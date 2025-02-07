Top Job Board Software - Slovakia

Find the right software and services.
Job board software allows users to create and manage online platforms that connect employers with job seekers. Entrepreneurs often use this software to build job search sites, which they monetize by selling job advertisements to companies looking to fill positions. Professional associations utilize job board software to establish career centers for their members and earn revenue from job posting fees. Recruiters and business owners post job ads and connect with potential candidates using these job sites. While these customized job sites often target specific industries or locations, they can also be designed to accommodate a wide range of job opportunities.
Prosple
prosple.com
Prosple’s helps over 4 million students and recent graduates across the Asia Pacific region. We work with over 180 career service teams across the Asia Pacific region to connect their students to thousands of local and international opportunities and help provide high-quality career preparation content to help students land their first job.
Jobboom
jobboom.com
Jobboom is Quebec's largest job search listing website. Find your dream job with the help of Jobboom. Thousands of job offers across 16 sectors of activity.
Applyflow
applyflow.com
Applyflow combines your recruitment website, job board, automations, and applicant tracking into one seamless experience designed for recruiters.
Job Boardly
jobboardly.com
Job Boardly allows you to launch a fully-functional, SEO-friendly job board in minutes. Easily launch and customize your job board with our simple, easy-to-use no-code job board software. Tailor your board to meet the needs of your niche or industry.
Coodesh
coodesh.com
Coodesh is a SaaS B2B2C skill-based assessment platform that helps uncover developers' real-world coding skills and connect them with the job market. We started in 2020 with a model helping companies to hire remote developers using our assessment tool and we are currently expanding to test professionals from other sources of candidates (schools, ed techs, ats) following the evolution of the developer's upskilling after being hired.
JBoard
jboard.io
JBoard is an all-in-one solution for creating and launching your job board without any technical skills. Start your 14-day free trial today!
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is a single hiring platform for companies and people, powered by AI. Companies can fully find talents for either employment or contracting using SupportFinity's ATS software which is connected to one of the largest growing professional communities in the world. People and Job seekers can join SupportFinity to find jobs or projects and connect with their peers and friends. SupportFinity community offers access to jobs and projects plus many other free perks like bonuses, blogging and access to community-only features.
Business Draft
businessdraft.com
Business Draft offers an affordable, user-friendly and all-in-one recruitment solution tailored to support the needs of growing companies. Our comprehensive software streamlines the entire hiring process, replacing time-consuming manual tasks with intuitive features that empower recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently source, assess, and hire top talent, faster.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for members to use, still powerful for administrators.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducting the first round phone screen for you. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises including Nestlé, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike, Braintrust AIR is making talent acquisition professionals 100x more effective and saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruiting costs.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Our job description generator allows you to create well-crafted job descriptions that accurately reflect the responsibilities and requirements of the position. With our tool, you can customize job descriptions to match your company's tone of voice, helping you attract the right candidates who fit your organization. Save time and effort by using our job description generator to create professional, detailed job postings that stand out to job seekers in a competitive job market.
Niceboard
niceboard.co
Niceboard is a modern and easy-to-use take on job board software. Niceboard is cost-effective, features a beautiful customizeable theme and an powerful admin interface, letting you set up your own job board in minutes. Sign up for our 7 day free trial and try the magic!
Jobcase
jobcase.com
Join Jobcase, the online community where millions of workers connect to find opportunities together. Connect with other workers to find jobs, get help, and tips for every aspect of your work life.
Instahyre
instahyre.com
Search and apply to jobs at 10000+ top companies. Find high paying jobs in IT, software, sales, marketing, operations, finance and more. Hire top talent.
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is the career growth platform for modern professionals. It brings a network of over 3M premium professionals and advanced AI to help 20K recruiters hire or refer the right talent, find career opportunities, and share learnings without the usual hassles.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify their next hire & manage their hiring process. Simply define your ideal candidate profile, sit back, and let Snaphunt do the heavy lifting. Qualified talent is invited to apply to your role automatically and you can also engage with relevant talent via personalized emails to boost your application rate. Designed for Distributed Teams: Reduce your hiring spend by up to 80% and collaborate on your hiring seamlessly with proprietary tools designed to reduce your hiring time by 72%. With Snaphunt, you can hire for your onsite, hybrid, or remote roles quickly from a talent pool of over 4 million job seekers and a sourcing reach of 300+ million professionals. The platform automatically generates custom job descriptions, 1-click candidate response management, pre-recorded video interviews, interview scheduling, interview question generator, automatic feedback collection, automated reference checking, and more. Hiring Insights at Every Step: Hiring for culture fit? Snaphunt's proprietary assessment 'Snapsych', is based on established psychometric models adapted for the modern workplace. The platform also shares insights on salaries and notice periods so you can find the best talent right from the start. To see how Snaphunt can help you achieve your hiring objectives, visit: https://snaphunt.com/employers
Getro
getro.com
Help your network hire faster. Getro's automated job board and private talent network take the manual work out of connecting people and companies in your network.
