by dispatchers and drivers, last mile delivery software facilitates effective communication and ensures timely deliveries. Although it shares similarities with courier software, its main distinction lies in its exclusive focus on the delivery process, whereas courier software often encompasses broader back-office functions related to receiving and shipping. Typically, last mile delivery software is adopted within supply chain and logistics departments of businesses that handle daily delivery orders. It is commonly integrated with other supply chain and logistics tools, such as supply chain planning software, to enhance overall operational efficiency.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.
Detrack
detrack.com
Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.
Routific
routific.com
Routific is a route optimization app for logistics, enabling quick planning and efficient dispatching of delivery routes with real-time adjustments.
FarEye
fareye.com
FarEye is a logistics management platform that optimizes last-mile deliveries with features like real-time tracking, dynamic routing, and automated dispatch for improved efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.
Track-POD
track-pod.com
Track-POD is a logistics app that optimizes delivery routes, generates shipping labels, and enables efficient communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Transvirtual
transvirtual.com
TransVirtual is a cloud-based logistics app that improves transport management with load planning, route optimization, real-time tracking, and electronic proof of delivery.
DispatchTrack
dispatchtrack.com
DispatchTrack is a logistics management app that optimizes last-mile delivery through route optimization, real-time tracking, and white-glove service management.
Beetrack
beetrack.com
Beetrack is a logistics and delivery management app that helps businesses optimize routes, track deliveries in real-time, and improve overall operational efficiency.
project44
project44.com
Project44 is a logistics platform that provides real-time tracking and visibility for supply chains, helping businesses optimize operations and reduce costs.
Nash
usenash.com
Nash is a logistics platform that optimizes and manages last-mile delivery by integrating fleets and 3PLs with real-time tracking and analytics.
HyperTrack
hypertrack.com
HyperTrack offers APIs and SDKs for automating workforce management and tracking jobs, enhancing operational efficiency for various industries.
GoShare
goshare.co
GoShare connects truck and van owners with businesses for on-demand delivery services, offering scheduling, tracking, and route optimization.
DelivApp
delivapp.com
DelivApp is a delivery management tool for businesses that streamlines order assignment, tracking, and operational oversight for both in-house and third-party fleets.
GoBolt
gobolt.com
GoBolt is a logistics management app that provides tools for tracking, monitoring, and managing supply chain operations for businesses.
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext is an AI-based platform that automates delivery and transportation logistics for large enterprises, offering features like live tracking and route optimization.
Radaro
radaro.com.au
Radaro is a SaaS platform that enhances last-mile delivery by tracking shipments and providing real-time insights to reduce costs and improve customer experience.
MileApp
mile.app
MileApp is a field service management tool that helps businesses optimize operations with route planning, a customizable mobile app, and analytics for field workers.
getswift
getswift.co
GetSwift is a delivery management app that streamlines last-mile operations, enhancing efficiency and customer experience for businesses.
RouteManager
route-manager.com
RouteManager is a cloud-based app for optimizing and managing last-mile deliveries, enabling route planning, scheduling, and real-time tracking for efficiency.
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.
Deliforce
deliforce.io
Deliforce is a delivery management software that facilitates order tracking, task assignment, and driver coordination for efficient logistics operations.
NetworkON
networkon.io
NetworkON is a cloud-based delivery management app that optimizes logistics, enhances customer experience, and provides real-time order visibility using AI features.
Scurri
scurri.com
Scurri is a delivery management software that helps eCommerce retailers optimize shipping and streamline their delivery processes.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a delivery management app that streamlines route planning, offers real-time tracking, manages bookings, and provides proof of delivery for service businesses.
Ufleet
ufleet.io
Ufleet is a fleet management app that provides real-time tracking, route optimization, and analytics to improve delivery efficiency and reduce costs for businesses.
Cigo Tracker
cigotracker.com
Cigo Tracker is a logistics app that offers real-time delivery updates, accurate ETAs, and driver location tracking for improved customer experience and operational efficiency.
OneRail
onerail.com
OneRail is an app for optimizing last-mile delivery and fulfillment, using real-time data and AI to manage logistics and inventory efficiently across multiple carriers.
GSMtasks
gsmtasks.com
GSMtasks is an app for managing mobile fleets, optimizing delivery routes, and improving communication between drivers and customers.
Renesent
renesent.com
Renesent is an on-demand logistics platform connecting users to local independent carriers for efficient delivery, moving, and storage of goods.
LionWheel
lionwheel.com
LionWheel is a logistics app for route planning and fleet management, optimizing deliveries with real-time tracking and e-commerce integration for businesses.
Wise Systems
wisesystems.com
Wise Systems provides autonomous routing and dispatching software to optimize last-mile delivery for various industries, improving efficiency and reducing costs.
