Top IoT Analytics Platforms - South Sudan

IoT analytics platforms enable businesses to analyze and visualize data from internet-connected devices. These platforms help interpret the continuous flow of structured, unstructured, and time series data generated by these devices, allowing businesses to understand historical trends and predict future outcomes. Companies can use IoT analytics solutions to monitor machinery performance, provide predictive maintenance recommendations, and gain insights into specific data such as temperature, motion, and sound. Data analysts can use IoT analytics platforms to prepare, filter, transform, and explore sensor data similarly to how they would analyze structured data using a business intelligence platform.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.
Blue Bite
bluebite.com
Our patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC, QR and geofencing. Because physical things are made smarter, users can access valuable content with just a tap or scan of a smartphone.
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s, Knowi eliminates the need for ETL, ODBC drivers, or data transformation processes that alternate solutions require. Data engineers can join structured and unstructured data sources to create blended data sets and instantly visualize the results, apply machine learning algorithms, embed results in data applications, share dashboards with business users, or trigger actions to other downstream applications or notification systems.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running containerized ML models
Tractian
tractian.com
TRACTIAN provides streamlined hardware-software solutions for those on the frontlines of industries and manufacturing facilities: maintenance technicians and industrial decision-makers. Besides mobile-first, real-time data collected from machines remotely and automatically, managers also get comprehensive oversight of their operations. Our technology also holds fault detection patents under the USPTO, as well as an SAP certification, as SAP Silver Partner.
Airthings
airthings.com
The Airthings for Business solution gives you the air quality data you need to take action at the earliest opportunity. With on-demand access to current and historical data you can optimize ventilation and air quality within your building, ensuring you provide a healthy and productive environment for all its users.
Metrikus
metrikus.io
Whether you’re using building data to analyze, visualize or build, the chaotic state of that data is wasting your time, money and other resources. Our solution transforms that chaos into clarity by aggregating and normalizing data from a range of trusted sources and gives you access to exactly what you need. With our web application or via our APIs, you’ll get meaningful insights to help you and your stakeholders make better decisions and focus on the big challenges.
Initial State
initialstate.com
Initial State is an IoT platform for data visualizations. Stream data from your device and services to beautiful cloud-based data visualizations.
