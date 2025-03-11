Find the right software and services.
Job board software allows users to create and manage online platforms that connect employers with job seekers. Entrepreneurs often use this software to build job search sites, which they monetize by selling job advertisements to companies looking to fill positions. Professional associations utilize job board software to establish career centers for their members and earn revenue from job posting fees. Recruiters and business owners post job ads and connect with potential candidates using these job sites. While these customized job sites often target specific industries or locations, they can also be designed to accommodate a wide range of job opportunities.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is a platform connecting professionals and recruiters to facilitate hiring, job opportunities, and knowledge sharing.
Instahyre
instahyre.com
Instahyre connects job seekers with top companies, offering a wide range of job listings across various industries for efficient job searching and recruitment.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
Prosple
prosple.com
Prosple connects students and graduates to job and internship opportunities, providing detailed job information and career preparation resources.
Niceboard
niceboard.co
Niceboard is a user-friendly app for creating and managing job boards, allowing users to import and publish job listings efficiently.
Jobcase
jobcase.com
Jobcase is a platform that helps job seekers connect, optimize their resumes, and access job listings and career advice to enhance their job search efforts.
Getro
getro.com
Getro is an app that automates job postings and connects job seekers with companies in your network, simplifying the hiring process.
Job Boardly
jobboardly.com
Job Boardly lets users create customizable, SEO-friendly job boards with auto-imported listings and monetization options, supporting various niches and languages.
JBoard
jboard.io
JBoard is a no-code platform for creating and managing job boards, requiring no technical skills. It offers customization, job aggregation, and monetization features.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
Zelos Team Management app simplifies team scheduling, task management, and communication for deskless workers, allowing for self-scheduling and shift tracking.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute provides near real-time performance metrics for broadcast advertisements, correlating them with website analytics to enhance marketing attribution for media broadcasters.
Jobboom
jobboom.com
Jobboom is Quebec's largest job search listing website. Find your dream job with the help of Jobboom. Thousands of job offers across 16 sectors of activity.
Applyflow
applyflow.com
Applyflow combines your recruitment website, job board, automations, and applicant tracking into one seamless experience designed for recruiters.
Coodesh
coodesh.com
Coodesh is a SaaS B2B2C skill-based assessment platform that helps uncover developers' real-world coding skills and connect them with the job market. We started in 2020 with a model helping companies to hire remote developers using our assessment tool and we are currently expanding to test professionals from other sources of candidates (schools, ed techs, ats) following the evolution of the developer's upskilling after being hired.
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is a single hiring platform for companies and people, powered by AI. Companies can fully find talents for either employment or contracting using SupportFinity's ATS software which is connected to one of the largest growing professional communities in the world. People and Job seekers can join SupportFinity to find jobs or projects and connect with their peers and friends. SupportFinity community offers access to jobs and projects plus many other free perks like bonuses, blogging and access to community-only features.
Business Draft
businessdraft.com
Business Draft offers an affordable, user-friendly and all-in-one recruitment solution tailored to support the needs of growing companies. Our comprehensive software streamlines the entire hiring process, replacing time-consuming manual tasks with intuitive features that empower recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently source, assess, and hire top talent, faster.
