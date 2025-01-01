Top IoT Analytics Platforms

Find the right software and services.
IoT analytics platforms enable businesses to analyze and visualize data from internet-connected devices. These platforms help interpret the continuous flow of structured, unstructured, and time series data generated by these devices, allowing businesses to understand historical trends and predict future outcomes. Companies can use IoT analytics solutions to monitor machinery performance, provide predictive maintenance recommendations, and gain insights into specific data such as temperature, motion, and sound. Data analysts can use IoT analytics platforms to prepare, filter, transform, and explore sensor data similarly to how they would analyze structured data using a business intelligence platform.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Airthings
airthings.com
The Airthings app tracks indoor air quality, providing real-time and historical data on radon, CO2, VOCs, temperature, and humidity for better environment management.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is a database for managing and analyzing large IoT and contextual data sets using SQL and real-time processing for timely insights.
Tractian
tractian.com
Tractian is an app that uses IoT sensors for real-time asset monitoring and maintenance management, helping reduce downtime and improve asset reliability.
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a business intelligence platform that integrates various data sources for visualization and analytics, supporting structured and unstructured data management.
Blue Bite
bluebite.com
Blue Bite is a platform that enables creators to deliver interactive digital content via NFC, QR codes, and geofencing on physical items for enhanced user engagement.
Initial State
initialstate.com
Initial State is an IoT platform that enables users to collect, visualize, and analyze real-time data streams for better decision-making.
Metrikus
metrikus.io
Metrikus is a platform that aggregates building data to provide insights on space use, environmental conditions, and operational efficiency for better workplace management.
