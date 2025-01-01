Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Job search sites, also referred to as job search engines, are online platforms designed to facilitate connections between employers and job seekers. Employers utilize these platforms to advertise vacant positions they aim to fill, while job seekers access corresponding websites or mobile apps to explore available job opportunities. These sites typically host job listings directly posted by employers, aggregate postings from company career pages, or employ a combination of both approaches. Companies and staffing agencies leverage job search sites to expand the visibility of their job openings and attract a broader range of qualified candidates. The management and purchasing of job postings on these sites are often handled by recruiters or HR professionals. Job search websites feature a diverse array of job postings across various industries, regions, and experience levels. Users can refine their job searches using keywords, filters for industry or job roles, and geographical preferences to find positions that align with their skills and career objectives. These platforms also serve as valuable resources for recruiters, enabling them to stay updated on industry trends, research companies, and expand their professional networks.
Submit New App
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.
Glassdoor
glassdoor.com
Glassdoor app allows users to anonymously review companies, submit salaries, search for jobs, and access company insights to aid job seekers in their career decisions.
Naukiri
naukri.com
Naukri is a job search app connecting users to over 20,000 employers and millions of job listings in various industries across India.
ZipRecruiter
ziprecruiter.com
ZipRecruiter connects job seekers with employers, simplifying job searches, applicant tracking, and resume management for efficient hiring and job placement.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.
Monster
monster.com
Monster is a job search app that helps users find job opportunities, offers career advice, and provides tools for resume building and interview preparation.
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.
Job Today
jobtoday.com
Job Today is a job search app that connects job seekers with employers in Vietnam, allowing users to apply for jobs and chat with employers quickly.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
Otta
otta.com
Otta is a job search platform that connects users with tailored job listings, provides company insights, and offers resources for career development.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
Dice
dice.com
The Dice app is a job search platform for the tech industry, offering job listings, resume tools, and networking features for job seekers and recruiters.
Talent.com
talent.com
Talent.com is a recruitment app that helps businesses find qualified candidates through customized strategies and a campaign-based digital recruitment approach.
Snagajob
snagajob.com
Snagajob is an app that connects hourly workers with part-time and full-time job opportunities, allowing users to apply for shifts that match their availability.
Hubstaff Talent
talent.hubstaff.com
Hubstaff Talent is a free platform that connects companies with remote freelancers and agencies, allowing job postings and direct communication without fees.
InfoJobs
infojobs.net
InfoJobs is a job search app that connects users to a wide range of employment opportunities across various sectors in Spain.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.
talent.io
talent.io
Talent.io connects tech professionals with job opportunities in Europe, facilitating recruitment for employers and offering tools for job seekers to apply.
Zippia
zippia.com
Zippia is a career platform that helps job seekers find job opportunities, explore career paths, and build tailored resumes using data-driven tools and insights.
GrabJobs
grabjobs.co
GrabJobs is a job search app for part-time and full-time positions in various sectors, available in Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.
JOIN
join.com
Join.com is a free applicant tracking and talent attraction software for small to medium businesses, aiding in job ad creation and hiring management.
Built In
builtin.com
Built In connects professionals with startup and tech job opportunities while providing industry news and resources for career development.
Idealist
idealist.org
Idealist connects users with nonprofit job listings, volunteering opportunities, and resources for social impact and community engagement.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.
The Ladders
theladders.com
The Ladders app connects high-level professionals with high-paying job opportunities and provides tools for effective job searching.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
Dr. Job
drjobpro.com
Dr.Job is a job portal connecting job seekers and freelancers with employers, offering CV tools, job listings, and HR resources.
PowerToFly
powertofly.com
PowerToFly connects professionals with job opportunities, facilitating remote work applications, networking, and career growth.
Loopcv
loopcv.pro
Loopcv automates job applications by uploading your CV and applying for jobs daily, increasing interview opportunities for users.
Crypto Jobs List
cryptojobslist.com
Crypto Jobs List connects job seekers with cryptocurrency and blockchain job opportunities, offering a regularly updated database of listings across various categories.
Jobsora
jobsora.com
Jobsora is a job search app that aggregates listings from multiple sites, helping users find job opportunities across various industries and locations.
