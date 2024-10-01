App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Job Description Management Software - Dominican Republic
Job description management software facilitates the construction, organization, and storage of job description details within organizations. It supports HR personnel and hiring managers in crafting job descriptions, offering features such as text analysis, keyword optimization, and compliance with regulations. These tools establish clarity for employees and managers regarding roles and expectations, serving as a framework for conducting performance reviews. Typically utilized within HR departments, job description management solutions can be integrated into recruiting platforms or used independently. They often interface seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS), recruiting automation software, and core HR systems.
Submit New App
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
100Hires
100hires.com
User-friendly Applicant Tracking System: Free plan, Gmail & Calendar integrations. Attract, interview & hire the best candidates faster. Used by startups, SMBs, and big companies like Siemens and Magna. Create your resume database: resume parser, csv import, duplicate detector. Send bulk email campa...
Salary.com
salary.com
Salary.com is the leading destination for reliable, employer-reported information about employee pay levels and compensation-related best practices, trends and policies. Our cloud-based software and unrivaled domain knowledge help businesses of all sizes to simplify the connections between people an...
HigherMe
higherme.com
HigherMe makes it easy to find, screen, interview, and onboard employees from anywhere on any device. Reduce your time and cost of hiring with tools and technology to quickly review applicants, schedule interviews, manage all your job board posts, and complete new employee paperwork. HigherMe is mad...
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
TalVista
talvista.com
TalVista is a SaaS-based Diversity Recruiting Decision Support Platform. TalVista is uniquely positioned to help companies increase their pool of diverse candidates and increase the likelihood diverse candidates will advance through the recruitment process based on their experience, skills, and qual...
UInclude
uinclude.com
UInclude is a platform that generates the most equitable and effective recruitment process for employers. Our technology-driven solutions based on data and behavioral psychology research helps organizations increase the quality and diversity of their candidate pools while saving them both time and m...
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is a single hiring platform for companies and people, powered by AI. Companies can fully find talents for either employment or contracting using SupportFinity's ATS software which is connected to one of the largest growing professional communities in the world. People and Job seekers c...
HireLogic
hirelogic.com
HireLogic is the leader in AI-powered interview analysis for Staffing and HR organizations. Get automated notes and insights just by inviting HireLogic AI to listen to video, phone, or in-person interviews. Works for any size organization.
Datapeople
datapeople.io
The right candidates should come to you. Inbound recruiting is the most fair and efficient way to hire. But without the right intel, you can’t attract or advance qualified, diverse candidate pools. Datapeople transforms your recruiting process so inbound becomes your best source of candidates and h...
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.