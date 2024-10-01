App store for web apps
Top Job Board Software - Mauritius
Job board software allows users to create and manage online platforms that connect employers with job seekers. Entrepreneurs often use this software to build job search sites, which they monetize by selling job advertisements to companies looking to fill positions. Professional associations utilize job board software to establish career centers for their members and earn revenue from job posting fees. Recruiters and business owners post job ads and connect with potential candidates using these job sites. While these customized job sites often target specific industries or locations, they can also be designed to accommodate a wide range of job opportunities.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify th...
Instahyre
instahyre.com
Search and apply to jobs at 10000+ top companies. Find high paying jobs in IT, software, sales, marketing, operations, finance and more. Hire top talent.
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is the career growth platform for modern professionals. It brings a network of over 3M premium professionals and advanced AI to help 20K recruiters hire or refer the right talent, find career opportunities, and share learnings without the usual hassles.
Prosple
prosple.com
Prosple’s helps over 4 million students and recent graduates across the Asia Pacific region. We work with over 180 career service teams across the Asia Pacific region to connect their students to thousands of local and international opportunities and help provide high-quality career preparation cont...
Queros
app.qureos.com
Our job description generator allows you to create well-crafted job descriptions that accurately reflect the responsibilities and requirements of the position. With our tool, you can customize job descriptions to match your company's tone of voice, helping you attract the right candidates who fit yo...
Niceboard
niceboard.co
Niceboard is a modern and easy-to-use take on job board software. Niceboard is cost-effective, features a beautiful customizeable theme and an powerful admin interface, letting you set up your own job board in minutes. Sign up for our 7 day free trial and try the magic!
Getro
getro.com
Help your network hire faster. Getro's automated job board and private talent network take the manual work out of connecting people and companies in your network.
Jobcase
jobcase.com
Join Jobcase, the online community where millions of workers connect to find opportunities together. Connect with other workers to find jobs, get help, and tips for every aspect of your work life.
Job Boardly
jobboardly.com
Job Boardly allows you to launch a fully-functional, SEO-friendly job board in minutes. Easily launch and customize your job board with our simple, easy-to-use no-code job board software. Tailor your board to meet the needs of your niche or industry.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for me...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute...
Jobboom
jobboom.com
Jobboom is Quebec's largest job search listing website. Find your dream job with the help of Jobboom. Thousands of job offers across 16 sectors of activity.
Applyflow
applyflow.com
Applyflow combines your recruitment website, job board, automations, and applicant tracking into one seamless experience designed for recruiters.
Coodesh
coodesh.com
Coodesh is a SaaS B2B2C skill-based assessment platform that helps uncover developers' real-world coding skills and connect them with the job market. We started in 2020 with a model helping companies to hire remote developers using our assessment tool and we are currently expanding to test professio...
JBoard
jboard.io
JBoard is an all-in-one solution for creating and launching your job board without any technical skills. Start your 14-day free trial today!
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is a single hiring platform for companies and people, powered by AI. Companies can fully find talents for either employment or contracting using SupportFinity's ATS software which is connected to one of the largest growing professional communities in the world. People and Job seekers c...
Business Draft
businessdraft.com
Business Draft offers an affordable, user-friendly and all-in-one recruitment solution tailored to support the needs of growing companies. Our comprehensive software streamlines the entire hiring process, replacing time-consuming manual tasks with intuitive features that empower recruiters and hirin...