Niceboard
niceboard.co
Niceboard is a user-friendly app for creating and managing job boards, allowing users to import and publish job listings efficiently.
Underdog.io
underdog.io
Underdog.io is an app that helps job seekers connect with technology companies by reviewing resumes and facilitating direct contact with hiring managers.
Jobcase
jobcase.com
Jobcase is a platform that helps job seekers connect, optimize their resumes, and access job listings and career advice to enhance their job search efforts.
Tapflow
tapflow.app
Tapflow is a recruitment tool that uses algorithms to quickly identify suitable candidates on LinkedIn, streamlining the hiring process for recruiters.
Triplebyte
triplebyte.com
Triplebyte assesses technical skills through standardized tests, helping companies find qualified candidates efficiently while providing feedback to applicants.
VanHack
vanhack.com
VanHack connects companies with senior tech professionals from a global pool, facilitating relocation or remote work opportunities.
Vuejobs
vuejobs.com
Vuejobs connects Vue.js developers with job opportunities and employers, streamlining the hiring process for both job seekers and companies.
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is a diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses hire diverse teams by simplifying the hiring process and promoting equal opportunities.
Jobicy
jobicy.com
Jobicy is a platform connecting job seekers with remote job opportunities and companies looking to hire for these roles.
Techintern.io
techintern.io
Techintern.io connects employers with top software students for contracting, internships, and full-time positions across various roles.
hackajob
hackajob.com
hackajob is a tech talent marketplace connecting job seekers with employers, facilitating efficient hiring through a private platform and key features like employer branding and diversity solutions.
DirectApply
directlyapply.com
DirectApply automates job postings across various platforms, allowing users to set a budget and pay only for the applications received.
HireBeen
hirebeen.com
HireBeen is an AI platform that connects job candidates with relevant positions by screening and matching profiles to optimize the hiring process.
Jobbatical
jobbatical.com
Jobbatical is a customizable software for managing immigration and relocation, simplifying international hiring for HR teams and global mobility specialists.
cord
cord.co
Cord is a direct messaging app that connects job seekers with employers, allowing for personalized communication about job opportunities without traditional applications.
WayUp
wayup.com
WayUp connects job seekers to job and internship opportunities, offering tools for resume building, interview prep, and career advice, along with insights into employers.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse app helps companies hire diverse talent by showcasing employer brands and offering a recruiting platform with access to a curated community of knowledge workers.
Comparably
comparably.com
Comparably provides insights into workplace culture and compensation through anonymous employee ratings, helping job seekers and employers understand various companies.
Outdefine
outdefine.com
Outdefine connects web3 professionals with remote jobs and freelance opportunities while offering a platform for learning and networking.
JOBITT
jobitt.com
JOBITT is a job search app that helps employees find tech job offers anonymously, allowing them to protect their privacy while exploring new opportunities.
Enjoy Mondays
enjoymondays.com
Enjoy Mondays is a talent marketplace app focused on improving the job seeking and hiring process through increased efficiency and transparency.
CareerOne
careerone.com.au
CareerOne is an app for job seekers in Australia, allowing users to search job listings, manage applications, and receive personalized job recommendations.
Journalism Jobs
journalismjobs.com
The Journalism Jobs app connects users with job listings in journalism, offering tools for searching, applying, and managing their job applications.
Salesfolks
salesfolks.com
Salesfolks helps you find and hire sales professionals by providing access to over 5 million candidates and tools to manage your hiring process.
WorkHQ
workhq.com
WorkHQ connects employers with job seekers, offering tools for recruitment, applicant tracking, and workforce management across various job roles.
Talentvine
talentvine.co.uk
Talentvine is an online recruitment platform that helps businesses post jobs, manage applications, and report on hiring metrics to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
ReadySetHire
readysethire.com
ReadySetHire connects job seekers with businesses using AI tools to simplify the hiring process and match candidates with suitable job openings.
Jobs Lah
jobslah.com
Jobs Lah is a job search app for Singapore and Malaysia, connecting job seekers with employers and offering resume posting and company research features.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.