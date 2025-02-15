Top Job Description Management Software - El Salvador

TalVista

TalVista is a SaaS-based Diversity Recruiting Decision Support Platform. TalVista is uniquely positioned to help companies increase their pool of diverse candidates and increase the likelihood diverse candidates will advance through the recruitment process based on their experience, skills, and qualifications rather than be turned away due to their gender, race, ethnicity, orientation, creed, or physical ability. With technology, diversity training is reinforced and enables behavior modification rather than relying on theory or the memory of a member. TalVista improves diversity recruiting in three ways. Job Description Optimization – With our job description optimization, we analyze the job description and identify problematic words, based on research, that have been shown to detract underrepresented applicants from applying for a job. We are the only platform that goes beyond gender parity, compared to others on the market, to ensure the broadest and most diverse applicant pool is attracted to the job. Redacted Resume Review – We have digitized the process of reviewing the candidate resume. We process PDF and MSWord documents and identify personal identifying information in the resume. We then redact “block out” candidate name and personal identifying URL and email address. Additional redaction can be enabled to “block out” photographs, school/university, and company names. The hiring manager reviews based on skills and experience rather than fixate on a name that may denote a gender, race, or ethnicity. No other platform does the redaction within the original resume. Structured Interviews – Our structured interviews focus the interviewer on what matters most, the core criteria of the job. Interviewers can be assigned questions based on their expertise. Interviewers are empowered to focus on each response and collect vital notes during each response and then refer to those notes during the grading process after the candidate has been excused.