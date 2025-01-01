App store for web apps

Top Job Board Software

Job board software allows users to create and manage online platforms that connect employers with job seekers. Entrepreneurs often use this software to build job search sites, which they monetize by selling job advertisements to companies looking to fill positions. Professional associations utilize job board software to establish career centers for their members and earn revenue from job posting fees. Recruiters and business owners post job ads and connect with potential candidates using these job sites. While these customized job sites often target specific industries or locations, they can also be designed to accommodate a wide range of job opportunities.

Braintrust

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Queros

Queros

app.qureos.com

Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.

Cutshort

Cutshort

cutshort.io

Cutshort is a platform connecting professionals and recruiters to facilitate hiring, job opportunities, and knowledge sharing.

Instahyre

Instahyre

instahyre.com

Instahyre connects job seekers with top companies, offering a wide range of job listings across various industries for efficient job searching and recruitment.

Snaphunt

Snaphunt

snaphunt.com

Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.

Prosple

Prosple

prosple.com

Prosple connects students and graduates to job and internship opportunities, providing detailed job information and career preparation resources.

Niceboard

Niceboard

niceboard.co

Niceboard is a user-friendly app for creating and managing job boards, allowing users to import and publish job listings efficiently.

Jobcase

Jobcase

jobcase.com

Jobcase is a platform that helps job seekers connect, optimize their resumes, and access job listings and career advice to enhance their job search efforts.

Getro

Getro

getro.com

Getro is an app that automates job postings and connects job seekers with companies in your network, simplifying the hiring process.

Job Boardly

Job Boardly

jobboardly.com

Job Boardly lets users create customizable, SEO-friendly job boards with auto-imported listings and monetization options, supporting various niches and languages.

JBoard

JBoard

jboard.io

JBoard is a no-code platform for creating and managing job boards, requiring no technical skills. It offers customization, job aggregation, and monetization features.

Zelos Team Management

Zelos Team Management

getzelos.com

Zelos Team Management app simplifies team scheduling, task management, and communication for deskless workers, allowing for self-scheduling and shift tracking.

Veritone

Veritone

veritone.com

Veritone Attribute provides near real-time performance metrics for broadcast advertisements, correlating them with website analytics to enhance marketing attribution for media broadcasters.

SupportFinity

SupportFinity

supportfinity.com

SupportFinity is an AI-powered hiring platform connecting companies with talent and job seekers with employment opportunities and community features.

Jobboom

Jobboom

jobboom.com

Jobboom connects job seekers with listings across various sectors, providing tools for application management and career resources.

Applyflow

Applyflow

applyflow.com

Applyflow integrates recruitment websites, job boards, automations, and applicant tracking into a single platform for recruiters.

Coodesh

Coodesh

coodesh.com

Coodesh is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills and connecting them with job opportunities, expanding beyond hiring to include upskilling assessments.

Business Draft

Business Draft

businessdraft.com

Business Draft is a recruitment app that simplifies and enhances the hiring process for growing companies, allowing users to source and manage candidates efficiently.

