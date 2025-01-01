App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Inventory control software helps businesses manage their physical inventory by offering real-time insights into product availability. It supports various functions, including purchasing, vendor evaluation, demand prediction, and order optimization. Essential for production-oriented businesses, this software boasts a wide range of features such as inventory forecasting, asset tracking, comprehensive databases, and stock history records, all contributing to efficient operations.